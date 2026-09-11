Elizabeth Miller: Where is Douglas Miller’s Daughter Now?

On September 11, 2001, Elizabeth Miller (now known as Elizabeth Miller Sauschuck), AKA Liz, was just 6 years old when her father, Douglas C. Miller, who was a New York City firefighter, entered the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York. However, he sadly passed away during the rescue mission. The tragedy not only took her father away from her but also shaped the life she went on to build without him. Elizabeth and her father’s story is revisited on CBS’ ‘Daughters of 9/11,’ alongside Jessica Trant, who also lost her father during the 9/11 attacks. Furthermore, the documentary features former FBI agents discussing their efforts to investigate the alleged mastermind behind the attacks.

Elizabeth Miller Honors Her Father’s Legacy Through Her Advocacy For Peace

Douglas C. and Laurie Miller welcomed their daughter, Elizabeth Miller, lovingly known as Liz, into their lives sometime in 1995. She grew up alongside her two younger sisters, Rachel and Katie Miller, in a loving household in New York. Their father was then working as a Firefighter in the Rescue 5 Company in Staten Island, New York. On September 11, 2001, when two planes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, he was one of the 11 members of Rescue 5, who were sent to the South Tower.

Elizabeth remembered the day her mother was informed that the authorities were unable to find Douglas, as he had never come out of the South Tower. He was later officially declared dead, shattering the hearts of his loved ones. In one interview, Elizabeth revealed that following the profound loss, her grandparents had moved in with them. While expressing her thoughts about the circumstances, Elizabeth stated, “9/11 didn’t take away my childhood, because I still had a childhood. But I think it took some of my innocence and naivete away at a young age.” As Elizabeth grew up, the tragedy gradually shaped her journey.

Currently, Elizabeth is a prominent advocate for the 9/11 families and speaks extensively on peace and justice. Elizabeth also speaks about receiving justice for her father and the other individuals who lost their precious lives during the attack. Although more than two decades have passed, the men who were originally accused of planning the attacks have not faced trial to this day. It also includes the alleged mastermind, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. Despite the pain Elizabeth and her family endured due to the attack, she continues to believe that every individual who was accused of the crime should receive a fair trial.

Elizabeth Turned Her Personal Loss Into a Journey of Learning and Service

After her father’s death, Elizabeth chose a career path that reflected her beliefs and resilience. She started her academic journey at a Catholic school in Port Jervis, New York. By the time she was in high school, she sought the help of a professional therapist to work on her mental health. After her graduation, she enrolled at St. John’s University in 2013. However, just after one semester, Elizabeth transferred to Commonwealth University – Bloomsburg in 2014. There, she changed her major to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Arabic and History, and also a minor in Middle East Studies. During her time there, Elizabeth also participated in a study abroad program to study Arabic at the American Language Institute in Fez, Morocco, for a month in 2016.

In 2017, Elizabeth earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the university before enrolling at the City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate Center to pursue a Master of Arts in Middle Eastern Studies. Ultimately, she completed the Master’s degree in 2020. However, her professional journey began long before, in April 2015, when she first became the History Department Student Worker at Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg. Elizabeth eventually received the URSCA Grant for her research and worked as a Note Taker and Tutor at the university before moving on in May 2017. In June of that same year, she served as an International Security Intern at New America for a month.

From January to November 2018, Elizabeth gained further experience as a Substitute Teacher at Yonkers Public Schools. While working there, she stepped into the roles of Steering Committee Member with the Emergency Committee for Rojava and Education Abroad Program Assistant at Pace University in September and November of 2018. Although Elizabeth left her position at Pace University in May 2019, she didn’t step down as a Steering Committee Member until four months later. From June 2019 to June 2020, Elizabeth further showcased her skills as an Exhibition Research Coordinator at The National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

Elizabeth Finds Purpose as a Project Director While Staying Close to Her Family

Elizabeth’s career took a remarkable turn in April 2021 when she assumed the role of Rule of Law Fellow at the September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows initiative. The group was founded by the grieving and heartbroken families, who diligently oppose any kind of violence in the process of pursuing justice. In January 2022, Elizabeth became the Project Director of the initiative and continues to work in that role to this day. Around that same time, she made her mark by joining as a Councilperson for the City of Port Jervis, but stepped down from the position in December 2023.

Driven by her desire to serve her community and city, Elizabeth even ran for Mayor, but unfortunately, lost the bid by 40 votes in 2023. When she isn’t busy with her professional life, she devotes herself to spending more time with her family. She maintains a close relationship with her mother, Laurie, who has been a constant source of strength in her daughter’s life. Besides that, Elizabeth remains protective of her two younger sisters, Katie and Rachel. From visiting the beaches with them to sharing memories of Douglas over a holiday meal, she cherishes every moment spent with her loved ones.

Despite the fast pace of her life, Elizabeth has not forgotten to keep her father’s memory alive in her heart. In September 2024, she shared her emotions in a heartfelt message, writing, “Today I’m thinking about all of love I have in my life. All the family, friends, and neighbors who have given me so much love and care. Even though I’m missing such an important piece of that love and missing my dad every day.” Apart from that, Elizabeth has also found love in her partner. The pair often loves going on boat trips or simply exploring different restaurants during romantic date nights.

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