Developed from a Japanese manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by the South Korean artist Boichi, ‘Dr. Stone’ is a post-apocalyptic science fiction anime that tells the story of a world where almost all humanity was petrified in a cataclysmic event. In April 5738 CE, science prodigy Senku Ishigami wakes up to discover that the world he knew doesn’t exist any longer. But he is resourceful and ambitious enough to make an earnest try to bring it back. The anime premiered on July 5, 2019. ‘Dr. Stone’ Season 2 or ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ began airing on January 14, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 10 Release Date

‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ episode 10, titled ‘Humanity’s Strongest Tag Team,’ is set to premiere on March 18, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, SUN, BS11, and TVA. TMS/8PAN Studios produced the series, with Shinya Iino serving as the director and Yuichiro Kido serving as the primary scriptwriter. Tatsuya Katō, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and Yuki Kanesaka created the music for the anime, while Yuko Iwasa handled the character designs. Fujifabric performed the opening theme track “Paradise,” and Hatena performed the ending theme track “Voice?”.

Where to Watch Dr. Stone: Stone Wars English Dub Online?

Funimation and AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia) stream simuldub episodes of ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars.’ The episodes are also made available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Japanese viewers can stream the episode on Netflix Japan. In certain countries in Southeast and East Asia, ‘Dr. Stone: Stone Wars’ premiered on iQIYI on January 28, 2021. Fans can also stream them on iQIYI affiliates like MyTV Super in Hong Kong, Dimsum in Brunei and Malaysia, DANET in Vietnam, and Sushiroll in Indonesia. The Taiwanese viewers can also stream season 2 of ‘Dr. Stone’ on myVideo, KKTV, Bahamut/Gamer, Friday, Line TV, and Chunghwa Telecom (MOD + Hami Video).

Viewers can watch 1st season on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish (España and Latin America), Portuguese (Brazil), German, Russian, French, Italian, and Arabian subtitles. The German, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, and French dubbed versions of season 1 are available on the website.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, with Tsukasa and Hyoga’s arrival, the battle starts earnestly. While the two of them are by far the better fighters, the main objective of Kohaku and others is not to defeat Tsukasa and Hyoga but to preoccupy them long enough for Senku to come up with a science-based solution. Meanwhile, Senku develops the highly volatile nitroglycerin with the sulphuric acid that Chrome brings. Applying droplets of nitroglycerin on paper planes, he lets one fly towards the enemy. It explodes after crashing against a tree. As Senku now has access to dynamites, Tsukasa and others stop fighting, bringing the war between the two factions to an end.

Senku reveals that he knows about Tsukasa’s sister, Mirai Shishio, who was in a coma in Japan, adding that he can cure her with the Miracle Fluid. The episode spends a considerable time depicting Tsukasa’s younger years and his desperate struggles to save his sister. The flashback scenes also show how Taukasa became the much-feared “Strongest Primate High Schooler.” Senku and Tsukasa subsequently agree to a truce. They find where Mirai’s hospital was located. Using dynamites, they begin digging and eventually find Mirai’s petrified form. In episode 10, Senku and Tsukasa might start working together to create a sustainable human society.

