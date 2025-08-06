Are Dr Fairburn and Augustus Dead? Does Slurp Get His Brain Back?

The second season of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ introduces a new set of monsters as the protagonist goes back to Nevermore to find more mysteries to solve. While she is focused on catching a serial killer, her brother, Pugsley, tries to fit into the school in his own way. This leads him to attempt something that appears to be an urban legend at first, but later turns out to be real horror as he revives a dead person who comes back to life in the form of a zombie. Pugsley names him Slurp and is quite affectionate towards him, but little does he know that his friend is going to wreak more havoc than he could have imagined. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Slurp’s Killing Spree Ends With Fairburn and Augustus Stonehurst

When Pugsley finds Slurp, he tries to keep his zombie friend hidden from the others because he knows that if anyone found out about him, Slurp would be taken away. This is exactly what happens when the youngest Addams takes the zombie to Camp Jericho, where the monster ends up eating a Normie, which means that he has to be taken away. Like most other monsters, he is taken to Willow Hill, where he is kept in confinement. Considering that there is no cure for a zombie, there isn’t much they can do about him, except use him as a tactic to scare others. They use this to scare Fester when they discover that he got himself into Willow Hill to help Wednesday with her plans.

Neither Fester nor Wednesday pays any mind to Slurp during the escape, but their presence does entice the zombie enough to pull at his chain with more force and yank it off the wall. Meanwhile, Fester’s electric abilities fry the building’s electric system, leading all doors to open by themselves. This not only frees Slurp from his cell but also creates chaos in the hospital. As people run all around, it is open season for Slurp. He eats the brains of as many people as possible, and eventually, he finds his way to the quarters of Augustus Stonehurst.

When the chaos broke out in the hospital, Dr. Fairburn took it upon herself to get Augustus Stonehurst to his room. Because he is in a wheelchair and cannot speak, he needs someone to take care of himself, and considering that he is the founder of the place and a man of high repute and influence (or at least, he used to be), it is important to make sure that he is not harmed. Of course, Dr. Fairburn doesn’t anticipate that the zombie will seek them out. Despite her attempts to fight back, her gun is no match for the zombie, and before anyone can intervene to help, Slurp eats her brain, which leaves Augustus entirely helpless, giving Slurp the chance to eat his brain as well.

Slurp Moves Past Being a Mindless Zombie

A curious thing that Pugsley discovers about Slurp is that the more brain he eats, the more his own brain regenerates. It is not confirmed whether this happens to all zombies, or whether this is specific to Slurp, because when he was a human, he was a genius with an unrivalled brain. It also remains to be seen whether his regeneration extends to the rest of his body, but for now, it is clear that the more he eats, the more he goes back to being the way he was before he died. To his credit, Pugsley tries to take care of him by giving him the food that he would like, but it is after Slurp gets a taste of human brain at the camp that things get fast-tracked for him.

At Willow Hill, with humans all around and no one to take him down, Slurp gets his fill. The more he eats, the more his brain regenerates, and the stronger he gets. With his brain slowly going back to full capacity, he starts remembering the person he was before he died, which is why he seeks out Augustus. Slurp never cared for Dr. Fairburn, and had she not been in the same room as Augustus, she most likely would have survived. After the zombie eats her brain, he seems to go back to full capacity, such that when he turns to Augustus, his brain function has recovered to the point that he can speak again. He calls Augustus “old friend,” which confirms that he had targeted Willow Hill’s founder and didn’t just stumble upon his room.

This also shows that he may have been involved in Augustus’ plan to draw powers from the Outcasts and give those powers to the Normies, though something went so wrong between them that Slurp ended up dying. Thus, as he slowly got his brain and his memories back, he decided to have his revenge, especially since he was already in Willow Hill. More interestingly, now that he is not a mindless zombie anymore, it remains to be seen what Slurp’s next step would be, though it will most likely bring him back to Nevermore, which is where he’d been working on his inventions and which is also where he died.

