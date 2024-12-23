Dune Prophecy: Are Javicco and Francesca Dead?

HBO’s ‘Dune: Prophecy’ focuses on the early years of the Bene Gesserit, when the Sisterhood is still working to establish itself as a powerful force in the Imperium. Under the leadership of Valya Harkonnen, the Sisterhood quickly ascends to an important position, but it is yet to become infallible. The status of the Sisterhood is questioned and almost entirely overthrown when Desmond Hart arrives on Salusa Secundus and quickly gets the Emperor to trust him. The only person who can undo his influence is Sister Francesca, who has the Emperor completely under her spell. However, as truths come to light, this spell starts to wear off and results in a tragedy for the Emperor and the Sister. SPOILERS AHEAD

Emperor Javicco Corrino’s Reign Comes to an End in Season 1 Finale

When Valya took over the Sisterhood, she knew that the only way to ensure the supremacy of the Sisterhood would be to place one of their own on the throne. That, however, required manipulating several factors, and it had to be ensured that everything went according to plan. From Anirul, it was determined that young Javicco Corrino would be the best person to birth the daughter who could join the Sisterhood and then take over the throne. But to keep him on the right path, Valya needed someone she could trust, which is where Francesca came in. She not only seduced Javicco but also imprinted on him, which meant that he would be connected to her his entire life, do whatever she asked of him, and never be able to hurt, no matter how much he wanted to. Of course, Javicco knew nothing about it until Valya decided to get herself arrested.

Valya tells Javicco the truth to rile him up so he gets her arrested, which leads to the next phase of her plan. He, however, goes on to confront Francesca because he is wounded by the discovery that, throughout his entire life, he has been nothing but a puppet for the Sisterhood. He is even more hurt to discover that now that the Sisterhood doesn’t have any use for him, they have decided to kill him, and Francesca is the one assigned the task. She doesn’t beat around the bush and accepts her complicity in everything that has happened so far, but she also tries to convince him that she wouldn’t have gone forward with the assassination. While she may have imprinted on Javicco to get him under her spell, she wasn’t entirely devoid of feelings for him. By now, however, Javicco is so wounded by her betrayal that he decides to do the only thing that seems to be in his control now. He stabs himself in the heart as a horrified Francesca watches helplessly.

The Power Vacuum Left Behind by Javicco is Filled by the Empress

As Javicco dies in her arms, Francesca tries to soothe him. She is still in shock with what has happened because she doesn’t want Javicco to die. She couldn’t go against Valya, but she wasn’t entirely convinced of doing away with Javicco so easily. Before she could explain her true feelings to him, he took a drastic step on his own, and it leaves Francesca so shocked that she doesn’t even notice when Empress Natalya enters the room. When Valya told Francesca to kill Javicco, she gave him a sharp weapon laced with poison that would render a quick and merciful death on the Emperor. When Javicco stabs himself, the weapon falls from Francesca’s grasp. Natalya takes advantage of the situation and stabs Francesca with the weapon, and seconds later, the Bene Gesserit is dead.

Javicco, on the other hand, is still alive and counting his last breaths in Francesca’s lap when Natalya kills his mistress right in front of his eyes. He helplessly watches his wife murder Francesca, but what wounds him further is that his wife has no concern for him whatsoever. She is not shocked or worried about the fact that he has a knife in his heart and is breathing his last. While Francesca stayed by his side and wept for him, even though she betrayed him for the Sisterhood, Natalya has no sympathy for him whatsoever. Rather, he sees the anger and disappointment she’d kept to himself for so long. While she looks at him, she does nothing to help him with his pain. She doesn’t talk about her love for him or how she would take care of the kingdom after him. His silence shocks her, but it also makes it clear that with him gone, she will take over the Imperium and rule it, which is what she had always wanted. Now, with Javicco dead, Natalya has all the power in her hands, and she doesn’t have to answer to anyone.

Read More: When Does Dune: Prophecy Take Place? How is it Connected to the Dune Movies?