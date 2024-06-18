Edward Yesaitis Murder: Where Are Angel Fury and Christopher Wilkins Now?

A&E’s ‘Murder at the Motel: A Chance Encounter’ provides a detailed account of the tragic demise of US Navy Veteran Edward Yesaitis in a motel room. When his body was found, shockwaves were sent across the community. But it was his family and friends who were the most affected by their heavy loss. The episode covers all the twists and turns of the case, exploring the events that led to the crime, the investigation that followed, and the perpetrators’ indictment and conviction. Moreover, it features interviews with the victim’s loved ones, allowing for an insightful and emotional watch.

The Motel Staff Found Edward Yesaitis Dead in His Room

Edward Robert “Eddie” Yesaitis, Jr. came into the life of Edward and Beverly Yesaitis on October 16, 1967, as a little bundle of joy. Growing up alongside his brother, Michael Yesaitis, he earned the love and support of many people around him thanks to his compassionate and caring nature. After graduating from Windsor High School in 1985 with flying colors, he joined the US Navy and served in the Gulf War. Known to be sharp and intelligent, Edward was a big ‘Jeopardy’ and crossword puzzle fan. His professional history also included him working as a machinist and a nuclear physicist. During his time in the Navy, he was nicknamed “Eddie Gash.”

In the first week of January 2016, Edward was traveling by train from Connecticut to Charleston, South Carolina. However, by the time the train reached Baltimore, he had gotten drunk and became disorderly, which resulted in him being booted off the train. Alone at the Penn Station, he tried calling his father and one of his friends for help, but to no avail. A couple of days later, on January 5, 2016, the police received a 911 call around 11 am from the Deluxe Plaza Hotel in the 6400 block of Pulaski Highway about a dead body in one of the rooms.

When the authorities and other officials arrived at the scene, they found 48-year-old Edward Robert Yesaitis lying dead on the floor. The cause of his death was declared to be blunt-force trauma. Moreover, he suffered various contusions and lacerations all over his body, leading to fractures in his skull and ribs, a broken spine, and collapsed lungs. While the police were collecting evidence from the crime scene, they came across a receipt containing the address of a store and other details, which might turn out to be pivotal in solving the case.

A Couple of Strangers Edward Yesaitis Met at the Station Robbed and Murdered Him

As it turned out, while Edward Yesaitis was drunk and alone at the station, trying to call his acquaintances, he met a couple, Angel Fury and Christopher Wilkins, at the Baltimore Penn Station. The latter let him use his phone after he reportedly misplaced his own. Somehow, the couple convinced Edward to take them to the Deluxe Plaza Hotel, where he booked a room for the three of them. Then, he and Christopher bought alcohol and cocaine, which they indulged in for the next 36 hours or so. The two men, Edward and Christopher, then went out to withdraw some money to buy more cocaine.

However, hours of partying turned violent on the morning of January 5, 2016. In the early morning hours, the security footage showed Angel and Christopher leaving the motel room around 7 am without Edward. Before leaving, the couple also reportedly stole several of his personal belongings, such as his wallet, phone, and clothing. They used Edward’s phone to book a cab to Penn Station, where they could be seen in Edward’s clothes. In order to track the criminal couple, the detectives tracked them through ATM withdrawals. Thanks to the United States Marshals Service, the police were able to arrest 27-year-old Angel and Christopher at the Highway 50 home of one of Christopher Wilkins in North Carolina on January 11, 2016.

Upon questioning, Christopher claimed that Edward lent him his clothes as his own were wet and dirty. Both Angel and Christopher claimed that Edward began being particularly forward with the former, which Christopher did not like at all. When he intervened, Edward retaliated. This resulted in a serious brawl between the two men. However, both said that he was alive when they had left the room. Christopher pleaded guilty to the murder and robbery of Edward Yesaitis and claimed that he took his phone and wallet with him to prevent him from chasing them.

Both Angel Fury and Christopher Wilkins Are Serving Life Terms in Different Maryland Prisons

Soon, after a few months, Angel Fury and Christopher Wilkins stood trial for the murder and robbery of Edward Yesaitis. A few days into the trial, the jury returned with a guilty verdict for Angel, who was convicted of first-degree felony murder and robbery but acquitted of first-degree premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. For her crimes, she received a life imprisonment sentence, suspended all but 50 years, and five years of probation for the murder and robbery charge.

On the other hand, Christopher Wilkins pled guilty to first-degree murder in January 2017 and even testified in defense of his partner. Still, he was sentenced to life in prison and suspended all but 30 years. As of now, while Angel Fury is held up at the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women at 7943 Brock Bridge Road in Jessup, Maryland, Christopher Wilkins is serving his life imprisonment sentence in North Branch Correctional Institution at 14100 McMullen Highway Southwest in Cumberland, Maryland.

