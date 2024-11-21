Dr. Zahra Mohammadi: Where is the Afghan Activist Now?

The Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021 drastically curtailed women’s rights, stripping them of basic freedoms like education and employment and enforcing severe restrictions on their lives. Amidst this oppressive backdrop, resistance emerged in powerful ways. Sahra Mani’s 2023 documentary ‘Bread and Roses’ captures this defiance, focusing on the resilience of Afghan women. One of its subjects, Dr. Zahra Mohammadi, a dentist based in Kabul, exemplifies courage and righteousness. Despite facing backlash and terror, her steadfast bravery highlights both the profound impact and the immense cost of revolution.

Dr. Zahra Mohammadi Rose Her Voice Against the Taliban Laws

Dr. Zahra Mohammadi had just gotten engaged to her fiancé, Omid, when the Taliban seized control of Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 15, 2021. The couple had been eagerly anticipating a future together, but for Dr. Zahra, everything changed overnight. A dedicated dentist with a thriving practice in the Kart-e-Parwan area of Kabul, she suddenly found herself facing a grim reality under the Taliban regime. One of the Taliban’s most oppressive policies was the near-total ban on education for women and girls, effectively erasing their opportunities for growth and independence. Refusing to accept this injustice, Dr. Zahra became a symbol of resistance. She was determined to fight for the rights of Afghan women.

Dr. Zahra soon emerged as a prominent face of Afghanistan’s human rights resistance, demanding change in a nation shackled by the Taliban’s draconian policies. Despite the risks, she joined and led women’s protests in Kabul, where groups of brave women marched through the streets, chanting slogans for equality and education and holding banners that read, “Work, education, freedom.” These demonstrations were met with violent crackdowns—tear gas, water cannons, and arrests became commonplace. The Taliban’s forces often retaliated by dispersing protesters with brute force or detaining them without justification.

Dr. Zahra’s dental office soon transformed into a hub for activists and dissenting women seeking refuge, solidarity, and a plan for resistance. It was a space where survivors of brutality shared their stories, finding strength in their collective experiences. Dr. Zahra, with her unwavering resolve, assured them that they were not just victims but warriors destined to pave the way for future generations. Her words galvanized many, igniting hope and determination in a time of despair. Despite her burgeoning role as a leader of resistance, Dr. Zahra continued running her dental practice, ensuring that her patients received care even as resources dwindled and costs soared.

Dr. Zahra Mohammadi Fostered Communities That Sought to Bring Change

Many could not afford treatment, so Dr. Zahra Mohammadi began offering her services for free, recognizing that her role as a healer extended beyond physical care. She realized that empowering women financially and advocating for the restoration of livelihoods must also be integral to her agenda. She became a prominent member of the Afghan Women’s Solidarity Team, a coalition dedicated to advocating for women’s rights and resisting the oppressive laws imposed by the Taliban. Through this platform, she worked tirelessly to organize protests, mobilize women, and amplify their voices in a world that sought to silence them. Recognizing the need for sustained efforts, she also founded the Unity and Solidarity Team of Afghan Women, an organization committed to safeguarding the rights and futures of Afghan women and children.

Her dedication extended beyond Afghanistan’s borders as she became a member of Task Force NYX, a global initiative aimed at documenting and addressing human rights violations. Her belief in the power of storytelling and the necessity of preserving the truth led her to collaborate with Sahra Mani on the documentary. Despite the immense risks involved, Dr. Zahra chose to share her story and those of countless other Afghan women, driven by the conviction that their struggles, bravery, and sacrifices must be known to the world.

Dr. Zahra Mohammadi Has Kept Up Her Spirit of Resistance Alive Even Today

In February 2022, Dr. Zahra Mohammadi participated in an indoor protest demanding the release of Tamana Zaryab Paryani and Parwana Ibrahimkhel. They were two prominent women’s rights activists who had been detained by the Taliban. These women were arrested for their participation in protests against the Taliban’s oppressive policies, particularly those targeting women’s freedoms. Dr. Zahra, along with other activists, sought to draw attention to their plight and demonstrate that the fight for justice would not be silenced. Following this protest, Dr. Zahra was abducted by the Taliban from her office. She was imprisoned for days, enduring psychological torment meant to deter her resistance. The ordeal only solidified her resolve, but it also brought a grim realization: the Taliban now viewed her as a serious threat, and her life was in imminent danger.

Upon her release, Dr. Zahra met with Omid, her fiancé, to share the gravity of the situation. She explained that in order to sustain the fight she had started and continue advocating for Afghan women and children, she needed to leave Afghanistan. On a quiet night, shortly after her release, she left the country she had known as home and sought refuge in a safe house until she made her way out. She did not disclose her location to anyone but her fiancee. She remained under the radar for years. In September 2024, a news report claimed that she was in Tirana, Albania. She had joined more than 100 women who demanded international aid and ways to hold the Taliban accountable. It was one of the largest gatherings of Afghan women outside the country since the takeover. Other than that, for very understandable reasons, Dr. Zahra has kept a low profile. Whenever she speaks up, it is for her fellow countrywomen, whose voices she wants to amplify.

She has remained steadfast in her efforts to advocate for women, particularly in opposition to the oppressive Taliban regime. Her work focuses on amplifying the voices of women and celebrating those who create meaningful change in their communities. As a dedicated activist, her profile reflects relentless advocacy through organizing protests, raising awareness about human rights violations, and championing the achievements of women who challenge societal and political constraints. Whether through public speaking, social media campaigns, or collaborative initiatives, she actively fosters solidarity and empowers others to join the fight for equality and justice.

