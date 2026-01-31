Is Eloise Bridgerton Gay? Is Francesca Bridgerton Autistic?

The fourth season of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton‘ puts Benedict in a dilemma when he falls in love with a woman who is way below his station. It begins with him meeting a mysterious Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball, and he falls in love with her at first sight. However, after weeks of searching, when there is no sign of her, he is forced to turn towards reality and accept the love that is in front of him: Sophie. While the season unravels their complicated relationship, it also sheds light on the complex narratives of the other Bridgerton siblings. With Eloise and Francesca next in line to get a season of their own, several questions arise about them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Eloise’s Sexual and Romantic Preferences Remain Unexplored

Four seasons in, the sexualities of five Bridgerton siblings have been expanded upon. We know that Daphne, Anthony and Colin are straight, while Benedict is bisexual. Francesca, as well, seems to have bisexual leanings as she marries John, but is so struck by his cousin, Michaela, that she even forgets her name at the moment. Meanwhile, Eloise’s romantic interests remain in the background while her feminist leanings take center stage as she continues to challenge societal norms and fights the pressure to get married, even as it has been a few years since she came out in society.

The show briefly explored her interest in a man named Theo in the second season. They belonged to different social classes, but seemed to share similar interests, which is what pulled Eloise towards him. Unfortunately, it did not work out as Lady Whistledown outed Eloise’s rendezvous with Theo, though it was to protect her from the Queen, who had become convinced that Eloise was the anonymous writer. Since then, Eloise seems to have shunned all interest in exploring the possibilities of finding love. She never really had an interest in finding a husband, but that’s not because she doesn’t like men.

The idea of marriage and how, through it, society further binds women into a life of subjugation is what keeps her from trying to find marital bliss with someone. With no other love interests for her and her inability to explore her sexuality, unlike her brothers, who are allowed to roam the world as rakes with no one batting an eye, the true nature of Eloise’s sexuality remains vague. It could be that when the time comes, she would prefer a person with whom she finds herself on the same intellectual plane. It could be that it doesn’t matter to her whether that person is a man or a woman. For now, there is no knowing what the future holds for Eloise Bridgerton when it comes to romance.

Francesca Bridgerton Might be on the Autistic Spectrum

One of the things that sets Francesca Bridgerton apart from her siblings is that she prefers not to be in the spotlight. She doesn’t share the often boisterous and magnetic personalities of her siblings, almost all of whom challenge societal notions in their own ways. Francesca, however, prefers to be a wallflower. While she is ready to find a husband and start a family, she doesn’t like the part where she has to be surrounded by crowds and be at the center of attention. She prefers to spend her time playing music rather than interacting with other people. When she eventually chooses a husband for herself, it is someone like her, someone who enjoys silence just as much as she does. These signs, and more, point towards the possibility that she could be on the autism spectrum.

Julia Quinn, who authored the Bridgerton novels, revealed that she hadn’t conceived Francesca as a neurodivergent character, but she was created as someone very different from her siblings. However, the fan theories about Francesca being on the autism spectrum and how autistic fans of the show have connected to her make her really happy. Showrunner Jess Brownell echoed this sentiment and revealed that Francesca isn’t specified as autistic, but she is portrayed quite authentically as to how Quinn wrote her in the books. The idea of her being neurodivergent was discussed in the writers’ room, but they refrained from intentionally diagnosing her for the storyline. This makes sense because in the Regency era, no one would have known how to diagnose Francesca and understand that she is autistic. Still, the fact that the viewers have been able to relate so strongly with her is celebrated by them.

Actress Hannah Dodd revealed that while filming, she and her co-star, Victor Alli, who plays John Stirling, were “aware of” it and “ that’s kind of how it came out in [their] performances.” She emphasized the importance of having every viewer represented on the screen and feels glad that the audience has been able to relate with Francesca so well. Thus, in essence, Francesca shows a strong possibility of being on the autism spectrum. However, it has not been confirmed in the show, and most likely, will not be directly addressed because of the time period she lives in. However, she remains a unique, complex and multifaceted character whose true potential is yet to be unlocked.

