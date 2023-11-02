Get Gotti: 8 Must-See Docuseries For Fans of the Netflix Show

Prepare to be enthralled by ‘Get Gotti,’ the electrifying docuseries from the creators of ‘Fear City.’ This gripping show invites you to witness the epic clash of titans as the FBI wages a relentless war against the infamous mob boss, John Gotti. With a storytelling style that gives voice to both sides of the law, ‘Get Gotti’ peels back the layers of Gotti’s criminal empire, revealing the high-stakes drama, cunning strategies, and audacious maneuvers that defined his reign. Through exclusive access and masterful storytelling, this series unveils a world where power, deception, and justice collide in a heart-pounding battle between the law and the underworld, and here are some more shows like ‘Get Gotti’ that you must watch.

8. Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (2021)

‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami,’ directed by Billy Corben, is a thrilling docuseries that shows the audacious rise and fall of two of Miami’s most notorious drug lords, Sal Magluta and Willy Falcon. The series meticulously traces their criminal empire’s ascent during the 1980s and ’90s, mirroring the intricate narrative style of ‘Get Gotti.’ Just as ‘Get Gotti’ follows the FBI’s pursuit of mob boss John Gotti, ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ presents the law enforcement battle against Magluta and Falcon, offering a parallel tale of crime, law, and justice in the face of powerful and elusive criminal figures.

7. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street (2023)

‘Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street,’ directed by Joe Berlinger, unfurls the chilling saga of Bernie Madoff’s colossal Ponzi scheme. Drawing from Jim Campbell’s 2021 book ‘Madoff Talks,’ the series meticulously chronicles Madoff’s meteoric rise to power and the catastrophic fallout of his financial deception. Much like ‘Get Gotti,’ which portrays the relentless pursuit of mob boss John Gotti, ‘Madoff” sheds light on law enforcement’s battle against a different kind of criminal empire—one built on financial manipulation. Through testimonies from former employees, investigators, journalists, victims, whistleblowers, and Madoff’s own depositions, the series paints a stark portrait of corporate greed and the grave consequences of turning a blind eye to warning signs, creating a haunting parallel to the themes explored in ‘Get Gotti’.

6. The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea

‘The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea,’ another Joe Berlinger creation, is a gripping documentary that unravels the true crime story of South Korea’s most notorious serial killer, Yoo Young-chul. In a manner reminiscent of ‘Get Gotti,’ this series delves into the pursuit of justice as investigators and law enforcement officials strive to capture a heinous predator. The documentary combines in-depth interviews with Yoo Young-chul himself, along with police, journalists, and victims’ families, providing a chilling and comprehensive exploration of the case. Fans of ‘Get Gotti’ will be drawn to ‘The Raincoat Killer’ for its intense focus on criminal investigations, the cat-and-mouse dynamics between law enforcement and the offender, and the intricate details of a high-profile criminal case, making it a compelling watch for those who enjoy the pursuit of notorious criminals.

5. Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer (2021)

‘Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer’ is a chilling documentary series that sheds light on the terrifying reign of Richard Ramirez, one of America’s most notorious serial killers. Directed by Tiller Russell, the show immerses viewers in the manhunt led by law enforcement to capture Ramirez. Much like the intense pursuit depicted in ‘Get Gotti,’ ‘Night Stalker’ showcases the unwavering determination of investigators, the dark psychology of the criminal mind, and the gripping tension of a high-stakes chase. While ‘Get Gotti’ exposes the FBI’s battle against organized crime, ‘Night Stalker’ offers a haunting glimpse into the pursuit of a different kind of predator, making it a compelling watch for enthusiasts of true crime and suspenseful narratives.

4. The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer (2017)

‘The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer’ is a gripping docuseries that unravels the mystery behind the infamous Zodiac Killer, one of the most enigmatic serial murderers in American history. Through intense investigations, code-breaking, and chilling reenactments, the series explores the elusive killer’s identity. Viewers are taken on a suspenseful journey led by detectives, journalists, and code experts, attempting to decipher the Zodiac’s cryptic messages and unmask the perpetrator behind the unsolved murders that terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and 1970s. ‘The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer’ and ‘Get Gotti’ both exemplify the genre’s allure by scrutinizing law enforcement’s unyielding quest to bring notorious criminals to justice. While ‘Get Gotti’ sheds light on the FBI’s pursuit of the infamous mob boss, ‘The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer’ shows the cryptic hunt for a mysterious serial murderer, providing viewers with gripping tales of high-stakes investigations, intense manhunts, and the relentless dedication of those seeking to apprehend history’s most iconic wrongdoers.

3. World’s Most Wanted (2020)

‘World’s Most Wanted’ is a documentary series with a broad appeal for fans of ‘Get Gotti.’ While ‘Get Gotti’ focuses on a single, notorious mob boss, ‘World’s Most Wanted’ offers a global perspective by highlighting some of the world’s most dangerous fugitives. This series explores law enforcement’s international efforts to track down these elusive criminals, drawing viewers into a web of high-stakes manhunts, suspenseful investigations, and the unwavering commitment to bring these fugitives to justice. If you enjoyed the pursuit of John Gotti in ‘Get Gotti,’ you’ll find ‘World’s Most Wanted’ equally enthralling, as it amplifies the scale and complexity of criminal chases on an international stage.

2. The FBI Files (1998 – 2006)

‘The FBI Files’ and ‘Get Gotti’ share a common thread in their focus on law enforcement’s pursuit of notorious criminals. ‘Get Gotti’ hones in on the relentless chase of mob boss John Gotti, ‘The FBI Files’ provides a more comprehensive exploration of various significant cases tackled by the FBI. Both series captivate audiences with their meticulous investigative approach, attention to detail, and the determination of law enforcement to bring criminals to justice. ‘The FBI Files’ widens the lens, offering a broader view of crime-solving, making it an excellent choice for fans of ‘Get Gotti’ who appreciate the intricacies of criminal investigations from a law enforcement perspective.

1. Fear City – New York vs The Mafia (2020)

‘Fear City – New York vs The Mafia,’ directed by Sam Hobkinson, is an electrifying dive into the gritty underbelly of organized crime that will leave fans of ‘Get Gotti’ on the edge of their seats. Set against the backdrop of 1970s and 1980s New York, this docuseries unveils the high-stakes battle between law enforcement and the formidable Five Families of the Italian-American Mafia. With unprecedented access and gripping storytelling, the series chronicles the FBI’s audacious mission to dismantle the mob’s stranglehold on the city. Through wiretapped conversations, surveillance footage, and interviews with former mobsters and law enforcement officials, viewers are taken on a thrilling roller-coaster ride through the heart of darkness. For fans of ‘Get Gotti,’ this series is a must-watch, offering a riveting, real-life account of law enforcement’s persistent pursuit of justice in the face of organized crime’s most powerful adversaries.

