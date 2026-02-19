Earl Ray Andrews: What Happened to the Henderson County District Attorney?

During the investigation into Shelley Watkins’ death, police accused her husband, Jerry Watkins, based mainly on circumstantial evidence. In February 1994, the case was moving toward trial. However, developments involving the prosecuting district attorney, Earl Ray Andrews, soon disrupted the proceedings. Reports surfaced that Andrews had been involved in a bribery scheme, which significantly undermined the credibility of the prosecution. The court ultimately dismissed the case against Jerry for insufficient evidence, and he was never retried. The circumstances surrounding the case and Andrews’ downfall are explored in season 3 of ‘True Crime Story: It Doesn’t Happen Here.’

Earl Ray Andrews Spent Around Two Years as District Attorney

Earl Ray Andrews had built a reputation as a well-known and respected lawyer in Texas. Since the 1970s, he had handled numerous cases involving civil judgments and tax liens over unpaid debts. He gained wider recognition as the criminal defense attorney in the high-profile 1988 case of Betty Lou Beets. She was convicted of killing her husband, Jimmy Don Beets, and ultimately sentenced to death. In June 1992, Andrews reached a new milestone in his career when he was elected District Attorney for Henderson County, Texas.

In December 1993, Andrews was serving as the District Attorney when Jerry Mack Watkins was indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of his wife, Shelley Watkins. The state was seeking the death penalty. However, in July 1994, Andrews reportedly discussed the case with Loran Wade Waggoner, a private civilian, who suggested that Watkins might pay to have the charges dropped. He had asked if Andrews would proceed with the deal. The matter drew FBI attention, which started investigating the case. On August 3, 1994, just days before Watkins’ trial, Waggoner claimed he had negotiated a $300,000 payoff and had already received $100,000.

The FBI quickly arrested Andrews and charged him under the Hobbs Act, a federal law that prohibits public officials from obtaining property or money through extortion or coercion affecting interstate commerce. The scandal severely discredited the Henderson County DA’s office, and as a direct result, the case against Jerry collapsed. His attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the charges on the grounds of insufficient evidence, and the judge granted it. Consequently, Shelley’s case was never tried, and no one has been held legally accountable for her death.

Earl Ray Andrews Kept a Low Profile After His Time in Federal Prison

In September 1994, Earl Ray Andrews pleaded guilty to one federal count of violating the Hobbs Act and was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison. During this time, reports emerged about alleged struggles with alcohol dependency and alleged gambling issues. Following his arrest, he resigned from the DA’s office and was disbarred. In the 2000s, Betty Lou Beets filed petitions claiming ineffective counsel in her case, but they were dismissed. After his release, Andrews lived a much quieter life, largely out of the public eye, until his passing on December 30, 2024. He had spent his final years in relative privacy, and not much is known about the conditions around his death.

Read More: John Lewin: Where is the Deputy District Attorney Now?