DS Ed McCusker: Where is the Pan AM 103 Investigator Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Bombing of Pan Am 103‘ recreates the true events of the shocking and tragic crash of Pan AM 103 over the Scottish town of Lockerbie. On December 21, 1988, the plane headed for JFK International Airport in New York from Heathrow Airport, London, experienced a bomb detonation, causing it to crash more than 30 minutes after it took flight. The devastating crash killed all 259 people on board and led to the deaths of 11 residents of Lockerbie, where the debris fell. The unprecedented scale of the attack led to the formation of an international task force. The Netflix series looks at these events from the perspective of first responders and investigators dedicated to uncovering the truth. Ed McCusker was one of those people. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Ed McCusker Serves as a Composite for the Stories of Scottish Police Officers

Ed McCusker was a real police officer who played a significant part in the investigation into the Pan AM 103 bombing. At the time, he had been a Detective Sergeant at the Strathclyde station and was one of the first officers to respond to the crash. As shown in the Netflix series, while being deeply affected by the tragedy, he also dedicated himself to turning over every stone to catch the culprits. From Day 1, he was involved in collecting evidence and helping locals affected by the crash. Then, his knowledge of the HOLMES system was used to catalog the mountain of evidence, making things a bit easier for the investigators going forward. While the case was still ongoing, he was transferred to the witness protection program.

Here, his knowledge and prior experience with the Pan AM case led the investigators to ask for his help regarding Tony Gauci’s witness testimony. McCusker has never publicly spoken about the case, and the Netflix series is the first time that he has been involved in a project that would bring out the investigative side of the story. Reportedly, he also provided the spark for Executive Producer Adam Morane-Griffiths, leading to the creation of the show. Morane-Griffiths crossed paths with McCusker while working on the docu-drama series, ‘Spotlight on the Troubles: A Secret History.’

They ended up on the back of a minibus together, where they started talking about the Troubles and the murders McCusker had investigated years earlier. It turned out that the former cop had also heard of Morane-Griffiths’ grandfather, who had also been killed during that turbulent time in Irish history. Eventually, the conversation turned to Operation Autumn Leaves, which McCusker revealed was connected to the Lockerbie incident. This led the filmmaker to look into the Pan AM 103 crash with a more detailed eye and eventually to the creation of the six-part miniseries.

While McCusker is an important part of the story and his role in the investigation is rightly portrayed, the show’s creators also noted that he represents many other Scottish police officers who tirelessly worked on the case. Producer Julia Stannard revealed in a BBC interview that, because the case was so huge, hundreds of police officers were working on it. To condense all of that for the TV show, they needed to figure out the best way to include their experiences without adding more characters. With McCusker’s character in the show, they incorporated more details from other characters while also retaining his own experiences.

Ed McCusker is Enjoying His Retirement Today

Now in his 70s, Ed McCusker lives in Glasgow, Scotland. He has three daughters, Lynne, Fiona, and Alison, with his wife June, who passed away due to cancer in 2018. He is also a proud grandfather of Annabelle, Penelope, Matilda, and Mirryn. After his move from the Pan Am 103 investigation, McCusker spent years implementing the witness protection program in Scotland. In the early 2000s, he became a part of the Historical Inquiries Team, investigating the thousands of murders that happened during the Troubles in Ireland. He was also featured in the 2019 docuseries, ‘Spotlight on the Troubles: A Secret History.’

After retiring from the force following an exemplary career, McCusker founded a consulting company, Leaf Consultants Ltd., in 2008. He served as its director and ran the company with his wife, but it was dissolved in 2014. After working with Adam Morane-Griffiths on the docuseries, he became involved with the Netflix retelling of the Pan AM 103 crash investigation. He met with Connor Swindells, who plays him in the show, and shared insights about his experience on the case. The ‘Sex Education’ actor described him as “an incredibly warm, friendly man.”

McCusker had the actor around his house for lunch, where they talked about his time on the case, helping him piece together the details that elevated his performance. “He’s been a great resource, not just to me but to everyone on this production, and I’m very grateful,” Swindells said. Even with his contribution to the show, the former Detective Sergeant prefers to stay out of the spotlight. He likes to spend his days in privacy, preferring to share his time and attention with his family and friends.

Read More: Tony Gauci: How Did the Lockerbie Bombing Witness Die?