Detroit Diamond: Where is the Rhythm + Flow Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow’ continues to captivate audiences with its platform for discovering raw, unfiltered talent in the world of hip-hop. In its second season, the competition welcomed a new wave of gifted artists, and each of them brought their unique styles and stories to the stage. Among them was an artist who identified as herself Detroit Diamond. Her undeniable talent, combined with a fierce determination to succeed, set her apart from the rest. From the moment she stepped on stage, it was clear she was not just there to compete—she was there to claim her place as a top contender.

Detroit Diamond Faced a Lot of Hardships While Growing Up

Detroit Diamond revealed that on January 29, 2014, she experienced a profound loss when her brother, just six months older than her, was murdered. He was a 19-year-old hip-hop artist known as D-Beezy. While Detroit Diamond had grown up surrounded by music and dabbled in songwriting, her true passion had always been basketball. The family resources were limited, and sometimes even basic essentials like heat and water were difficult to come by. However, her brother’s passing marked a turning point, drawing her back to music as a source of solace. She described that period as incredibly dark, with music being the only thing that made her feel alive and at peace. The loss deeply impacted her life, leading to struggles that included dropping out of college and losing both her scholarship and housing.

Around 2017 or 2018, Detroit Diamond began recording freestyle snippets to popular songs, often from her car or apartment, and casually posting them online without expecting much attention. However, her talent didn’t go unnoticed, and as her audience grew, she realized she could seriously pursue a career in music. Over the next three years, she performed tirelessly at every venue she could find in Detroit, Michigan, honing her craft. As an independent female artist, she understood the challenges ahead but remained determined to succeed. By the time she appeared in the second season, it was her authenticity and resilience that captivated the judges. They recognized her as someone with both something to prove and the raw potential to become a winner.

Detroit Diamond is Making Quite a Splash in the Music Industry Today

In just six years, Detroit Diamond has carved a unique path for herself as a multifaceted talent in the music and entertainment world. As a standout independent artist, songwriter, and actress, she has become a leading voice in Detroit’s thriving hip-hop scene. With over 11 songs lighting up the airwaves and countless playlists, she’s proven her ability to deliver hit after hit. Her dynamic stage presence has been showcased in more than 100 live performances, leaving audiences enamored with every beat and lyric. Beyond music, Detroit Diamond has also made her mark on the silver screen, starring in films that have found a home on Tubi.

Detroit Diamond’s musical journey showcases a steady evolution of creativity and impact, marked by a series of standout releases. In March 2024, she unveiled ‘DMix Volume 3,’ one of three mixtapes that solidified her reputation for delivering raw, authentic hip-hop. A deeply personal single, ‘Letter to My Blood,’ followed, offering fans an emotional glimpse into her life and artistry. By July 2024, Detroit Diamond upped the tempo with her vibrant single, ‘Frenchie Freestyle,’ which quickly became a fan favorite. Her unreleased track, ‘Rich Auntie,’ made waves when it was featured during New York Fashion Week in September 2024, adding a layer of glamour to her repertoire. Most recently, in November 2024, she dropped her latest single, ‘Go,’ a track that further cements her as a powerful voice in Detroit’s booming hip-hop scene. Each release reflects her growth and the unyielding passion that drives her success.

Detroit Diamond is Working Hard to Make Her Mark as a Rising Star

Beyond her success as a rising music star, Detroit Diamond has emerged as a pop culture icon. She made a notable appearance at the 2024 BET Awards, a prestigious event celebrating achievements in music, film, and sports, particularly within Black culture. Reflecting on her experiences, she shared how different and rewarding this year’s ceremony felt compared to her attendance the previous year. Additionally, in September 2024, she collaborated with Oprah Winfrey to design a presidential convention for Kamala Harris—a milestone moment in her career. Detroit Diamond reminisced about her earlier days working as an assistant on Oprah’s Network in 2022 and expressed how being recognized and invited back to contribute on such a prominent platform was truly life-changing.

Detroit Diamond has skillfully leveraged her digital platform to not only showcase her music but also build a distinctive personal brand. Her viral remix of Nicki Minaj’s ‘Everybody’ became a viral hit and solidified her reputation as a versatile artist with a knack for delivering fresh takes. Beyond music, she has expanded her creative empire with Detroit Diamond Designs, a merchandise line that reflects her unique style and vision. Adding to her multifaceted persona, her appearance at New York Fashion Week further highlighted her influence, blending her artistry with high fashion.

Detroit Diamond’s Family is Her Biggest Motivator

For Detroit Diamond, family comes first, and the kids of her brother hold a special place in her heart. She is driven by the desire to create a legacy of resources and wealth that will provide them—and the rest of her family—with a secure and prosperous future. Despite her busy schedule, when she’s not working or touring, she dedicates her time to her loved ones. In July 2024, she proudly celebrated her eldest nephew’s high school graduation, a milestone that underscored the importance of family in her life. For Detroit Diamond, success isn’t just about personal achievements—it’s about lifting her family alongside her.

Read More: Kid Lost: Where is Rhythm + Flow Italy Winner Now?