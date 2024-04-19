Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice: How Did They Die? Who Killed Them?

In 1983, two deaths separated by four months and a few kilometers were united by the manner of murder. The tragic demise of Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice, who had no ties with one another, sent shockwaves through the entire community of Toronto, especially the victims’ loved ones. For decades, there were no developments made in the case until a piece of incriminating evidence surfaced and the perpetrator was caught. The episode titled ‘Evil Walked Through the Door’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline’ delves deep into the details of the case, including the decades-long investigation that followed, with the help of the exclusive interviews with the victims’ close ones and experts who worked on the case.

Erin and Susan Were Killed in a Similar Way in Their Respective Apartments

Susan O’Hara Williscroft Tice was born on November 13, 1937, in Gravenhurst, Ontario, to Dr. Burton Ardill Williscroft and his wife Jane (Wallace) Williscroft. After graduating from high school, she joined McMaster University in 1956 and went on to become a social worker and family therapist. A few years later, in 1961, she tied the knot with Fred Tice in Owen Sound. The married couple gave birth to three sons, Ben, John, and Jason, and one daughter, Christian.

After a couple of decades into their marriage, they decided to get divorced. Soon, in 1983, the single mother of four moved to Toronto into her downtown Grace Street home. She had a family function to attend in Brampton at the time, while her daughter was away at camp in Calgary in August 1983. On August 17, 1983, her loved ones were not able to get in touch with her. So, her brother-in-law visited Susan’s Toronto house to check up on her, and that’s when he discovered the lifeless body of the 45-year-old single mother. When the police arrived at the crime scene, they learned that she was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in her bed.

While the police were still trying to find leads on the case, four months later, on December 20, 1983, they discovered another woman dead in her apartment. Autopsy results proved that she, too, had been sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in her bed in a similar manner as Susan Tice. The victim’s name was Erin Harrison Gilmour, a 22-year-old free-spirited woman. Born on February 3, 1961, in Toronto, Ontario, Erin was the daughter of mining tycoon David Gilmour and Anna McCowan-Johnson. She grew up alongside two younger brothers — Kaelin McCowan and Sean McCowan.

In her childhood, Erin’s interests were inclined towards arts and design. As she grew up, she got more into fashion and aspired to become a successful fashion designer. At the time of her demise, she was working part-time at a local boutique located right below her apartment in the Yorkville area, trying to make a name for herself in the industry. Unfortunately, she was prevented from achieving her dreams as the 22-year-old woman was found murdered in her residence by one of her friends. When the police found several similarities in the crime scenes and the manner of death, they connected the two murders and began searching for the perpetrator responsible for both crimes.

Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice’s Killer Was Brought to Justice After About Four Decades

Despite the similarities between the two crimes, the police could not find any concrete evidence or lead. Thus, the case went cold after a while and remained that way for about four decades or so. Finally, in 2021, when the investigators used advanced DNA technology and genetic genealogy, a significant development in the case was made. By utilizing this technique and the DNA evidence collected at the crime scenes of Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice, they were able to create a genetic profile that pointed them toward Joseph George Sutherland and his family.

On November 24, 2022, the authorities knocked on the door of Joseph’s Moosonee, Ontario, house. They arrested the 61-year-old on the charge of being responsible for the brutal killing of Erin and Susan in 1983 in Toronto. As per police reports, Joseph was the one who broke and entered Erin’s apartment and attacked her in the bedroom when she was home alone. Upon the arrest of Joseph, who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Erin’s brother Sean McCowan stated, “This is a day that I, and we, have been waiting almost an entire lifetime for. It finally puts a name and a face to someone who for all of us had been a ghost.”

During his trial in early October 2023, Joseph pleaded guilty to the 1983 murders of 45-year-old Susan Tice and 22-year-old Erin Gilmour and took responsibility for his horrible actions after almost four long decades of silence. On March 22, 2024, Joseph George Sutherland received a life imprisonment sentence without the possibility of parole for 21 years. Erin’s brother Sean told the reporters that he felt justice was served. He stated, “You want to see a number of 100, but at the same time, 21 years is a pretty decent outcome. I think my mom would be thrilled to see someone finally facing a life in prison as a result of what they did.” He also mentioned that he was relieved that the legal proceedings were finally done and dusted.

Meanwhile, after his sentencing, Joseph addressed the court and apologized for his late confession. He said, “The things I have done broke me. I broke my heart, my mind and my spirit.” Seeking forgiveness from the victims’ loved ones, he also stated, “I am learning the path of a good human being. I have not fallen from that path since then.” At present, he is incarcerated at an Ontario prison, serving his life sentence and awaiting his parole eligibility date.

