Down Cemetery Road Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

In Apple TV+’s ‘Down Cemetery Road,’ a regular woman named Sarah gets involved in an investigation that uncovers a shocking government secret. The eight-episode season takes her and private detective Zoe Boehm down a dark and dangerous road, where they have to battle assassins and government agents. The season ends on a bittersweet note for both, but it still leaves the door open for a follow-up story. Sarah and Zoe’s adventures could continue, but so far, Apple TV+ has not renewed the show for a second season. If it happens, the show could land on the streaming service in early 2027. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Down Cemetery Road Season 2 Will Follow a New Case

The first season of ‘Down Cemetery Road’ begins with Sarah and Zoe looking into the disappearance of a young girl named Dinah. By the end, they save Dinah and expose the government’s secret weapons program. However, it doesn’t mean their adventures have ended. The show is based on the book of the same name by Mick Herron, which is the first of four in the Oxford Investigation Series. The second season could choose any one of them to continue the story. However, it is most likely that the show’s creators will turn towards the second book in the series, ‘The Last Voice You Hear.’ In it, Zoe investigates the suspicious death of a woman, but what makes things more challenging is that the killer seems to have set their eyes on her.

This means that she needs to solve the case before she herself becomes a victim. Interestingly, this book does not feature Sarah. In fact, she doesn’t show up until the fourth book, ‘Smoke and Whispers,’ where Sarah finds Zoe’s dead body and investigates her murder. Considering that the show’s creators would want both Sarah and Zoe to be part of the next season, major changes are expected in the screen adaptation. Actress Ruth Wilson has expressed the desire to return as Sarah, which means that if the second book serves as the source material for the second season, space will be made for Sarah to become a part of the investigation.

Down Cemetery Road Season 2 Will Introduce a New Cast

Since ‘Down Cemetery Road’ is expected to follow the case per season format, we expect to see a brand new cast for Season 2. It means that we will most likely see Emma Thompson as Zoë Boehm and Ruth Wilson as Sarah Trafford again. Joshua James’ Wayne might return, too, considering how important he becomes to Zoe’s investigation in Season 1 and could become an indispensable asset moving forward. The first season finale also sees Adeel Akhtar’s Hamza and Darren Boyd’s C surviving the ordeal, though in completely different manners. There is a chance that they may reprise their roles to maintain continuity with Season 1, while also giving the audience something familiar to look forward to.

In the same vein, Tom Riley’s Mark might also return in the context of Sarah’s storyline, though the chances for it are pretty low because the way Sarah throws her ring away, it doesn’t look like she has any intention of returning to her husband. The Season 1 finale bids farewell to Fehinti Balogun’s Amos, but that doesn’t mean that the door is completely closed on his return. According to the storyline of ‘The Last Voice You Hear,’ which might serve as the source material for the second season, Zoe is haunted by the act of killing a man. It has a severe psychological impact on her and is an important part of her storyline. If the second season leans into it, we could see Amos as Zoe’s ghost. Meanwhile, a new case will bring forth new victims and suspects, which means fresh faces will join the chaotic universe of the Oxford Investigations.

Down Cemetery Road Season 2 Will Continue to Build Zoe and Sarah’s Relationship

While much of the thrill in ‘Down Cemetery Road’ stems from solving the mystery, the show also relies on the characters and their personal journeys to develop its narrative. The audience is given glimpses into their personal lives, allowing them to sympathize with and root for them. The second season will continue to build upon this character study, particularly in reference to Sarah and Zoe’s relationship. The first season is just an introduction, where both try to follow their own path, which unwittingly collide in the end. With the second season, their detective sensibilities are expected to work in tandem as they begin to get to know each other as friends and co-workers. With Zoe, we will see a different face of her grief, especially as she struggles with the post-traumatic stress of killing a person.

While Amos may have been a villain, he was still a human being, and killing him saved Zoe, but it doesn’t make her feel any better. As Zoe tries to come to terms with the fact that she has taken a life, Sarah will embark on a new personal and professional journey. With her jerk of a husband out of the picture, she can finally begin to focus on herself. The events of the first season give her a taste of detective life, and it seems she likes it. So, the second season will have her settle into it. A new season will also provide an opportunity to gain more insight into Zoe’s past, offering a fuller picture of who she is and where she comes from.

