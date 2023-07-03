Dustin Bradford From Tough as Nails: Everything We Know

CBS’ ‘Tough as Nails‘ is a reality competition TV series that brings together a group of hardworking individuals who go head-to-head against one another in a series of challenges at job sites, testing their skills, strength, toughness, and endurance in certain real-life situations. Competing for a grand prize of $200,000 and a Ford Super Duty truck, all the contestants tend to be in great shape as they participate in the challenges in front of them. Out of the lot is Dustin Bradford who has stolen the spotlight from most of the other contestants in the show, leaving many viewers curious to know more about him. Well, here’s everything you might want to know about Dustin Bradford!

Dustin Bradford’s Age and Background

Dustin Bradford was born on September 19, 1987, in Edmonton, Alberta. Not only did he grow up in the same city, but he currently resides there as well. He has a knack for DIY projects as in his free time, Dustin tends to work hard on them. Moreover, traveling to new countries, exploring various corners of the world, and hiking with his backpack on his shoulders are some more things that he has a passion for.

Dustin frequently indulges in different adventures and activities as well, such as hiking, fishing, biking, and camping, with his loved ones. Given his love for traveling, he travels out of Edmonton to other parts of Canada and the rest of the world too. For instance, over the past couple of years, he has been to Crofton, Campbell River, and Botanical Beach, all located in British Columbia. As far as his foreign travels are concerned, Dustin has traveled to Kyiv in Ukraine, Abu Dhabi in Dubai, Las Vegas in Nevada, and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, to name a few places.

Dustin Bradford’s Profession

Currently, Dustin Bradford works as a firefighter and has been working as one for more than 15 years or so with the Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. In addition to that, he also has certifications in water rescue and fire investigations. Given his profession and the responsibilities it entails, he doesn’t only possess the physical strength and mental toughness required to do well in competitions like ‘Tough as Nails,’ but he is also a demanding and determined professional who is a pro at handling high-pressure situations in real life.

Dustin Bradford’s Wife and Kids

In August 2015, Dustin Bradford tied the knot with Margaret and the couple seems to have been living happily ever after ever since then. As of writing, they have welcomed two beautiful and adorable daughters — Farrah and Eleanor — who have brought even more joy into the lives of Dustin and Margaret. Moreover, before becoming parents to their daughters, they became parents to the cute dog named Jagr the Bernedoodle early on in their relationship.

Dustin and Margaret, along with their daughters and dog, went on a 9-week trip in October 2021, which included them spending some quality time together in Pacific Playgrounds Oceanside Resort at 9082 Clarkson Avenue in the hamlet of Black Creek, Vancouver Island. A 2022 Wedding Anniversary post from him dedicated to his wife gives us a glimpse into their loving bond, making us believe that they lead a happy married life. He wrote, “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” We wish Dustin and his family the best and hope that their relationship remains just as lovely and healthy in the future.

