Is Double Dribble Vintage a Real Memorabilia Store in Chicago?

Danny Grossman runs a sports memorabilia store named Double Dribble Vintage in Peacock’s comedy series ‘Mr. Throwback.’ The store symbolizes his obsession with his past and plays a vital role in rekindling his relationship with Stephen Curry. Danny starts to scam the NBA player after trying to steal the former’s jersey to sell it through the establishment. When the truth behind his actions is revealed, the memorabilia seller returns to his store to run the same. Since Curry is a living legend, Danny and his store may seem real. Well, that’s not really the case!

The Reality Behind Double Dribble Vintage

Double Dribble Vintage is a fictional memorabilia store conceived for ‘Mr. Throwback.’ Such an establishment does not exist in Chicago, Illinois. However, a real clothing store in the city stands in for the shop in the comedy series. To shoot the scenes set at Double Dribble Vintage, the production department utilized Honoré Wicker Park, located at 1433 North Milwaukee Avenue. In the closing scenes of the series, a man can be seen setting up chairs in front of a restaurant situated next to Danny’s shop. This restaurant is Devil Dawgs Wicker Park, which makes it easier to locate the memorabilia store.

The significance of Double Dribble Vintage is in Danny’s obsession with his past. The former basketball player, who sells vintage items, is a nobody in the present. However, he was once a basketball sensation who was known and celebrated throughout the country. His story had reached millions of households through newspapers and late-night talk shows. Even after becoming a father and divorcee, he only has the glory he cherished in the past. While his schoolmates built a name for themselves, all Danny can think of is how he benched the NBA legend Stephen Curry when they attended Charlotte Christian School together.

Danny’s reliance on his past makes him the perfect person to understand the value of previously used valuables and memorabilia. Until he meets Curry, he can only think back and not forward, which is his prospectless future. Furthermore, the store’s existence also explains why he tries to steal his former teammate’s jersey. Using Curry’s game-worn jersey, he can make hundreds of thousands of dollars, which will not only settle his debts but also boost his shop’s popularity, resulting in more sales. Thus, the memorabilia store aptly introduces Danny and his plights.

Read More: Does Laurence Fishburne Know Basketball in Real Life?