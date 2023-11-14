Doug Knight: The Alleged Fixer Behind The Luna Park Fire Died in 2008

In Netflix’s ‘Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire,’ the series scrutinizes the Luna Park fire, a tragic event claiming seven lives. Among the cases explored, the focus shifts to Doug Knight, unraveling the extensive repercussions of his actions. The narrative underscores the pivotal role trust in law enforcement plays in democratic societies. Knight’s misconduct becomes a poignant illustration of how the actions of a single officer can breach public faith, causing widespread harm. We dug into Doug Knight past in an attempt to understand his motivations, the repercussions of which the family members of the victims feel even now.

Doug Knight’s Role in Luna Park’s Investigative Anomalies

The Ghost Ride at Luna Park erupted in flames around 10:15 p.m., claiming the lives of seven individuals, including children and a father to two of the kids. The tragedy unfolded as people queued for the ride or were still on it, leaving devastation in its wake. Beyond the immediate loss of lives, the fire destroyed homes and shattered the happiness of numerous families. The incident, one of the biggest tragedies of its time, raised questions about the safety of a place that was supposed to provide a secure and enjoyable environment.

Detective Inspector Doug Knight, appointed by the NSW police to lead the Luna Park fire investigation, was one of the first responders after firefighters. Following the extinguishing of the fire, Knight made a statement to the press after nine hours, asserting that there was no possibility of foul play and attributing the incident to an electrical malfunction. Subsequent findings, however, revealed that there was no conclusive evidence to support Knight’s claims. Even the electrical inspectors had not provided a definitive response at the time, raising questions about the accuracy of the initial assessment and the transparency of the investigation.

Within two days of the incident, Knight authorized the clearance of the fire site, a decision met with criticism from fire responders, fellow police officers, and investigators. The site, being a crime scene, should have been preserved for a thorough investigation into the fire’s origin. Subsequent procedures and inquiries uncovered troubling aspects of Knight’s investigation, including missing or altered witness statements and allegations of witness coercion.

Doug Knight is No Longer Alive

In 2021, investigative journalists Patrick Begley and Caro Meldrum-Hanna delved into the Luna Park fire, seeking to uncover the true cause behind the tragedy. Their investigation revealed insights from law enforcement officers, including police prosecutor Col Wedderburn and Detective Sergeant Roger Johnson, who characterized Doug Knight as a “fixer” within the department. According to them, Knight was reputed for manipulating cases to align with his desired outcomes. The officers suggested the possibility that Knight might have employed similar tactics in the Luna Park fire case, potentially influenced by external factors.

As the investigation progressed, it became apparent that Doug Knight maintained a close association with Jack Rooklyn, a figure deeply connected to organized crime families in the United States and involved in illicit activities in Australia. Rooklyn was a known associate of Abe Saffron who had earned the moniker “Sin of Sydney” for his involvement in the drug trade, prostitution, and gambling. The journalists uncovered a significant revelation: the Luna Park fire was allegedly orchestrated at the behest of Saffron, driven by a desire to gain control of the land for personal profit. Saffron seemingly evaded consequences for his actions due to his connections with law enforcement officials, including Knight, his supervisor Jim Black, and Deputy Commissioner Bill Allen. A confidant of Saffron disclosed that the trio was frequently spotted socializing with Saffron.

Doug Knight’s death in 2008 left behind unanswered questions and a lingering sense of injustice that families affected by the Luna Park fire feel even today. His actions, alleged to be influenced by connections with organized crime figures, obscured the truth and impeded a thorough investigation. The families of the victims, including Jenny Godson, who endured unimaginable loss, were denied the closure and transparency they deserved. Knight’s passing underscored the challenges of holding individuals in positions of authority accountable and highlighted the enduring impact of corruption on the pursuit of justice.

