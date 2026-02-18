Does Dove Cameron Have Tattoos in Real Life?

In Prime Video’s ‘56 Days,’ Dove Cameron plays the mysterious Ciara, who engages in a romance with a man named Oliver. They seem to have met by chance at a grocery store, but later, it turns out that there was more to their meeting than meets the eye. Their connection also runs deeper than previously expected, which leads to a series of revelations that paint their relationship in a completely different light. While there are several things that make Ciara stand out, the sheer number of tattoos on her makes one wonder what they mean to her. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dove Cameron’s Real Tattoos Became a Part of Ciara’s Complicated Past

The several tattoos that appear on Ciara’s body are the real tattoos that actress Dove Cameron got over several years. The show is based on the novel of the same name by Catherine Ryan Howard, and the original story doesn’t reveal any specifics about Ciara having tattoos. While adapting the book, the show’s creators decided to keep Cameron’s tattoos, rather than hiding or removing them for the sake of the character. In all fairness, it would have been quite a task to hide all the tattoos, because the actress has several tattoos and a significant number of them are on her hands, which means that the makeup department would have had to spend a lot of time covering them up.

Cameron revealed that she got her first tattoo when she was fourteen. It was actually her best friend who wanted to get one, but she was scared of how painful the process would be. So, Cameron decided to get a tattoo first, so she could give her friend a sense of what to expect. She got the Capricorn symbol on her hip. She got the second tattoo on her 18th birthday, the symbol of Gemini (her then-boyfriend Ryan McCartan’s sign) on her other hip. Since then, she has had over twenty tattoos on different parts of her body. She has words “Celestial” and “Body” on her wrists, “À NAÎTRE” and “Immortal” on her wrists, the word “alchemical” in English and Hindi on her shoulders, and other phrases like “Do It For Aphrodite,” “SHE,” “ride swift,” “None of This Is Real,” among others.

Dove Cameron’s Tattoos Hold Deep Meaning for Her

Dove Cameron confessed that she gets tattoos so often that it has become a normal part of her life. However, each tattoo holds a special meaning for her. She has two tattoos in memory of her late father. One of them reads “candy is dandy,” which is a part of the phrase her father used to say to her. The other is “we’ll be friends forever” in her father’s handwriting, which she found he had written in her baby book. She also got a pistol with a flower coming out of it tattooed on the side of her arm in memory of her late friend and ‘Descendants’ co-star, Cameron Boyce, who passed away at the age of 20 in 2019. It stands for the “anti-gun” and “pro-gun regulation” movement, which both she and Boyce supported.

The multihyphenated artist has a tattoo running across her shoulder blades and down her spine. She also has symbols like a sword, a snake (one on her hand and one on her leg), an “x” (which she got with her friend and co-star, Kiersey Clemons), and a sunshine symbol (which she got with her then-boyfriend, Thomas Doherty). The phrase “Matière D’étoiles” is tattooed in remembrance of a bedtime story her mother told her as a child. This shows that each of Cameron’s tattoos has a story and intention behind it, reflecting her personal journey in a unique way.

