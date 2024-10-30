Douglas Faneuil: Where is Peter Bacanovic’s Former Assistant Now?

Martha Stewart faced charges of insider trading, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice, which culminated in her conviction and subsequent imprisonment in 2004. Douglas Faneuil, an assistant to Stewart’s broker Peter Bacanovic at Merrill Lynch, became a pivotal figure in the case when he testified that Bacanovic had directed him to inform Stewart about the stock dump by ImClone CEO Sam Waksal, leading her to sell her shares before the public announcement. Netflix’s ‘Martha’ offers a comprehensive view of Stewart’s life and career, highlighting how Douglas’ testimony and the subsequent legal battle profoundly affected the businesswoman and writer.

Douglas Faneuil’s Testimony Against Martha Stewart Completely Changed the Case

Douglas Faneuil grew up in Newton, Massachusetts, in a privileged, affluent family. After high school, he briefly attended Bennington College in 1994, studying Political Science and Government, but left after a year. He later graduated from Vassar College in 1997. Known for his interest in theater and art, he moved to New York with aspirations of becoming an actor. Reportedly, during this time, he became friends with Rob Haskell, a staff member at W magazine, who helped him secure the position as Peter Bacanovic’s assistant at Merrill Lynch.

Douglas found himself at the center of the legal storm surrounding Martha Stewart in the early 2000s. In December 2001, Stewart sold shares of the biotechnology company ImClone Systems. It was alleged that she had indulged in insider trading and had acted on a tip from Bacanovic. While the police were investigating her involvement and she was cleared of these charges, the scrutiny continued as she was accused of lying during a federal investigation. At first, Douglas maintained that he did not know anything about the details of the transaction and kept a low profile as the case unfolded.

In October 2002, Douglas pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to accepting a payoff, which included vacation time, a portion of his boss’s commission, and Knicks basketball tickets, in order to support the accounts of Stewart and Bacanovic regarding the stock deal. During the trial in January 2004, he testified against Stewart, stating that he had been instructed by Bacanovic to make the phone call related to the transaction. Douglas described Stewart as one of the most challenging individuals he had worked with and even shared emails in which he expressed his frustrations about her behavior.

Douglas Faneuil Did Not Have to Go to Prison For His Involvement

After Douglas Faneuil pleaded guilty in 2002, he lost his job and faced intense media attention due to the high-profile nature of the case. Reports indicate that he kept a low profile, speaking only to a few close contacts during this period. In 2004, he avoided prison and probation, receiving a $2,000 fine for accepting a payoff amid the government’s investigation. In court, he expressed regret, noting he had changed over the two years since the incident. Around this time, he was reported to have started working at an art gallery in Chelsea, New York, and had returned to a field he had always appreciated.

Douglas Faneuil is Working as an Independent Software Developer Today

From February to October 2012, Douglas Faneuil worked as Chief of Staff, Technology & Products at Gawker Media. In this role, he gained substantial experience managing technical development projects, setting strategic targets, and resolving conflicts within teams to improve overall productivity and cohesion. Since then, he has specialized as a Software Designer & Database Developer, focusing on FileMaker development.

His expertise includes working with FileMaker Server, FMGo (mobile solutions), WebDirect, Cloud, and Teams, as well as with Claris and AWS, enabling him to provide tailored solutions across diverse industries. Douglas has developed an impressive client base in sectors ranging from manufacturing and real estate to fine arts, education, and medicine, where he leverages his technical skills to enhance business operations through customized database solutions. His certification and in-depth experience across these platforms make him a sought-after developer in the field.

Douglas maintains a relatively private life, choosing to share little publicly and keeping a close-knit circle of friends who have supported him through some of his most challenging times. Around 2015, he was reportedly in a relationship with James Freedland, though they no longer appear to be together. Whether he’s enjoying a night at the movies or capturing captivating moments through his camera lens, Douglas has continued to nurture his creative side. He has found fulfillment personally and professionally, and it seems like he has come very far from the man he once was.

