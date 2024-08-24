Donnie Brantley: Where is the Alleged Killer Now?

When Marsha Brantley’s hairdresser noticed she hadn’t been keeping her appointments, she grew concerned. Attempts to reach Marsha and her husband, Donnie Brantley, went unanswered, raising further alarm. Worried for her client’s well-being, she filed a missing person report. As the investigation unfolded, suspicion quickly centered on one person — Donnie. He claimed that his wife had left voluntarily in June 2009, but no one had seen or heard from her since. The CBS’ ’48 Hours’ episode titled ‘Missing Marsha’ delves into the reasons behind the police’s suspicion and the accusations against Donnie. The episode also explores the legal battles that followed after he was accused of his wife’s murder.

Donnie Brantley Initially Claimed His Wife Had Left Him

Donnie Brantley first met Marsha in 1999 through an online dating site. At the time, Marsha was living with her parents in Illinois. The two quickly bonded over their shared love for the outdoors—he was a competitive bicycle rider, and she was an avid trekker. Their relationship grew serious, and despite Donnie having been married before and having a teenage daughter, Elise Brantley, from his previous marriage, Marsha was eager to embrace this new family. In 2000, the two of them got married and moved into a home in Cleveland, Tennessee, which had been a gift from Marsha’s parents.

The couple quickly settled into their routine after their wedding. Marsha began working as the director of housing at Lee University, while Donnie, with financial support from Marsha, started a handyperson business franchise. By 2009, Marsha had transitioned to working full-time as a writer, and they appeared comfortably settled into their life together. However, concerns began to surface by November 2009 when neighbors and Marsha’s hairdresser, Kelly DeLude, began asking about Marsha’s whereabouts. No one had seen her since May 2009, and Donnie seemed evasive when questioned. Initially, he told neighbors that Marsha had gone to Florida and would return soon, but the suspicions grew as time passed without any sign of her.

Donnie’s Actions Were Deemed Suspicious by the Police

However, by late 2009, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) began investigating the complaints and decided to question Donnie. When they arrived at his door, he claimed that he and Marsha had gotten into an argument, after which she left him. He admitted that he hadn’t reported her missing because he knew she had gone on her own. But when the police searched the house, they found Marsha’s cell phone and other personal belongings still there, raising further suspicions. A thorough check of her credit card activity and digital footprint revealed no signs of her being active since she was last seen, and Donnie’s story that she had gone to Florida could not be corroborated.

The police tracked Marsha’s phone records and discovered that it had never left the vicinity of her house, with all activity ceasing on June 2, 2009. However, a few days later, the phone was allegedly used to contact an online escort service, which investigators believed was done by Donnie. Around the same time, he reportedly began reaching out to his girlfriend, Stephanie Richardson, allegedly telling her they could now be together without any obstacles. In November 2012, the authorities conducted another search of the house, digging up the basement and even using cadaver dogs to search for human remains. Still, no evidence of Marsha’s whereabouts was found.

After being questioned by the police, Donnie went to a pawn shop and sold some of Marsha’s jewelry as well as her laptop. Friends who visited their house that year noticed that all the pictures of Marsha had been removed, and nearly all her belongings were packed in garbage bags. These actions were deemed quite questionable, leading to a grand jury indictment in July 2013. Donnie was summoned for a civil deposition, where he invoked his Fifth Amendment right in response to most of the questions. In August 2013, he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder of Marsha Brantley.

Donnie Brantley is a Free Man Today

The case against Donnie Brantley appeared to be tattering as proving a murder without a body, weapon, or forensic evidence proved challenging for the prosecution. In May 2014, the charges were dropped and he was allowed to walk free. His daughter, Elise, publicly expressed disbelief that her father could be accused of such a heinous crime. Meanwhile, he insisted that he was the victim, claiming that his wife had left him and that he was being wrongfully accused of her alleged murder.

Donnie managed to maintain a low profile for a few years, but in October 2016, he was arrested again in Kingston, Georgia. This time, the prosecution claimed to have acquired new evidence, including a list of items such as a torch kit, a welder, duct tape, and poly sheets. Marsha’s family felt a glimmer of hope, and in December 2016, Donnie was once again charged with murder. However, in February 2018 —not long before the commencement of his trial — the charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence. The prosecution explained that they have only one chance to prove his guilt and must be certain. Meanwhile, Donnie has continued to maintain his innocence. He now lives a private life, keeping close contact only with his daughter.

