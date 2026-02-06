Even If This Love Disappears Tonight Ending Explained: Does Han Get Her Memories Back?

‘Even If This Love Disappears Tonight’ or ‘Oneul Bam, Segyeeseo Yi Sarangyi Sarajinda Haedo’ revolves around the unlikely bond between Han Seo-yoon and Kim Jae-won, who are students at Haesol High School. Kim is challenged by anterograde amnesia, which was caused by an accident. Every day, her memory resets to the time before the accident. Despite these limitations, she dates Kim, hoping to experience something new in life. Kim’s dull life takes an unexpected turn as he begins to enjoy his time with Han. Defying their circumstances, they form a deeper bond.

As that love story undergoes unexpected trials and tribulations, Kim and Han realize that their journey is not going to be an easy one. With Han’s medical condition taking a toll on the relationship, Kim is forced to face harsh truths. With the odds stacked against them, Kim and Han must find a way to save their love. Towards the end of the narrative, their fates remain uncertain, as the challenges keep arising. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight Plot Synopsis

Han Seo-yoon, a student of Haesol High School, wakes up every day without any memory of the previous day. This anterograde amnesia is caused by an accident. Her memory resets to the time before the accident every day. She relies on notes and reminders to function normally. Only her parents, Choi Ji-min, and a school teacher know about her condition. On the bus to school, a fellow student named Kim Jae-won saves her from falling during traffic. At school, Kim protects his friend Dong-sik from bullies. The bully challenges Kim to ask out Han on a date. Kim hesitates, but the bully insists. Later, Kim asks Han out while she sits outside near the football field. To his shock, Han agrees. Other students record this moment on their phones. After school, Han enters her number on Kim’s phone and calls him her boyfriend. Kim tells her the truth about why he asked her out.

She says she doesn’t care about it and still wants to date. However, she has conditions attached to it. Han’s conditions are that there will be limited calls and texts, that they avoid crossing paths at school, and that they not catch romantic feelings. The two walk out of school, and Kim is surprised to see Han writing down everything about him. They catch the public bus together and have a heartwarming conversation about their passions. Kim has no idea about her health. The next day, he spots Han and doesn’t cross paths, as per the conditions. After school, Han takes Kim out to eat and play games. At night, she records everything on her laptop. The cycle continues for a few days, despite Han’s friend Choi Ji-min being worried about the relationship between Han and Kim. With no clue about Han’s reality, Kim continues to go out with her. They share happy memories at karaoke places and restaurants.

The bully Jeong Tae-hoon is saved from other bullies by Kim. We learn that Kim lost his mother five years ago and misses her dearly. He tells his dad to try to be happy again. Jeong asks Kim to take his relationship with Han forward. He asks her out on a proper date over the weekend, even as the tests approach. On the date, Kim feeds Han some food she prepared, and he loves it. Han falls asleep on the bus ride with Kim and wakes up suddenly. This disrupts her routine. She suddenly wakes up in the middle of the ride and doesn’t remember who Kim is. She is clueless as she takes another bus home. Kim feels heartache as he watches Han leave. Han calls Choi to let her know what happened. She then reads her notes about Kim and realizes what she has just done. She goes to meet Kim again and tells him about her memory issues. She apologizes to him for using him for her selfish reasons.

Kim asks her not to write about the fact that she told him about the memory issue. He says he is enjoying his time with her and wants to continue. The next day, Han doesn’t remember anything. Kim’s dad is happy to learn from him that he has a girlfriend. The next day, after the exams, Kim, Han, Jeong, and Choi go out to the penguin aquarium. Jeong seemingly likes Choi. Kim and Han walk by the beach and share happy memories. Han says she wants to come to the beach again. Sang-Hyeon has a conversation with Kim and says he’s happy for his son. However, he also wants Kim to get enough rest. At school, Choi tells Kim that Han is afraid to sleep these days and is skipping her routine to retain the happy memories.

Han tells Kim that she used to be an art prodigy when she was young, but has since forgotten her skills. Kim tells her that her body will remember it, even if her mind doesn’t. Han is invited to a fireworks display with Kim, Jeong, and Choi. They enjoy good food at the event and have fun. Kim and Han take a cruise ship and watch the fireworks display. Han gets emotional and kisses Kim, breaking the rule of not catching feelings. The next morning, Han wakes up and checks her notes. Kim doesn’t show up at school. Surprisingly, Han remembers how to tie her shoelaces, which she didn’t know how to do before.

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight Ending: How Does Kim Die? Why Does He Hide the Truth From Han?

After Han and Kim share a kiss on the cruise ship, a few days pass. What seems like a happy and beautiful moment in the story leads to something unexpected and melancholic. Han, who doesn’t remember her kiss with Kim, somehow feels drawn to him mysteriously. She doesn’t recognize who he is, but can still feel his presence in her soul. She draws sketches of Kim and asks Choi whether she recognizes him. Choi acts like she doesn’t know, which hints at something unpleasant. It is revealed that Kim spoke to Choi a few days back and told her about his heart condition, which makes him vulnerable. Kim believes he is close to death. It is shockingly revealed that Kim has been hiding his heart condition for the majority of the narrative.

In an earlier scene in the story, Kim holds his heart as Han leaves on the bus. This is the first clue that something is troubling him. Han continues to look for Kim and even calls him, but he doesn’t show up or answer. Choi calls Han to let her know that Kim is dead. Jeong, Choi, and Han go to Kim’s funeral. Kim’s father grieves, and Choi feels deep pain. Han doesn’t remember who Kim is, but still feels emotional and cries. We learn that Choi remembered her promise to Kim in the past and erased all traces of his existence from Han’s journal notes on the computer and the phone. She also removed sketches and other things that reveal clues about Kim’s existence. This is why Han is not able to recall anything related to Kim. If not for Choi’s actions, Han would have remembered all her happy moments with Kim.

It can be presumed that Kim wanted to hide the truth from Han to spare her heartbreak and sadness. All he ever wanted to do was give her happiness, despite her inability to recall anything. The fact that she has a memory condition makes it easier for her to probably forget him, but Kim realizes that his love for Han is deep and will not fade away without pain. By not telling her the truth, he is also choosing to suffer all the pain himself. Even if Kim had chosen to reveal the truth, it would only have complicated matters further in his complex love story. Ultimately, his death comes without shock or trouble, as he passes away peacefully with just his love for Han in his heart.

Does Han Get Her Memories Back? What Does the Beach Scene Signify?

Han wakes up one day after a good sleep. Her parents are happy to learn from the doctor that her amnesia is getting less intense. Han informs Choi that her symptoms are improving, but she still doesn’t remember anything after the accident. Han goes through all their memories in the past and feels emotional. It is revealed that Kim got his final diagnosis at the same hospital where Han went for treatment. Han visits Kim’s father, and he gives her the male glass figure that was earlier gifted by her to Kim. He had gifted her the female glass figure. This was one of their happiest memories. Sang-Hyeon tells Han that Kim probably wanted to leave a part of himself for her. He tells her that memories fade with time, but what remains in the heart stays forever. Han cries, listening to these words.

She then sits by the stunning landscape where they shared beautiful memories in the past and cries profusely. She goes to the beach and feels melancholy. We see moments from the past, where Kim tells Han that memories never really leave us. Han goes through these memories and seemingly relives Kim tying her shoelaces. We hear a voice-over from Han, in which she says that scars never leave us, but pain doesn’t last forever. As everyone forgets Kim bit by bit, she will try to remember him more and more. Han smiles as she looks at the beach and relives her happy memories again. It is hinted by the narrative that Han will probably show some signs of improvement in the future as her amnesia gets less intense. However, this doesn’t indicate that Han will get her normal memory back.

Han’s condition was caused by a serious accident, and it will likely take her a long time to recover. Despite the challenges that lie ahead, Han will do her best to remember Kim in the best way she possibly can. This signifies that her love for him runs deeper than the limitations of her medical condition. Memory becomes more than just a medical tool in the narrative and lies at the heart of the story, showing how human beings can feel love beyond the borders of medical logic. This may look like a leap of faith, but the narrative hopes to establish that memory is a complicated issue and doesn’t work the same way for everyone. Thus, Han will try to remember Kim in her own way, even if it means enduring pain.

Why Does Choi Reveal Kim’s Memories to Han?

After erasing Kim’s memories from Han’s life, Choi feels confident that she has achieved whatever was asked of her. Choi is shocked to see that Han is still drawing sketches of Kim, unable to erase him from her memory. Choi gets emotional and hands over Kim’s things to Han. Han reads a note that says, “Don’t forget Kim.” She later examines the objects related to her time with Kim. Choi, despite her promises to Kim, feels that the love between Han and Kim is so deep that she cannot hide the truth from her anymore. She chooses to return the memories to Han because it is the morally right thing to do. The sketches also prove that Han will never be able to forget Kim, even if she tries to do so.

Choi realizes that it is a better choice to stick with the truth. When Kim spoke to Choi in the past, he was in a desperate situation, clouded by the negativity of his circumstances. Choi’s daring decision is instrumental in giving Han the closure that she deserves in this complex narrative. If not for her actions, Choi may have spent the rest of her life feeling guilty. All in all, though Choi’s decision violates her promise, it also gives Kim’s memory the value it deserves. Because of this, Kim’s spirit will stay with Han forever.

Will Han Find Love Again? Do Choi and Jeong Get Together?

Han goes through an intense experience during her journey with Kim. It will presumably not be easy for her to fall in love again, as she will spend a considerable amount of time grieving Kim. Initially, dating Kim was another experiment for her, but she ended up falling deeply in love with him. The fact that she now recognises the value of love will not make it easy for her to love anyone again in the near future. However, as time passes and her memories of Kim get more positive and happy, she may find the strength to believe in love again. This will not be an easy process, as her medical condition will make it significantly difficult for her to trust another individual.

Thus, finding love or even valuing love will be a tough battle for Han in the future, but she might find her own way towards happiness, aided by the positive feelings that Kim has left her with. Choi and Jeong form a bond due to their involvement in Kim and Han’s lives. The two of them, despite their different personalities, learn to be happy in each other’s company. Though Choi reluctantly befriends Jeong in the earlier parts of the story, she understands that he is a good person. We see the two of them grieving at Kim’s funeral.

They also stay with each other as they continue to visit Kim’s father to help him adjust to his new reality without his son. Though the narrative doesn’t continue their story beyond this point, it can be presumed that the two of them will cross paths again after finishing school. They will be integral parts of Han’s future and will likely continue to support her in finding happiness again. The circumstances under which they formed a closer bond in the past will help them reconnect and probably pursue a deeper connection.

