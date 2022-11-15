Dwight Lansing Death: Where is Scott Eaker Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: .357 Magnum’ follows two cases, one of which is the accidental death of 23-year-old Dwight Lansing in Colorado in July 1987. The episode follows how carelessness and negligence resulted in the loss of a young life and scarred two others for life. So, if you wish to know more about the case, we’ve got the details for you.

How Did Dwight Lansing Die?

Dwight Lansing was born in Montana and had come to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for study-related purposes. As per local news reporter Ann Ervin, the 23-year-old was “a good guy” who was making “that kind of that young man’s journey where you go far away from home, and he was toughing it out.” Dwight loved guns and old cowboy films, and his dad had sent him a replica of a colt peacemaker by mail along with a bunch of ammunition.

On July 17, 1987, officers of the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call from dispatch stating that a shooting had occurred on the east side of the town. Upon reaching the scene, they were told that a young man had shot himself accidentally while playing with a gun. The victim was Dwight, and the call was made by one of his friends, 18-year-old Dave Garrett.

Dave told the officers that he, Dwight, and their friend, 18-year-old Scott Eaker, had gone to a nearby field to try out Dwight’s gun. They had been spending time with it all day, loading it and shooting empty beer cans. After returning home late at night, Dave went to call his girlfriend and was in the neighboring room when he heard the noise of a gunshot from the hallway. He ran over to find Dwight lying on the ground, and Scott asked him to dial 911 and call for help.

The investigators also questioned Scott, who was the lone witness of the entire incident. He also narrated the same story, further claiming that Dwight was twirling the gun with his fingers when he accidentally shot himself. However, the detectives started to find discrepancies in their testimonies upon investigating the crime scene. The boys had claimed Dwight was standing in the hallway when the gun went off but the blood spatter suggested otherwise.

They also noted that the single-action large caliber handgun, a .357 magnum, was in Dwight’s left hand. But when they questioned his girlfriend, Tracy Lee, she told them that Dwight was right-handed. It seemed very suspicious to the detectives that a right-handed person would use a gun with his left hand. They became convinced that Dwight’s friends were lying and brought them down to the station. They had also learned from Tracy that she used to date Scott earlier which made them consider a love triangle to be a positive motive.

Where is Scott Eaker Today?

The officers decided to interrogate Dave first, and the nervous teen immediately agreed to tell them the truth. While most of his earlier testimony was true, he had hidden a significant aspect from the detectives. He claimed to have seen Scott putting the gun in Dwight’s hand when he had rushed to the scene after hearing the gunshot. Armed with this critical piece of evidence, the investigators went to interrogate Scott, who had become their prime suspect by then.

Scott broke down and admitted that he had done something stupid. He was pointing the gun toward Dwight when he accidentally pressed the trigger and shot his best friend. He claimed that he had no idea the gun was loaded and would have never intentionally harmed Dwight. The claim was corroborated by Dave, who said that Scott was in the restroom when Dwight was loading the gun and did not have any knowledge of the fact. Hearing both testimonies, the investigators finally pieced through what had happened earlier that night.

After returning home, Dwight reloaded the gun while Scott was in the toilet, and the latter returned to play with the weapon and ended up shooting his friend. A panicked Scott had foolishly tried to stage the scene to throw the police off his scent, and Dave had agreed to help him out of panic and a shared camaraderie. With the police establishing that the shooting was an accident, the District Attorney’s office decided not to press any charges against Scott Eaker.

Furthermore, Dwight’s family also did not intend to press charges since they believed that Scott would not intentionally hurt his friend. From what we can tell, Scott, now in his early 50s, leads a private life and has been trying to move on from this unfortunate incident to the best of his abilities. Respecting his wish for privacy, we have not decided to publish his current address or any of his recent personal or professional experiences.

