Devan Duniver: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

In June 1998, 5-year-old Devan Duniver was reported missing by her mother, Lori Duniver. The latter said Devan had gone out to play but hadn’t returned by the afternoon. After searching for a few hours, Lori contacted the police later in the evening. The next day, Devan’s body was discovered in a wooded area near her home. Searchers, who had previously scoured the area, insisted the body hadn’t been there earlier, suggesting it was placed there later. The case, including the aftermath and the controversial apprehension of a suspect, is explored in ABC’s ’20/20′ episode titled ‘Gone Before the Storm.’

Devan Duniver Went Missing From Her Neighborhood

Devan Duniver was born on October 19, 1992, to Lori Valentine Duniver and Dick Duniver. She was a bright and spirited child known for her charming antics and ability to make everyone laugh and smile. Her parents separated shortly after her birth, so she moved into an apartment in New Philadelphia, Ohio, with her mother and older brother, Dylan Duniver. Although she grew up with limited means, Devan had already learned how to make the best of her circumstances, demonstrating resilience and positivity at a very young age.

Around 2 pm on June 27, 1998, Lori Duniver realized her daughter was nowhere to be seen. She had seen the 5-year-old go out to play earlier that morning as part of their usual routine. Typically, the little girl would be back home by the afternoon, but this time she didn’t. Growing increasingly concerned, Lori searched all the familiar spots and contacted friends and family but found no trace of her daughter. By 8 pm, with no sign of Devan, Lori contacted the police and explained the situation. A search was immediately launched, with many community members joining the effort. However, the search was called off later that night due to an approaching storm.

On June 28, the search for Devan resumed, and this time, around 2:30 pm, an off-duty EMT named Marsha Shisler noticed a red cloth peeking out from under some bushes in a wooded area near Lori’s home. Devan had been wearing red shorts when she went missing, so Marsha took a closer look and discovered a body. Panicked, she immediately informed the police, who later identified the body as Devan’s. She had been stabbed seven times in the neck, with one of the wounds severing her carotid artery, leading to her death. The autopsy also revealed bruise marks on her body, indicating that Devan had fought back and tried to escape her attacker.

The Police Closely Inspected Devan’s Family During the Investigation

The police quickly realized that the investigation into Devan’s murder would be challenging. There were no witnesses to the crime, and they could not identify a specific crime scene. Searchers who had previously scouted the area where Devan was found insisted that her body hadn’t been there earlier, leading investigators to suspect that the murder may have occurred elsewhere and that her body was placed in the woods shortly before it was discovered. The police identified several persons of interest, most of whom were individuals close to Devan and her family.

The police first investigated Lori, Devan’s mother, as a potential suspect. She had called a suicide helpline a few weeks before her daughter’s disappearance, reportedly expressing feelings of depression, frustration with her children, and self-harm. Despite this, Lori had a solid alibi, and her movements on the day of the incident were easily traceable, leading the police to rule her out as a suspect. Next, the police turned their attention to Devan’s father, Dick Duniver. He had not participated in the search for his daughter, citing that he was too drunk to drive when his wife called him for help. Dick had a history of alcohol dependency and had allegedly exhibited violent tendencies in the past. However, after further investigation, the police also cleared Dick from their list of suspects.

The police also received reports that Devan’s brother, Dylan, had displayed aggressive behavior in the past, including an incident where he allegedly stabbed a cat. However, Dylan was at school on the day his sister was killed, which provided him with an alibi. Another person of interest was Jaimie Redmond, Lori’s boyfriend. Jaimie had a history of drug addiction and had once taken Devan away for a few days, during which it was alleged that he subjected her to physical abuse. He returned Devan to her mother three days later. Despite this concerning history, Jaimie was able to provide alibi witnesses who testified that they were with him on the day of Devan’s murder, which led the police to clear him as a suspect.

A 12-Year-Old Boy Was Wrongfully Convicted of Devan Duniver’s Murder

During the search for Devan, Lori encountered a 12-year-old boy named Anthony Harris, a neighbor who was walking along the same path where Devan’s body was later discovered. Lori mentioned that Anthony had expressed concern about the incident when she met him. This led the police to bring the teenager in for questioning, during which they purportedly coerced a confession from him. In March 1999, Anthony was found guilty of Devan’s murder. However, he appealed his conviction, and it was ultimately overturned in June 2000.

Over the years, Anthony has spoken about his wrongful imprisonment and has expressed regret that no one has been brought to justice for Devan’s death. Reports indicate that the police later discovered children playing cards in Jamie’s house, and some witnesses claimed to have seen him in the neighborhood on the day Devan went missing. The alibi witnesses who initially supported Jaimie were later found to have provided false social security numbers and names to the police. However, as of writing, no arrests have been made for Devan’s murder, and the case remains unsolved.

