Do Jet and Faye Die in Cowboy Bebop?

Along with Spike Spiegel, Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) are the two human crew members of the spaceship Bebop. Like Spike, Jet is a Cowboy or bounty hunter. Bebop is his ship. He and Spike met a couple of years back and subsequently decided to team up to hunt criminals across the solar system. Spike and Jet meet Faye while pursuing the Syndicate defector Asimov and his girlfriend Katherine, and she later becomes an integral part of the team. If you are wondering whether Jet Black and Faye Valentine are alive at the end of season 1, we got you covered.

Does Jet Die in Cowboy Bebop?

No, Jet doesn’t die in the first season of ‘Cowboy Bebop.’ Before starting his career as a bounty hunter, Jet used to be an ISSP officer and an honest one at that. He was eventually set up by his partner Fad, which led to his incarceration. When Jet was released, he discovered that his wife Alisa was in a relationship with another ISSP officer named Chalmers, and his daughter Kimmie couldn’t recognize him. Although Jet finds out about Fad’s betrayal years later, he develops an unforgiving attitude towards liars and the members of the Syndicate.

When Spike meets him, he quickly becomes aware of this and never speaks to Jet about his past. And predictably, this decision ultimately catches up to him. Vicious kidnaps Kimmie and tells Jet that he must bring Spike to him if he wants to see his daughter alive. Upon learning that Spike is a former-Syndicate member, and he has been lying to him all this while, Jet becomes furious and decides to deliver Spike to Vicious. But once they get to the designated meeting spot, he tries to save both Spike and Kimmie, only to discover he and Spike have walked right into a trap.

The bounty-hunting partners are subsequently tortured until Faye comes to their rescue with a gunship. Spike helps Jet take Kimmie to safety before going back to deal with Vicious. As his partner fights for his life, Jet delivers Kimmie to Chalmers and Alisa and watches them drive away. In the final scene of the season. Jet severs all his ties with Spike, threatening that he will kill him the next time they see each other.

Does Faye Die in Cowboy Bebop?

No, Faye Valentine doesn’t die in the first season of ‘Cowboy Bebop.’ She is a con artist and bounty hunter who has been suffering from amnesia since she woke up from cryogenic sleep. A woman named Whitney Haggis Matsumoto pretended to be her mother and stole her identikit, which was supposed to have information about her life before she entered the cryogenic chamber.

In episode 7, Faye and Whitney reunite and somewhat reconcile, with the latter giving Faye her identikit back. Faye finds a VHS tape inside. When she plays it, she discovers that she has a biological mother. Upon further investigation, she learns that they used to live in a neighborhood called Greenvale Avenue. After helping Spike and Jet rescue Kimmie, Faye leaves the crew, hoping to find her biological mother.

