In ABC’s ‘Truth and Lies: The Accused,’ the primary focus is on the false rape allegations Crystal Mangum made against three Duke University lacrosse players, Reade Seligmann, Collin Finnerty, and David Evans, in Durham, North Carolina, in 2006. Mangum was hired to perform at an off-campus party on the night of March 13–14 at a house rented by three of the team’s captains. Durham County District Attorney Mike Nifong dropped the rape charges in December 2006. On April 11, 2007, North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper dismissed the remaining sexual-offense and kidnapping charges and declared all three men innocent. In June 2007, Duke University reached a confidential settlement with the three men before they filed a lawsuit against the university. Their later lawsuit against the City of Durham and other defendants was separate.

Reade Seligmann Works as a Litigation Partner at a Successful Law Firm

The Delbarton School graduate, Reade Seligmann, transferred from Duke University to Brown University in 2007 and pursued a Bachelor’s degree in History. To set a strong foundation for his legal career, he earned his Doctor of Law from Emory School of Law in 2013, where he was a member of the Emory Law Mock Trial Society and Criminal Law Society. Reade served as a judicial law clerk to Judge Joel Schneider of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

In September 2010, he was named the Making-A-Difference Award Honoree by Tri-County Scholarship Fund. A couple of years later, he received the Advocate for Justice Award from The Innocence Project. By the time he had graduated with a law degree, he had already gained professional experience by working as a Fixed Income Summer Analyst at Bear Stearns, Legal Intern at Neighborhood Defender Services of Harlem, and Summer Associate at Connell Foley LLP. Between September 2014 and October 2016, Reade returned to Connell Foley LLP, this time as a Litigation Associate.

In November 2016, he landed a job at Alston & Bird as a Senior Associate. Since then, he has been promoted to Litigation Partner. In between, he also worked at Credit Suisse as a Secondee – Litigation & Investigations. According to reports, Reade specialises on complex business disputes and government investigations, and represents clients across various industries, including biotechnology, insurance, real estate, finance, and digital media. He is currently co-counsel with the Georgia Innocence Project and is representing an incarcerated client.

Collin Finnerty is Making Strides in His Investment Banking Career

Collin Finnerty transferred from Duke University to Loyola University Maryland, where he earned a bachelor’s degree and continued to play lacrosse. In 2020, he graduated with an MBA from Columbia Business School, kickstarting his career in Blockchain Investment. Before his graduation, Collin had already worked at Deutsche Bank as an Associate for about five years. In the initial years of his Blockchain Investment Banking career, he worked at BTIG and MJC Partners. Since May 2025, he has been employed at Clear Street as a Managing Director in Investment Banking.

David Evans Is a Partner at Apax Digital

David “Dave” F. Evans attended Landon School and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Duke University. He earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. At the beginning of his career, David worked as a Senior Analyst at Cyren Call Communications and then as an Analyst at Morgan Stanley – Investment Banking Division. He joined Apax in 2009. A few years later, in 2012, he co-founded The Handle Bar Indoor Cycling Studio, but removed himself from the company in 2018.

From 2018 to 2019, David served as a Board Member of KEPRO. He is now a partner at Apax Digital. Currently, he is a board member of various firms, including MetaMetrics Inc., Accurate Background, Guesty, Magaya Corporation, Petvisor, DLRdmv, and Inspectorio. Based in the New York City office of Apax Partners LLP, David prefers to keep details of his personal life away from the limelight.

Read More: Colin Stagg: Where is the Falsely Accused Now?