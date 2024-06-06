Where Are Ellen Glasser, Shawn Johnson, and Mike Magan Now?

It took more than four years for the police to capture the notorious bank robber Scott Scurlock, also known as Hollywood. This was a challenging journey, as the perpetrator’s identity remained hidden for a long time, and even after it was revealed, staying a step ahead of him and his group proved difficult. The three main individuals involved in Scurlock’s arrest—Ellen Grasser, Shawn Johnson, and Mike Magan—have shared their experiences and the impact of their efforts in Netflix’s ‘How to Rob a Bank.’ They provide insight into the effects of the crime on the general public and emphasize the necessity of apprehending Scurlock and his accomplices.

Where is Ellen Grasser Now?

Ellen Grasser, born and raised in Savannah, Georgia, was raised in an environment where her father, despite his belief that women shouldn’t work, instilled strength in her and her four sisters to pursue their ambitions. After studying at Duke University, she began her career as a probation-parole officer before joining the FBI in 1982. Early in her tenure, she gained recognition for her contributions; for instance, she served as a Case Agent for the Iran-Contra Public Corruption Investigation from 1986 to 1990 and later as the Congressional Liaison Supervisor/National Spokesman at FBI Headquarters from 1990 to 1993. Her career progressed further when she was promoted to Special Agent, with one of her notable cases being the investigation into the Hollywood bandit.

With dedicated efforts involving understanding the modus operandi of the infamous bank robber and carefully scheduling his attack patterns, Ellen Grasser assisted the detectives under her command in Seattle, Washington, leading to the arrest of the perpetrators in 1996. She approved using ProNet Tags on the notes, which helped in effectively capturing the robber. Grasser admitted that the work was challenging, especially as one of the few women in the agency who chose to have children. She raised four children alongside her husband, who also worked for the FBI. Given her dual roles as a mother and a leader in the FBI, she earned the nickname “Agent Mom,” underscoring her pioneering role as one of the first women in a leadership position within the agency.

In 1999, Ellen transferred to Jacksonville to focus more on her family. However, during the 9/11 attacks, she became an integral part of the workforce conducting anti-terror operations. Serving as the Inaugural Coordinator for the North Florida Joint Terrorism Task Force, she played a crucial role in counterterrorism efforts. Additionally, Ellen was briefly stationed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, before deciding to leave the agency in 2006 at 50.

After leaving the FBI, she became involved in the national organization of current, former, and retired agents, known as the Society of Former Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. From 2013 to 2015, Ellen served as the organization’s first female president, demonstrating her continued dedication to the FBI community after retirement.

By 2016, Ellen transitioned into academia, joining the Criminology and Criminal Justice Department faculty at the University of North Florida. She presented a dissertation on female leadership in nontraditional occupations, drawing on her experiences as a law enforcement trailblazer. The following year, in 2017, she took on a new challenge by running for Mayor of Atlantic Beach in Florida, successfully winning the office. However, after serving her term, Ellen chose not to seek reelection in 2022. Since then, she has embraced a quieter life, surrounded by her family and close friends. This shift reflects her dedication to public service and personal fulfillment, demonstrating her versatility and commitment to positively impacting various spheres of life.

Where is Shawn Johnson Now?

Shawn Johnson had been handling the case of Scott Scurlock, aka Hollywood, since the beginning of his criminal activities. He observed that their initial crimes were relatively immature and not particularly serious. However, over time, the intensity and amount of money they stole increased significantly. Shawn had been serving as an FBI Special Agent since 1987, and by the time Ellen Grasser took over the case, she referred to him as a walking encyclopedia of information.

Shawn had to collaborate with Mike Magan on the case, and there was evident friction and personality clashes between the two. At one juncture, Shawn initiated an independent investigation without informing his colleagues. He delved into Hollywood’s modus operandi, which detailed when and where he would execute the next robbery. The insights from Shawn’s investigation and the use of ProNet tags ultimately led to the robber’s apprehension.

Shawn continues to assert that the shootout between the police and Hollywood’s group was initiated from the other side. In 2005, he advanced to the role of Supervisory Special Agent and held this position until his retirement in 2016. He graduated from Winona State University in 1983 and obtained his law degree from Mitchell Hamline School of Law in 1987. Leveraging his expertise, Shawn currently works as a Consultant for Wolf and Owl, LLC. He resides in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and has been happily married since October 12, 1985. Shawn and his wife have two children, a son named Carver Johnson and a daughter named Madeline Johnson, with whom he is now enjoying life.

Where is Mike Magan Now?

Michael Magan was a detective with the Seattle Police Department when he was assigned to the case of Hollywood. A graduate of the University of Washington, he became a full-time detective in 1986. Magan was often described as the gasoline to the fire that his co-worker Shawn Johnson brought to the case. Despite their professional differences, their contrasting approaches added valuable nuance to the investigation. Magan played a crucial role in the chase, ultimately leading to the capture of two of Hollywood’s accomplices and the standoff with Hollywood himself.

Magan also asserts that during the shootout, the firing was initiated by the opposing side and that the police did not carry out an ambush. He continued to serve with the Seattle Police Department until his retirement in 2021. After retiring, he briefly worked as a security agent for NBC Sports. In May 2023, Magan joined Nordstrom as a Corporate Investigator. Since January 2024, he has worked as a Senior Investigator for the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, specializing in organized retail theft. Magan has settled in Bellevue, Washington, and prefers to keep his private life undisclosed, maintaining a low profile.

Read More: Best Police and Detective Movies on Netflix