Ed Speleers: Irish Wish Star is Married to a Costume Designer and Has Two Kids

Edward Speleers, known for his versatile acting skills, has left a mark in the entertainment industry with his notable roles. From portraying James Thomas in Netflix’s ‘Irish Wish’ to captivating audiences as Rhys Montrose in season 4 of ‘You’ and as Jack Crusher in ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ he has showcased his talent across various genres. While his professional life shines brightly, Speleers prefers to keep his personal life relatively private. However, there must be a guiding force, a “lady luck” of sorts, propelling him forward on his journey to success.

Ed Speleers Was Once Romantically Linked to Lindsay Lohan

In 2010, Edward Speleers found himself thrust into the spotlight when reports from the Daily Mail UK linked him romantically with his co-star Lindsay Lohan. According to the publication, she was seen being escorted around London by him during her stay in the city. What raised eyebrows was the claim that Speleers introduced Lohan to his friends as his girlfriend, indicating a deeper connection between the two. The Daily Mail quoted a source who stated, “‘Ed took Lindsay to a Fulham house party and introduced her to all his friends as his girlfriend.'” This declaration suggested that he was not only enamored with her but also eager to publicly acknowledge their relationship.

The source went on to reveal further details, mentioning that Speleers purportedly informed his friends that Lohan was seeking to reignite her acting career in the UK after facing setbacks in America. This tidbit provided insight into their alleged relationship, suggesting that he was supportive of her professional endeavors and perhaps played a role in her introduction to his social circle. Additionally, reports suggested that she spent a considerable amount of time during her trip to London, implying that their connection was more than just a passing acquaintance.

However, representatives for Lohan swiftly denied any romantic involvement between the two. This denial cast doubt on the authenticity of the reported relationship, leaving the public to speculate about the true nature of Speleers and Lohan’s association. Furthermore, he remained silent on the matter, neither confirming nor denying the rumors surrounding his alleged romance with her. The ambiguity surrounding Speleers and Lohan’s relationship left many questioning the validity of the reports and the extent of their connection. Ultimately, the true nature of their relationship remains shrouded in uncertainty, leaving it up to speculation and conjecture from the public and media alike.

Ed Speleers is Now Married to a Costume Designer

Edward Speleers, a resident of Bristol, England, now maintains a low-profile personal life, especially regarding his romantic relationships. However, it is known that he is married to Asia Macey, a talented costume designer. Despite the lack of public details regarding their wedding date, it is widely believed that they tied the knot in 2014. Around the time of their marriage, Speleers and Macey made notable appearances together on the red carpet, sparking speculation about their relationship. Their presence at various events and outings suggested a close bond, further supported by her occasional appearances on his social media accounts.

These glimpses into their life together hinted at a strong connection and shared interests, offering fans a rare insight into their private world. The decision to keep their relationship out of the spotlight aligns with his privacy preference. While he is celebrated for his professional achievements on screen, he values maintaining a sense of normalcy and intimacy in his personal life. By choosing to keep their marriage discreet, they have shielded their relationship from unnecessary scrutiny and intrusion, allowing them to cultivate a strong and enduring bond away from the public eye.

Edward Speleers is a Devoted Father

Edward Speleers and Asia Macey’s family expanded with the arrival of their two children, providing them with a newfound sense of joy and fulfillment. In 2015, they welcomed their first child, a son named Jude. He candidly discussed his journey into fatherhood during a 2016 interview with The Guardian, admitting that while parenthood wasn’t initially at the forefront of his mind, it has turned out to be the most rewarding experience. Their family continued to grow in 2018 when they welcomed their second child, a beautiful red-headed daughter.

Speleers often share glimpses of their family life on social media, despite their inclination towards privacy. He respects their privacy but occasionally treats fans to snapshots of their children playing on the beach or enjoying playful moments together. He affectionately refers to his son as “his lad,” reflecting the close bond they share. Through his posts, Speleers offers a rare glimpse into his role as a devoted father, showcasing the joys and challenges of parenthood. Despite his fame, he prioritizes his family’s well-being and cherishes the special moments spent with them. His dedication to maintaining their privacy while still sharing precious moments underscores the importance he places on family values and the deep love he holds for his children.

