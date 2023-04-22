Dilleen Hempel Murder: Who Killed Her? How Did Steven Beirnes Die?

Crime Beat Podcast’s ‘The Second Shift’ covers the murder of a 25-year-old Canadian waitress, Dilleen Hempel, in Calgary in November 1992. The police found her body about five months later and had to mount a months-long sting operation to catch the perpetrator. If you’re interested in learning more about the case, including the killer’s identity and why they committed the crime, we’ve your back. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did Dilleen Hempel Die?

Dilleen “Tinker” Hempel was born to Jilleen Kosko and Sharon Skogman-Doran in Calgary, a cosmopolitan Alberta city in Canada, in 1966. Her nickname, Tinker, came from Tinker Bell, the fairy-tale character in Peter Pan. At her funeral, the family pastor said, “She had that little spunkiness to her, a real charming individual.” Sharon reminisced, “She loved to laugh and socialize. When you meet her, you fall in love with her.”

She lived with her newlywed husband, Troy, then 22, in their dream home in Dalroy, a small town northeast of Calgary, in November 1992. The 25-year-old was a waitress at Confetti’s Restaurant and Bar in Calgary. She had completed her night shift on November 17, 1992, and was on her way home when she suddenly disappeared. When Dilleen did not return home that night, her concerned family informed the authorities the following day.

She was last seen driving home in her light blue car while returning home. The police and her family searched for the missing woman for five months before her body was discovered in early April 1993. According to her autopsy report, she had been shot twice behind her left ear and then buried. The 5′ 8″ woman was still wearing the clothes she was reported missing – a black top, a white skirt, and a dark green bomber-style jacket.

Who Killed Dilleen Hempel?

After she was reported missing, the authorities found Dilleen’s car at the intersection of Highway #1 and Highway #9 to the east of Calgary. Dilleen’s sister, Jilleen Kosko, searched for her younger sister incessantly for months after the abduction–sometimes even putting her life in danger. She said, “I spent nights in my car, parked in the intersection where they found my sister’s car, kind of setting myself up as bait. Thinking perhaps that I might be able to do something.”

However, the authorities soon had a person of interest after many informants came forward, stating Steven Roy Beirnes had been bragging about killing the waitress. According to reports, Steven was born in Cheadle, a hamlet just east of Calgary, on October 31, 1963. His relatives recalled he had a toxic childhood, growing up in a home filled with alcohol and beating. His brother, Jim, recalled how Steven regularly prostituted himself to a brewery maintenance man when he was just eight.

By 15, he was hustling on the streets of Edmonton, fuelled by his desire for money. According to a letter he wrote to his attorney, Steven claimed, “It’s like I have a disease for greed that I cannot control. It doesn’t matter how much I have it always seems I want more.” He finally hit the jackpot when he married Helene on December 6, 1989, while he was out of Bowden Institution on a pass. Helen worked as a long-time Safeway cashier and was unaware of her new husband’s extensive prior criminal record.

The officers started closing in on Steven. For five weeks during the 1993 summer, two undercover Mounties befriended him, trying to coax an admission of guilt out of him. They posed as players in a mini-crime organization and took him to a Red Deer strip club to celebrate a phony cocaine deal. After draining eight one-liter jugs of tequila paralyzers, Steven’s story trickled out on the drive back to Calgary as he explained to the officers how he killed Dilleen.

At one point during the investigation, he even admitted to the agent that police questioned him and hooked him up to a lie detector. He said, “They don’t think I’m guilty. Between you and me, I’m f***** dirty. I whacked her.” However, he never told freely why he shot Dilleen hours after she served him drinks at the bar. But he bragged to the agents he killed the waitress because his partner allegedly told her about a bank robbery the two had committed, and she knew too much.

How Did Steven Beirnes Die?

Steven was quoted as saying, “It was strictly business. I shot her in the back of the head at close range. She went down hard.” Steven was arrested for the murder on August 5, 1993. He already had an extensive criminal record by then, beginning in 1980. He was arrested that year for trafficking narcotics, possessing stolen property, contributing to juvenile delinquency, stealing an automobile, escaping custody, and other charges. He was again arrested in 1982 over escaping custody, stealing over $200, and narcotics charges.

Steven was charged with possession of property obtained by crime in 1986 before being sentenced to seven years in prison on robbery charges on January 8, 1988. He was found guilty of first-degree murder in Dilleen’s death and sentenced to life in prison on November 10, 1994. Even from prison, he continued terrorizing his friends and family and tried to double-cross them.

According to his father, he wrote a letter and asked him to pin Dilleen’s murder on his brother, Jim. Steven also tried to convince his former wife, Helen, to murder Jim and his best friend, noting down explicitly detailed instructions about how to commit the crimes. Steven, in his early 40s, took his life in prison in 2005. Dilleen’s sister, Jilleen, said, “I can only hope it was because of remorse.”

Read More: Alisa Mathewson: How Was She Kidnapped? Who Kidnapped Her?