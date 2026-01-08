Who is Emma Nolan? Who Plays Her in The Pitt?

HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt‘ follows the story of the staff at the Pittsburgh Medical Trauma Center. Each season unfolds a 15-hour shift, over the course of which tension hits a high point, pushing the characters to their breaking points. The second season takes a ten-month time jump following the chaotic and heartbreaking events of the first season. This gives space to let the returning characters breathe while they brace for new challenges. At the same time, new characters are introduced, thrown into the fray of an increasingly demanding day that changes their lives forever. Emma Nolan is one of them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Emma Nolan Brings Fresh Blood to the Nursing Section of the Pitt

While medical shows have the tendency to focus almost entirely on doctors, ‘The Pitt’ sets itself apart by giving the nurses the time and attention they deserve in such stories. The often-overlooked profession, which continues to be the backbone on which the medical community stands, gets its due in the HBO Max series, with characters like Dana and Lena. The second season expands the scope of the story by introducing Emma Nolan. She is a new arrival at the Pitt, having recently graduated from school, and is entirely unaware of the real challenges that she wasn’t taught about in her classes.

Emma starts out as a seemingly minor character, but over the course of the season, she ends up in situations that put her at the heart of the story. Her introduction also serves as a great steering point for Dana’s story. Katherine LaNasa, who won an Emmy for her role, revealed that Emma’s character takes Dana back to her own initial days on the job. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she explained how Emma helps her “see why she got into nursing in the first place.” The moment Emma arrives on the scene, Dana becomes her point person, guiding her through the workplace, while also imparting the knowledge that will help her not only be better at her job but also be safe.

“I think, in a way, protecting Emma and teaching Emma about the importance of protecting herself in the workplace is kind of like a projection. It’s a way of protecting herself, and it’s a way of giving meaning to what happened to her,” LaNasa added. Thus, right from her arrival, Emma becomes an important plot point that presents a fresh twist to the nursing section of the Pitt. It also helps shed more light on the storylines of others, more experienced people around, which sometimes stands in sharp contrast with her innocence, which might be seen as naivete at times.

Laëtitia Hollard Brings Depth to Emma’s Character

Laëtitia Howard plays the role of Emma Nolan in the second season of ‘The Pitt.’ This marks her first major role in a TV show, a significant milestone in her career. Apart from this, she has extensively worked in theatre, performing in a variety of productions, like ‘A Christmas Carol,’ ‘To the Promised Land,’ ‘Shrek the Musical’ and ‘American Girl Revue,’ to name a few. She is a Juilliard alum and has worked with Theatre LILA and the Children’s Theatre of Madison.

Hollard brings a delicate sensitivity to the character which immidiately connects her to the audience, establishing her as one of the more likable characters in the show. Apart from acting, she shows a deep interest in the world around her and is politically outspoken, supporting causes like Black Lives Matter. She is also interested in international studies and arts, and is always busy exploring something new. When taking a break from her work, she loves traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

