Egypt Covington Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

Death in any way, shape, and form is lamenting. But when a person’s life is snatched away for no rhyme or reason, the heartbreak intensifies tenfold, especially for those closest to them. Unfortunately, that is what transpires when unnecessary greed gets combined with carelessness and a weapon, which was precisely the case in Egypt Covington’s homicide, as profiled on NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Wrong Door.’ So now, if you’re curious to know all the nitty-gritty of this matter, including information regarding her work, relationship, and killers, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Egypt Covington Die?

Born on July 19, 1989, in Detroit, Egypt Jacquelyn Elizabeth Covington was a lifelong resident of the Belleville area in the State of Michigan and had a sound support system. She was a bright light for those who knew her and had an indescribably positive impact on the community. From yoga to golf to bow hunting, Egypt did everything. Yet, her true passion lay in music. In fact, the 27-year-old was a beer and wine distributing company’s account manager and local singer when she abruptly lost her life on June 22, 2017. She had been murdered in her duplex in Van Buren Township.

The next evening, after not hearing from Egypt the entire day, her worried boyfriend Curtis Meadows went to her home, only to uncover her cold and bloody remains. She was lying on the floor, with her hands tied behind her back and a wound to her head. Curtis dialed 911, and detectives ultimately concluded that Egypt’s assailants had bound her wrists by Christmas lights before they fired a single gunshot just behind her ear through a cushion from the couch. According to police records, the musician was watching a movie at the time of her attack and murder.

Who Killed Egypt Covington?

Curtis Meadows was one of the first individuals questioned in connection to this case, but he was cleared by the officials quite quickly. The primary reason for this was that there were no signs of a forced entry or theft, and since no one reported Egypt’s dog, Ruby, making too much noise either, it seemed credible to consider that she most probably knew her killer/s. From there, the authorities named her ex-boyfriend Kenny Michalak as a person of interest, asserting that they had a tumultuous relationship and split. Yet, even that went nowhere upon further inquiries.

Egypt’s entire family, Michigan State Police, and Crime Stoppers did work together to offer a $30,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest. Still, it was not till late 2020 that investigators got a sure breakthrough. In November 2020, they took Shane Lamar Evans and Timothy Eugene Moore into custody. And in December, the police also arrested Shandon Ray Groom, charging all three men with Egypt’s homicide and other felony counts. They had no prior connection to the local singer.

As per court documents, Egypt’s neighbor from across the hall legally ran a marijuana business on the side. So, he generally had the drug inside his home. Furthermore, it was well-known that he, Egypt, and several neighbors attended the Electric Forest music festival every June. But she had chosen not to go that year because she was busy. Since Shane often did yard work at the duplex and knew about this schedule, he drove there with the other men with the intent to steal when they all wanted some weed.

Shane claims that he told Shandon, Timothy, and another person which home they needed to break into, only for them to still head into the wrong door, leading to Egypt’s murder. With that said, the three named individuals are the only ones indicted in the case as cell phone records and GPS location place them at the scene at the time of the crime.

Besides, since they also stole Egypt’s phone, they were further implicated when records showed that her cell last pinged at the exact spot as theirs before they disposed of it. In March 2021, a judge decided that Shandon, Timothy, and Shane, would stand trial for the charges against them, which is yet to take place. In other words, neither has been convicted of the crime.

Read More: Where Are Timothy, Shane, and Shandon Now?