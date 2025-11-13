Eloa Pimentel Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

Netflix’s ‘Eloá the Hostage: Live on TV’ is a Brazilian true crime documentary film that chronicles the kidnapping and the untimely demise of 15-year-old Eloá Pimentel in São Paulo, Brazil. A seemingly regular afternoon in October 2008 turned into the start of a days-long captivity of the teenager along with her friends, Nayara Rodrigues, Victor Lopes De Campos, and Iago Vilera. Despite the best efforts of the authorities, they couldn’t intervene before the situation got out of hand and resulted in Eloá’s death. The documentary features exclusive interviews with the victim’s loved ones and media footage of the incident.

Eloá Pimentel Passed Away Despite the Best Efforts of the Doctors

Born in the early 1990s to Everaldo Pereira Dos Santos and Ana Cristina Pimentel, Eloá Cristina Pimentel was raised in a seemingly supportive household alongside her two brothers — Douglas and Ronickson Pimentel. When she was about 12 years old, she allegedly got into a relationship with one of Douglas’ friends, Lindemberg Fernandes Alves, who was 19 at the time. A few years later, Eloá decided to break up with him, something he didn’t take well.

Following the couple’s separation, Lindemberg allegedly began stalking her. On the afternoon of October 13, 2008, Eloá invited some of her friends, including Nayara Rodrigues, Victor Lopes De Campos, and Iago Vilera, to her apartment in the municipality of Santo André, São Paulo, Brazil. A few days later, on October 17, the 15-year-old girl was critically injured in her house and rushed to the hospital, where she was kept on life support. She was reportedly shot twice, including once in the head. Once the doctors declared her brain dead, she was taken off life support on the night of October 18.

Someone From Eloá Pimentel’s Past Held Her Hostage Before Killing Her

It all started when Eloá Pimentel was at home with Nayara Rodrigues, Victor Lopes de Campos, and Iago Vilera, working on a school project on October 13, 2008. Without prior notice, Eloá’s ex-boyfriend, Lindemberg Fernandes Alves, came into her apartment and pointed a pistol at all of them. Lindemberg held the four friends hostage for several hours, as the authorities and media gathered outside the building, trying to negotiate with the captor. Eventually, he released Victor and Iago, but continued to hold Nayara and Eloá captive. In order to take control of the situation, the Grupo de Ações Táticas Especiais (GATE) also got involved in the hostage case.

After three days, on October 16, Lindemberg released Nayara, but he reportedly indicated to the authorities his plan to kill his ex-girlfriend before he killed himself. However, in order to negotiate with the captor, Nayara returned to the apartment, allegedly by her own will. Several hours later, the authorities decided to force entry into the house. On October 17, they secretly planted explosives at the door and detonated them before breaking into the apartment. Soon after, they managed to capture Lindemberg, who had already managed to shoot Eloá twice and Nayara once.

The captor was taken into custody and charged with the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend. Several years later, on February 13, 2012, Lindemberg stood trial for his crimes. After four days of trial, he was convicted of a total of 12 counts, including the murder of Eloá Pimentel. Ultimately, he was sentenced to 98 years and 10 months in prison. However, on June 6, 2013, he managed to get his sentence reduced to 39 years. As of today, he is serving his sentence at a semi-open prison regime. Although Nayara’s loved ones received compensation from the government, Eloá’s family reportedly didn’t receive any compensation from public authorities. After her demise, the family donated Nayara’s heart, kidneys, lungs, corneas, pancreas, and liver to seven different people.

