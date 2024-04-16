Ethan Crumbley: Where is the School Shooter Now?

Ethan Crumbley faced charges of murder and terrorism following his November 2012 shooting spree at Oxford High School in Michigan, resulting in the deaths of four students and injuries to numerous others, including a teacher. Questions arose regarding Ethan’s exhibited signs of instability and whether his behavioral challenges were overlooked by both his parents and the school. Hulu’s ‘Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials’ delves into Ethan’s background, providing insights and answers to many of these pressing inquiries.

Ethan Crumbley Showed Signs of Deteriorating Mental Health

Ethan Crumbley was born to Jennifer and James Crumbley on April 28, 2006, when the family resided in Atlantic Beach, Florida, where they were involved in business development and marketing. Before Ethan’s birth, his parents had faced legal issues, including charges related to DUI and check fraud between 1995 and 2005. When Ethan was still young, the family relocated to Issaquah, Washington, and by 2014, they had moved once more and established themselves in Oxford Township, Michigan.

A neighbor reported observing Ethan’s parents leaving him alone for extended periods without a phone, expressing concern, and even contacting Child Protective Services (CPS) at one point, though the follow-up is uncertain. Ethan’s diary entries reveal his deteriorating mental state over the years, with 2021 being particularly difficult due to the passing of the family dog and the departure of a close friend from school in October. Ethan began confiding in his mother about the auditory hallucinations he was experiencing. One diary entry described an unsettling incident where he kept a baby bird’s head in a jar and left it in the school restroom.

In his diaries, Ethan began expressing a desire to carry out a school shooting, driven by a sense of being unable to control his thoughts and a belief that the only way he could leave a lasting impression was through such an act. He even wrote about warning some friends to skip school on the day of the planned shooting. Four days before the incident, he accompanied his father to buy guns, which he later posted about on social media, with his mother referring to them as “Christmas presents” for Ethan. The day before the shooting, a teacher observed Ethan searching for ammunition online and reported him.

When questioned by school authorities, Ethan claimed he had visited a shooting range with his mother out of curiosity. Despite attempts to contact his mother, she did not respond promptly and instead sent Ethan a text message, reassuring him that he was not in trouble but advising him to be more discreet. On the day of the shooting, another teacher discovered a disturbing drawing made by Ethan, depicting guns, corpses, and blood, along with explicit references to his intentions to carry out a shooting. Concerned, the school called for a meeting with the parents, urging them to seek therapy for Ethan. However, the parents reportedly appeared hesitant.

Unbeknownst to anyone, Ethan had already formulated plans for the day. Concealing a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and three 15-round magazines within the school premises, he executed his plans. The firearm he wielded was the same one his father had purchased with him just four days prior. Emerging from a school restroom shortly after a meeting with his parents, Ethan started firing into classrooms, targeting individuals with deadly accuracy. His deliberate aim at their chests and heads left little doubt that he intended to kill. Three students lost their lives on the spot, with another succumbing to injuries days later in the hospital. Additionally, six students sustained severe injuries, and one teacher narrowly escaped with a bullet grazing their arm.

Ethan Crumbley is in Prison Today

Calls to the police began flooding in around 12:50 PM, prompting the immediate arrest of Ethan Crumbley. Following his apprehension, a search warrant was executed at his residence, uncovering videos and diary entries that provided insight into his state of mind and alleged parental influence. He was swiftly arraigned on charges of homicide and attempted homicide. However, on December 1, 2021, he was charged as an adult with terrorism causing death, first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and several other offenses.

In January 2022, he initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, with his defense team intending to pursue a plea of insanity. However, in October 2022, he changed his plea to guilty for all charges and withdrew the intent to plead insanity. In September 2023, Ethan received a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. This sentence was upheld, so Ethan, now 17 years old, is currently incarcerated at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer, Michigan.

