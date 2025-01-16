Emily Baas: Where is the Former Round House Employee Now?

In the episode titled ‘The Gig City Grift’ of Hulu’s ‘Scam Goddess,’ the focus is on Kyle Sandler and how he scammed the residents of Opelika, Alabama, of over a million dollars through his startup company called Round House. Pretending to be a former successful Google executive, he gained the trust of the community and hired many locals to work for him, one of them being Emily Baas. The episode also features her insightful interview with Laci Mosley, in which she talks about her experience working with the scammer and how it impacted her life.

Emily Baas is an Experienced Professional Photographer Today

Around the mid-2010s, Emily Baas was employed at Kyle Sandler’s startup company, Round House, where she worked in close proximity to him and basically served as his right-hand woman. When she learned that her employer had been using the organization as a front to scam the residents of the city of Opelika, she was naturally taken aback. After the brief setback, she focused on her passion — photography — and pursued a career in it. Since September 2022, Emily has been serving as a Branding Photographer at Eloise Design Co. and thriving. Furthermore, in May 2023, she began working as a photographer at CoLab Opelika, which is a company located at the same site where Round House once stood.

Emily Baas’ Mother and Sister Are Her Staunch Supporters

When it comes to her personal life, Emily Baas holds her family, including her mother, Mary Jo Eoff, and sister Erin Eoff Hayes, very close to her heart. Lovingly referred to as Momma Jo, Mary has always served as a beacon of strength, resilience, and hard work for the people in her life. She has always chosen her family over her personal desires and sacrificed a lot to give her kids a beautiful life, one that’s filled with unwavering support and unconditional love. In 2017, Emily bore her heart in a heartfelt note she penned on the occasion of her mother’s birthday. She divulged that Mary has always exercised the duties of a “provider and a protector” and that she means the world to her.

Emily also revealed how proud she feels when she stumbles upon Mary’s students, and they exclaim that she’s “the best teacher they’ve ever had.” Expressing her thanks and gratitude for everything her mother has done for her, she divulged that she aims to be as strong and determined as her mother. “I know my mom is the reason I’ve grown into the woman I am today,” Emily added. While the latter and her sibling, Erin, have likely had their share of hiccups along the way, mostly due to their contrasting viewpoints on certain matters, nothing has wavered their love for each other or affected the undeniable bond they have shared since childhood.

Emily Baas and Her Loving Husband Are Doting Parents to Two Adorable Kids

Aside from hailing from a wonderful family, Emily Baas is also blessed with a partner whom she adores with all her heart. Since July 31, 2009, the Opelika, Alabama, resident has been married to Ian Baas. While she hasn’t shared much about how they met and fell in love, it is quite evident that the 15 years of togetherness have only strengthened their connection. Ian works as a Marketing Coordinator at an automotive engineering firm called APR, LLC. The two welcomed their daughter, Waverly Blossom Baas, in late August 2017, followed by a son, Cru, a few years later. The pair’s world revolves around their kids, the eldest of whom became a first grader in August 2024.

Like every other couple, Emily and Ian have had to deal with several challenges in their journey, but it is the mutual trust, respect, and understanding they have for each other that helped them overcome the toughest of hurdles they encountered over the years. Just a mere look at the heartwarming captions of the pictures they share on their respective social media profiles is enough to gauge the fact that the two are still head over heels in love with each other. While he refers to Emily as his ride-or-die, she considers Ian her rock, who continues to be a supportive husband and an equally wonderful father to their children. With the love of her mother, sister, husband, kids, and adorable furry friends, Emily leads a fulfilling life.

