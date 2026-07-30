Dick Marquise: Where is the FBI Special Agent Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Bombing of Pan Am 103’ charts the real-life story of the Lockerbie Bombing and the ensuing joint international investigation launched between Scottish, English, and American authorities. On December 21, 1988, the Pan Am Transatlantic Flight was destroyed by a bomb as it flies over the Scottish town of Lockerbie. Following the explosion, the plane crashes into the town’s residential area, resulting in many fatalities.

Between passengers, crew members, and the residents of the Scottish town, 270 lives are lost, making the incident one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in history. In the aftermath, John Orr steps up as the Senior Investigating Officer, as the sight of the devastating crash becomes a crime scene. In this investigation, he is joined by FBI’s Dick Marquise, who tirelessly collaborates with his international colleagues to bring justice for the victims, 190 of whom were American citizens. The on-screen character finds a tangible basis in the real-life Richard “Dick” Marquise, the former FBI Agent involved in the Lockerbie Bombing investigation.

Dick Marquise Has Retired From the FBI and Works as a Self-Employed Consultant

Richard A. Marquise joined the FBI in 1971 and went on to have a flourishing 28-year-long career as a Special Agent, working in criminal and counter-terrorism investigations. By 1999, a good few years after he had led the American task force that investigated the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing, the Special Agent progressed to the role of Special Agent in Charge, managing FBI operations in Oklahoma. Eventually, after more than 3 years in the role, Marquise retired from the Bureau, embarking on different chapters of his life. He started working with the Institute for Intergovernmental Research (IIR), where he served as a senior research associate.

Furthermore, he took on the role of an instructor for the State and Local Anti-Terrorism Training (SLATT) Program around 2002. By September 2010, Marquise earned his appointment as the director of the SLATT program. He also progressed on to become the Vice President of IIR, serving in that title until 2016. Since then, the retired FBI Agent has been putting his years of experience and expertise to use by offering counterterrorism consultancy in Washington, D.C. As per the last known reports, Marquise lives in Warrenton, Virginia, and remains devotedly involved in sharing the truth about the Lockerbie Bombing investigations and its historical impact on law enforcement and the safety of air travel.

Dick Marquise Helped With the Research For the Creation of The Bombing of Pan Am 103

When creators Jonathan Lee and Adam Morane-Griffiths embarked on the journey of chronicling the story of Pan Am Flight 103, they found a sizeable well of inspiration and research in the real-life people who were involved in the actual investigation. Richard Marquise proved to be one such individual, forming a close relationship with people involved in the making of the series. He had hours of conversations with both Lee and Morane-Griffiths, granting them a peek into first-hand accounts of the ground reality of the historical international investigation. Additionally, he also spent time with actor Patrick J. Adams, who portrays his likeness on the screen.

In fact, Marquise reportedly visited the actual Lockerbie town with Adams in the process of sharing his past with the actor. The latter spoke about the experience in a conversation with Radio Times. Adams shared, “He (Marquise) was completely enveloped by this investigation, and to this day, going on almost 80 years old, he remembers every detail of it. He is so excited to share that information with anyone, and he welcomed me with open arms. He is so excited this story is going to be told and that more people will understand what went into it from every angle.”

Dick Marquise Keeps in Touch With People Affected By the Lockerbie Bombing

Over the years, Dick Marquise has continued to remain an integral part of the remembrance of the Lockerbie Bombing and its impact. In 2006, he published his book ‘Scotbom: Evidence and the Lockerbie Investigation,’ which explores his journey as the leader of the American task force that was a part of the investigation into the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103. Moreover, he has always consistently participated in numerous projects revolving around the same historic tragedy. Some of the works he has been a part of include episodes of the 2009 show ‘Air Crash Investigation,’ the 2018 show ‘Air Crash Investigation Special Report,’ and the 2016 FBI documentary ‘Remembering Pan Am Flight 103.’

Additionally, through the years, Marquise has also remained in contact with the numerous people who were affected by the tragedy of the Pan Am Flight 103, such as the victims, their families, and fellow law enforcement investigators. In 2022, he spoke to NPR about the same and shared, “I am (still in touch with any families of the victims). I—every year, I go to Arlington (Virginia). I’ll be going again next week on December 21 (2022) at 1:30. Arlington Cemetery, there’s an annual commemorative event that I have attended most years since that memorial was erected in the mid-1990s. And I still stay in touch with some of those folks.”

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