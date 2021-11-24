In the world of franchise filmmaking, post-credits and mid-credits scenes are a vehicle for filmmakers to drop hints about where the story will potentially go in the future. ‘Resident Evil’ is one of the biggest transmedia franchises of all time. So, it’s not unjustified to assume that a film belonging to the said franchise might have either a mid-credits or post-credits scene.

With ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,’ the filmmakers have rebooted the film series. An adaptation of the first and second ‘Resident Evil’ games and set in 1998, the film revolves around a band of survivors trying to escape from a town called Raccoon City following a zombie outbreak. If you are wondering whether ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ has any mid-credits or post-credits scene depicting where the plot is heading next, we got you covered.

Does Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Have a Post-Credits Scene?

While ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ doesn’t have any post-credits scene, the film does have a mid-credits scene, and it’s a pretty important one. In it, Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper), the former leader of the S.T.A.R.S. team investigating the Spencer Mansion, wakes up in a body bag in a dark room. This particular scene is a throwback to the opening sequence of the 2002 GameCube remake of the 1996 PlayStation game ‘Resident Evil.’

Earlier in the film, Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen) fatally shot Wesker after he betrayed the survivors and killed William Birkin and his wife. Wesker groans and screams as he gets out of the body bag and falls on the floor. Suddenly, Ada Wong (Lily Gao) appears in the room and confirms to Wesker that he was indeed dead. When Wesker tells Ada that he can’t see, she informs him that it is a side-effect of one of the things they did to him to bring him back. She gives him his signature sunglasses and seems to assure him that there will be others like him. As the scene ends, Ada tells Wesker who she is.

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’s depiction of Wesker is significantly different from how he is in the games and previous films. He is an irredeemable character in both — ruthless, calculating, and loyal to Umbrella Corporation. However, in ‘Welcome to Raccoon City,’ he desperately wants to leave Raccoon City as soon as possible because of financial issues and double-crosses the survivors.

Wesker’s sunglasses have been a source of curiosity among fans for a long time. This film seems to imply that they help him see despite his condition. He was likely brought back by Ada on the instructions of some high-ranking Umbrella executive. Clearly, the insidious organization has more things planned for Wesker.

