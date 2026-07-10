Domeneka Wright: Where is Michael Horton’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

Domeneka Wright had been deeply in love with Michael Horton. He was the father of her daughter and the man she had envisioned building her future with. Looking back, she said there had been troubling signs throughout the relationship, but it was not until October 2007, when he allegedly choked her, that she decided to go to the police. It was only afterward, as she began learning about his extensive criminal history and his alleged involvement in a murder investigation, that she started seeing him for who he truly was. ID’s ‘Evil Lives Here: He’ll Kill Me Next’ features Domeneka’s interview, in which she spoke publicly for the first time about this chapter of her life.

Domeneka Wright Found Out About Michael Horton’s Crimes After Filing a Complaint

Domeneka Wright grew up in Minnesota and attended Harding Senior High School. St. Paul was the city she called home, and she knew it well. Her childhood was relatively ordinary, although she has said that her father was never a part of her life and that her relationship with her mother was often strained while she was growing up. Domeneka was 17 years old when she first met Michael Horton, who was six years older than her. She was immediately drawn to his charm and quickly fell in love. As their relationship progressed, the couple welcomed a daughter and eventually moved in together. She was excited about the life they hoped to create as a family.

Domeneka said that she saw Michael as a kind and agreeable man, but there were also moments when he frightened her. She recalled incidents in which he was allegedly loud and confrontational with her mother, as well as another occasion when she was speaking to him on the phone and allegedly heard a woman screaming after he complained about not being paid in full. Looking back, Domeneka said that her mistake was ignoring those warning signs and never believing that Michael would harm her. That changed on October 4, 2007, when the couple got into an argument. Domeneka alleged that Michael attacked and choked her during the confrontation and also accused him of accidentally striking their 14-month-old daughter in the process.

Domeneka said that it was only when their daughter started crying that Michael let go of her and immediately left the house. Fearing for both her own safety and that of her child, she decided to go to the police and file a complaint against him. Michael was subsequently arrested but was released a few days later with a restraining order in place. According to investigators, he allegedly violated the order twice by calling Domeneka. The biggest shock came when detectives later contacted her and informed her that he was wanted in connection with a first-degree murder investigation. Authorities alleged that on November 20, 2007, Michael had strangled and killed 19-year-old Stephanie Ducheine inside an abandoned house in Columbus, Ohio.

Domeneka Wright Helped the Police in Capturing Her Ex-Boyfriend

Domeneka Wright was horrified to learn that someone had lost their life at the hands of the man who was also the father of her child. She later said that Michael contacted her again and allegedly told her that he had committed the crime because he could not hurt the people he loved. Domeneka interpreted the statement as meaning that he had harmed someone else because he could not bring himself to hurt her. Determined to assist the investigation, she contacted detectives and offered her help. She said that she might have an idea where he was hiding. After calling his mother’s phone, information was extracted that ultimately led police to St. Clair in Pittsburgh, where Michael was located and arrested.

At his sentencing in February 2009, Horton addressed the court and said that his actions stemmed from being upset over the situation involving his “baby mama” and his inability to control his anger. Domeneka has said that for a long time she carried a sense of guilt over a crime that had been committed by someone else. Coming to terms with everything that happened was a difficult process. Her eldest daughter, Myneka Horton, has maintained contact with her father over the years and continues to write to him while he is behind bars. Domeneka has shared that Michael has asked her to come and visit him, but she remains uncertain about how she feels regarding that possibility. At the same time, she understands her daughter’s desire to know her father despite everything that has happened.

Domeneka Wright is Leading a Happy Life With Her Big Family Today

After her chapter with Michael came to an end, Domeneka Wright eventually found love again and began a new phase of her life. She married her husband on September 26, 2020, and the two have built a strong and loving relationship together. She now goes by the name Domeneka Morish, As they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, Domeneka described him as the love of her life. Their family has grown to include two more children, A’miracle and Antoine, and she often shares the joy she finds in being surrounded by loved ones.

Although her mother, Fannie Barbara, is no longer with her, Domeneka continues to hold her memory close and speaks with deep appreciation for the lessons and values she passed on. She also shares a close relationship with her eldest daughter, Myneka Horton, whose milestones have been sources of immense pride and celebration. Now based in Prior Lake, Minnesota, Domeneka enjoys a life around family, friends, and the happiness she worked hard to rebuild.

Read More: Stephanie Ducheine Murder: Where is Michael Darnell Horton Now?