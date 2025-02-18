Fabian and Tanina: Is the Too Hot to Handle Germany Couple Still Together?

Love can stem from various expectations, but the contestants on Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle: Germany’ all face the same challenge. Most of them have had little to no serious relationships, and that is what they must confront during the season. In the second season, Tanina and Fabian were one couple who grew a lot over their time on the show. What stood out about them was how their relationship evolved gradually and quietly, with small yet meaningful gestures and actions. In each instance, one could see that they truly reflected on their deepening connection and progress.

Tanina and Fabian Were Able to Openly Express Their Love for One Another

From the moment Tanina and Fabian entered the villa, they were drawn to each other and had no interest in anyone else. There was an immediate attraction, and both initially believed it would be short-lived—a physical connection that would eventually fade. However, living by the strict rules and regulations of the house pushed them to develop a deeper connection. They shared a bed from the first night and were inseparable throughout their time there. In the beginning, they faced several challenges, especially when it came to keeping their hands to themselves. Their penalties affected the group and drew some criticism, but it was clear they learned from their mistakes and grew together as a couple.

Tanina realized before Fabian that her heart was fully invested, and she was ready to take a leap of faith. However, it wasn’t until one of the all-male therapy sessions that Fabian opened up about his struggles with emotional vulnerability and expressing his true feelings. He admitted that if he were to open up to anyone, it would be Tanina. As they spent more time together, their connection grew, but neither of them confessed their feelings outright. Their biggest challenge came when a new contestant, Sabrina, selected Fabian for a date. Although he had a free pass, he returned and told Tanina that no one else was on his mind but her.

While other couples had the chance to go on dates and spend time in the private villa, Tanina and Fabian were somehow left behind. They patiently waited for the green light, but it only came from Lana when they finally overcame the last hurdle and openly expressed their love for each other. Even during their time in the private villa, they showed incredible restraint and made it all the way to the final episode. In the finale, Lana acknowledged Fabian’s growth and declared that he truly deserved to be in the finale. Fabian won the season and credited Tanina. He said that none of it would have been possible without her, and they celebrated his win together.

Tanina and Fabian May Have Broken Up

While both Tanina and Fabian demonstrated a lot of personal growth throughout the show, neither has openly discussed the status of their relationship. Maintaining intimacy in a secluded villa is one thing, but translating that into the real world can be a different challenge. With their contrasting careers—Fabian often spending time away from Germany for work—there could be potential hurdles for their relationship. The distance and busy schedules may complicate things and make it difficult to judge whether their connection could truly withstand the test of time. Though they are connected on social media, this might also reflect a genuine friendship rather than a romantic relationship. Only time will tell if they decide to share more about the status of their relationship.

Tanina is a Professional DJ, and Fabian Divides His Time Between Two Jobs

Tanina is a talented DJ who performs under the name DJane, known for her electrifying techno sets at various venues. Alongside her DJ career, she is also a content creator, documenting her daily life and the process of making music on her YouTube channel. As she continues to grow her presence across different digital platforms, the opportunity to perform at Tomorrowland Brazil in October 2024 proved to be a life-changing experience, boosting her confidence and solidifying her future in the music industry.

Fabian leads a dynamic and adventurous life. He splits his time between the sun-soaked beaches of Ibiza in the summer, where he’s known for organizing some of the most exclusive and electrifying parties, and the icy arenas of Düsseldorf, Germany, where he coaches ice hockey during the winter. A true party boy at heart, he’s always on the move, soaking up new experiences in places like Vietnam and Thailand, constantly seeking the next thrill and adventure that life has to offer.

Read More: Are Katherine and Louis From Too Hot to Handle Together?