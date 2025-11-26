Down Cemetery Road Episode 6 Recap: Neglected Waters

Apple TV+’s ‘Down Cemetery Road’ gets more tense, throwing its characters in uncharted waters, as it inches towards its finale. The sixth episode picks up the ending of its predecessor, putting Zoe in the crosshairs with Amos. She had been following him under the impression that she was being careful enough not to get noticed and in the hopes that he would lead her to Dinah. However, he figures out that he is being followed, and from his brother’s notes, he knows that she is the wife of the detective that Axel killed. This episode begins with him taking a seat across from her and her realising that she is about to be killed. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Zoe Has a Close Brush With Death

As Amos sits in front of Zoe, both know what is about to happen. Luckily for her, an old couple arrives just in time to sit in the next seat. Zoe chats them up, in the hopes of distracting Amos, but also letting them know what she and Amos look like, in case something happens. The couple, Bob and Shelley, invite them for a card game, which Amos respectfully declines. Zoe takes them up on their offer and plays with them, trying to extend the game for as long as possible. Eventually, the couple grows tired, and they decide to leave, which means Zoe must leave as well. However, before that, they request a photo. This would be a chance for Amos’ face to be captured so he can be identified, but he immediately takes the camera, putting himself out of the frame, leaving only Zoe with Bob and Shelley.

As the couple calls it a night, Zoe tries to find a hiding place, but Amos is right behind her. She is saved by a group of young people who had been riding without a ticket in the first class. She uses this opportunity to hide herself, and Amos comes close enough to get her when the ticket inspector arrives, and the assassin is forced to retreat. Zoe uses this opportunity to find an empty cabin and barricades herself inside it. She gets a call from Wayne, who has left her house and is communicating with her from an internet cafe where he has masked his location. This shows that even he has become aware of the danger. He tells Zoe to use the VPN app before he sends her the video with Downey and other soldiers. Before they bid each other goodbye, she tells him to find the exact location that the doctor went to in Scotland.

The next morning, the train comes to a halt shortly before the station. Everyone files out of the train, but Zoe has to be careful not to be noticed by Amos, who has decided not to pursue her anymore. He gets in a car, and shortly after he drives away, it is revealed that Bob and Shelley are in the backseat. They are alarmed by his actions and beg him to let them out on the way, as they don’t want to get involved in whatever he is about to do. He stops the car and then shoots them. Meanwhile, Zoe hires a cab and, receiving the location from Wayne, heads towards Firinn Village, where an army base is supposed to be located. On the way, she doesn’t notice Amos in Bob and Shelley’s car, but he notices her. He realises that she will not give up her search. So, he calls the authorities, alerts them of Bob and Shelley’s murder, and paints Zoe as the perpetrator.

Sarah’s Journey Leads Her to Unexpected Places

While Zoe tries to shake off Amos on the train, Sarah and Downey camp out in the forest. They have a light-hearted moment where they share a blue drink that he and his sister used to fight over when they were kids. He calls it a night, telling her to sleep while he takes the first shift. However, when she wakes up, it’s morning, and he has driven away, leaving her in the middle of the forest. She finds a road and keeps walking until she reaches Firinn. Somewhere in London, Malik takes his dog out on a walk and is in the middle of a conversation with his wife when C’s car drives next to him. He tells Malik to enter the car, noting that the dog should be left behind. Handing the dog’s leash, his groceries, and the bag of dog poop to C’s new driver, Malik sits next to his boss.

C congratulates him for handling the Crane issue, which pleasantly surprises Malik, but his bubble bursts when C tells him about Amos heading to Scotland. Malik points out that perhaps this is for the best, because Amos wants to kill Downey, which is what they want as well. However, C tells him to go to Scotland and kill Amos as well, lest he become another thorn in their side later. C leaves after getting a message from Talia, the minister who has been pestering him to find out if there are any government secrets she should be aware of, especially before the press conference. That same morning, Sarah walks into a store in Firinn to buy some stuff before heading back to London. However, the shopkeeper starts telling her about the mischievous kids who vandalise her town and how they do nothing but party at the abandoned army base.

Hearing about the army base leads Sarah to drop the plan to go back to London. She decided to pay the base a visit, hoping that that’s where Dinah would be. On the way, she spots Downey’s car, but there is no Downey. She runs toward the base, and upon reaching it, she finds a bunch of kids partying. When she asks them for help, they tease her, leading her to explore the place on her own. She finds an entrance, and as she walks into it, we see Dinah being taken care of by her handlers, who notice someone on the CCTV. They prepare their guns to shoot down the intruder, while Sarah brandishes her small knife to fight anyone who is on the other side of the door. However, when the door opens, she finds nothing but Zoe on the other side, while Dinah’s captors find their supply person.

Sarah and Zoe Join Forces to Find Dinah

Sarah is disappointed when she finds Zoe on the other side of the door. Once again, she has not found Dinah, and this leads her to wonder if the girl is dead after all. Zoe assures her that Dinah’s captors will keep her alive till the last moment. When Sarah wonders if she has blown up her life for nothing, Zoe asks her if it would be better to go back to her cheating husband. The detective tells her how she has done quite a thing by stumbling upon the mystery that proved what Joe had been looking for all along. It turns out that the government really has dirty secrets after all. She shows Sarah the video of Downey and the soldiers and tells her how important it is for them to expose the truth and bring the guilty to justice. As the women head back to town, Downey is revealed to be at the docks. He is running out of meds and time.

He takes a boat, and at the same time, the cops find Bob and Shelley. They are shocked at the deaths of the innocent couple, and when they find Zoe’s picture with them, they become convinced that she is the one they are looking for. Meanwhile, Zoe leaves Sarah at a pub, telling her to dig around, while she herself leaves for the docks. As Sarah goes inside, she finds the shopkeeper she’d encountered earlier, talking with the barkeep. She gets a cola and segues the conversation into asking about the possibility of a second army base, but they don’t know anything about it. Noting that she is a military nerd, which is what she’d told the shopkeeper, they give Sarah a pamphlet for a boat tour of the islands. This is when Sarah notices that while the pamphlet shows only five islands, the real map of Scotland shows six. She realises that this is where the secret facility is.

All Paths Converge to the Island

Before Sarah leaves, the barkeep gets a call, which leads Sarah to discover that the cops are looking for Zoe for murder. Around the same time, Zoe overhears two men at the docks talking about how they are being paid to keep quiet. She realises that she is in the wrong place. When she meets Sarah, the latter tells her to wear a cap and hide her hair because the cops have sent out a call, looking for her. It doesn’t take much for Zoe to realise what has happened, but that only means that they need to act faster. The women find the boat from the pamphlet, and have an awkward conversation with the owner of the boat, where they pretend to be a lesbian couple while he seems to be somewhat of a misogynist.

When he continues to be a prick, Sarah loses patience and steps on the boat. She pushes him into a cabin and locks him, while she and Zoe take control of the boat and make their way to the sixth island. Around the same time, Malik meets with C at a hangar, where the boss hands him a gun, telling him to finish off whoever is the last man standing. They have a weirdly romantic moment, where C lifts Malik’s chin with his finger and holds his gaze for a second after telling him to finish the job. This, somehow, motivates Malik, who seems touched. He gets into a helicopter and heads towards Scotland. Meanwhile, Amos, too, finds a boat and is on his way to the island.

