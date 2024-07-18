Evil: Is Last Connection a Real AI Company?

In Paramount+’s ‘Evil,’ weird things take hold of the world as three people are tasked with assessing cases to find out if there is something paranormal about them. What makes the show more interesting is that all the cases presented are relevant to today’s world, especially the ever-evolving technology. The ninth episode of Season 4 focuses on something that has taken hold of the world in recent years with the help of AI. In this episode, Kristen, David, and Ben investigate a company called Last Connection, which helps people reconnect with their dead loved ones. How close does it come to representing the real-life companies that deal in this?

The Fictional Last Connection is a Reflection of Real Companies that Offer Similar Services

The creators of ‘Evil’ have often used real-life events and things to create fictional plots for the show. They do it again with Last Connection. There is no such company in real life, but it is modeled on the companies that already provide such services to the audience.

When talking about the companies that have made a name for themselves in this field, Storyfile’s name cannot go unmentioned. The company has developed a model with which the AI can create audio and video of a dead loved one and allow them to talk with their loved ones from beyond the grave. For this, before their death, a person has to answer a few curated questions that their loved ones are most likely to be curious about when they are gone.

Through these interviews, the AI model learns to interact with others by choosing the most appropriate answers previously given by the deceased. Their services were famously used by Ed Asner before his death, and an interactive AI video of him was played at his funeral. William Shatner is another famous person who has given the required interviews, which can be used when he is gone.

Storyfile isn’t the only company that provides these services. Several other projects, like HereAfter AI, have popped up, and they are continuously expanding the limits of how far they can take their services. Amidst this, scammers have also found a way to exploit people. They promise to do what is needed for a hefty price by creating fake websites. This can make things very treacherous, and one must thoroughly research a company before employing them for sensitive work like this.

‘Evil’ explores this fine line walked by technology and wonders whether it is a good idea for people to be able to connect with the dead. Apart from the ethical nature of the act itself, the show also warns the audience about trusting such companies, especially the ones with no proper oversight, which is what happens in Last Connection. When Kristen, David, and Ben raise questions about the system’s workings, especially how it is a cross-referencing case, they take a drastic step, which does not bode well for anyone.

