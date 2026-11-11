Evelyn Franklin: Who Was Richard Avedon’s Second Wife? How Did She Die?

Richard Avedon has been celebrated as a photographer who broke boundaries and became someone whose work continues to set trends to this day. While his work has remained at the center of his identity, his private life has often taken a back seat. The longest relationship he had was with his second wife, Evelyn Franklin, who was also the mother of his only son. However, their time together was not without its trials and tribulations. Netflix’s ‘Avedon’ features interviews with John Avedon, who speaks about his parents’ marriage and his mother in detail.

Evelyn Franklin Was Reportedly Diagnosed With Depression After Her Marriage

Evelyn Franklin and Richard Avedon married in 1951. She was his second wife following his divorce from Dorcas Nowell in 1949. Not much is known about her life before the marriage or the family she came from, but it marked the beginning of a new journey for the young couple. In 1952, they welcomed their son, John Avedon, who remained their only child. In the documentary, John shared that his father was often consumed by work and frequently traveled away from home. His co-workers also spoke about his immense passion for his work, which they recognized may have inadvertently affected his family life as well.

Richard himself rarely spoke publicly about his marriage. However, a 2020 article in the New York Post states that Evelyn suffered from chronic depression. John also shared that he had seen his mother shut down, sometimes refusing to speak to anyone for days at a time. He added that she was like a “ghost” in their home. Evelyn reportedly also accused her husband of having an affair. The article recounts another incident, stating that she was allegedly “putting out cigarettes in the palm of her hand when she didn’t get the constant attention she craved.”

Evelyn Franklin Passed Away After a Long Life

Evelyn Franklin Avedon’s life was not an easy one. Richard Avedon’s sister, Louise Avedon, had also been diagnosed with mental illnesses. John Avedon shared that, looking back, he could see how his mother’s condition would have affected his father as well. According to news reports, Evelyn and Richard separated in 1972 but never divorced. Richard remained married to her and continued to support her throughout her life. Evelyn passed away on March 13, 2004, from what one can believe to be natural causes. Richard himself passed away just six months after her death. Her life remains largely shrouded even after all these years.

Read More: John Avedon: Where is Richard Avedon’s Son Now?