While a father-son relationship sounds like there can only be so much to a traditionally awkward dynamic, films have made it clear that there’s so much more to it than we can comprehend. From being supportive to strict to protective to friendly, a dad’s love for his son shapeshifts into all these based on the requirement. In this list, we bring you father-son movies that transcend their roles and, in the process, uplift the dynamic.

22. I Wish You Had Told Me (2025)

The Filipino drama ‘I Wish You Had Told Me’ (‘Sana Sinabi Mo’) deals with a son coping with not just his father’s death but also a secret the latter kept from the former. Seph (Juan Karlos Labajo) sets off to Spain to find the one person about whom his father kept him in the dark. When he does meet the person, he gets to know his father better. The only regret, however, is that it is too late for Seph to discuss it with him. With a father-son relationship that transcends death at its core, ‘I Wish You Had Told Me,’ as you may have guessed from the title, is a rare father-son flick that addresses “the” line that exists between a father and a son and whether or not it should exist. You can decide for yourself by watching the movie right here.

21. Sr. (2022)

Directed by Chris Smith, ‘Sr.’ is a documentary film that offers an in-depth view of one of the globe’s most famous actors’ relationship with his father as well as their careers. We are talking about Robert Downey Jr. and his father, the late Robert Downey Sr. How the two affected each other’s lives and shaped one another, as shown in black-and-white, further adds to the organic nature of the film. You can stream it here.

20. Father of the Year (2018)

This comedy movie stars David Spade, Nat Faxon, Joey Bragg, and Matt Shively and is directed by Tyler Spindel (Adam Sandler’s nephew). In the film, we meet two college-going guys/friends who end up inadvertently pinning their dads against one another following a chit-chat about whose father would win in a fight. What follows is a string of incidents wherein relationships are compromised, among other serious stuff, and the guys come of age in a surreal manner as a result of fathers’ newly-revealed real identities. You can watch this movie right here.

19. Home Team (2022)

Directed by Daniel Kinnane and Charles Kinnane, ‘Home Team’ is a biographical sports drama showcasing the story of Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints head coach, who, after being suspended from the NFL for a year following the Bountygate scandal, returns to his hometown and decides to coach the Pop Warner 6-th grade football team that his 12-year-old son is a part of. In the endeavor, he also tries to reconnect with his son. It is this reconnection, underscored by a shared love for sport, which the father-son movie shows. You can watch it here.

18. Hustle (2022)

Starring Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangomez and directed by Jeremiah Zagar, ‘Hustle’ is a sports drama that follows an American basketball scout, Stanley Sugerman, looking for the next big player for the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA. On the verge of losing hope and giving up, he comes across a guy from Spain. Bo Cruz loves basketball but has to support his family, which consists of his mother and daughter. However, when Stanley plays the money card, Bo agrees. But getting drafted in the NBA is no small feat, especially with Sugerman’s bosses negating his newfound talent. Thus begins the hustle of both Bo and Sugerman to prove themselves together. The rest of the cast includes Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall. You can watch the film here.



17. Dog Gone (2023)

This Stephen Herek directorial uses an effective means to showcase the strength of a father-son dynamic, a missing dog. Based on a true story that occurred in 1998, ‘Dog Gone’ shows Fielding Marshall and his father, John, set off on a journey to find Fielding’s beloved companion, Gonker, a yellow Labrador retriever, who bolted while he and Fielding were hiking along the Appalachian Trail. There is also a catch, which is that Gonker, who has Addison’s disease, is two weeks away from his next medication. The father-son duo’s race against time to find Gonker within 14 days is what the film showcases and does so brilliantly by showing how the quest also brings the duo closer, repairing their estranged relationship. You can stream the movie here.

16. K-Pops! (2024)

Directed by Anderson .Paak, ‘K-Pops!’ follows BJ (.Paak) as a washed-up drummer whose dream of making it big as a musician gets the chance of a lifetime after he moves to South Korea. Convinced by his friends to be a drummer of a group competing at Wildcard, Korea’s top music competition. BJ meets the young TaeYoung (Soul Rasheed) and his teammates. BJ finds himself Tae Young a lot like himself, and when he does find out why, it comes as a surprise and shock. Tae Young is .Paak’s son, mothered by Yeji (Jee Young Han), his ex. With the sudden realization that his newfound son has a knack for music just like him, BJ helps Tae Young upskill in music, while nourishing the father-son bond. ‘K-Pops!’ is a sweet binge underscored by K-Pop music, a must-watch for K-Pop fans. It can be streamed here.

15. Father Soldier Son (2020)

Directed by Leslye Davis and Catrin Einhorn, this is a documentary film showcasing single father/U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Brian Eisch, his deployment, and how it affected his family life, especially his relationship with his two sons, Isaac and Joey. How he copes with the fear of wartime experiences taking a toll on his mind that might affect his loving relationship with his sons is the base on which this film builds itself. A moving experience; you can stream ‘Father Soldier Son’ here.

14. Animal (2023)

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this Indian Hindi language drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol. The film follows Ranvijay “Vijay” Singh (Ranbir Kapoor), the son of wealthy and powerful business tycoon Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor). After a failed assassination attempt on Balbir, who ends up in the hospital due to multiple gunshot wounds, Vijay vows revenge on the culprits. His act of revenge is underscored by his complex love-hate relationship with his father, which adds to his “animal” nature. A film that garnered a lot of controversy due to its take on toxic masculinity and its treatment of women, ‘Animal’ is yet a powerful film with brilliant performances, especially by Ranbir Kapoor as Vijay. You can watch the film here.

13. Up Among the Stars (2018)

Zoe Berriatua’s Spanish drama ‘Up Among the Stars’ centers on Victor, an alcoholic, depressed widower dealing with the passing of his wife, while taking care of his nine-year-old son, Ingmar. He spends his days reading Ingmar his scripts that he wants to turn into films one day, telling him about fantastical entities, robots, and faraway places, referring to all the movies they have enjoyed together. However, reality is different, and they have to fend for themselves with the little they have. Blending animation with live-action, ‘Up Among the Stars’ is a moving drama that explores a father-son duo surviving in a world where dreams are more often abandoned. You can watch ‘Up Among the Stars’ here.

12. The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (2018)

This Jody Hill directorial stars Josh Brolin, Montana Jordan, and Danny McBride and showcases a rite of passage as old as time itself (words borrowed from the film). The film entails famous hunter Buck Ferguson, who decides to take his son Jaden, who now lives with his mother (Buck’s ex-wife) and soon-to-be-stepdad Greg, on a hunting trip to reconnect with him. While the film is a comedy-drama, we get to see a nature-loving father figuring out a way to impress his estranged son, who doesn’t hate him but doesn’t care about him either. And the way the film uses nature as the base of operations is very effective when addressing such an organic bond. You can stream the film here.

11. Jersey (2022)

This is a gripping Indian Hindi-language film starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Ronit Kamra and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is a remake of the Telugu film of the same title. It tells the story of Arjun Talwar, a father who is a former batsman suspended for bribery, and how he tries to get back to the sport at an age when most cricketers retire, 36. The main force behind his objective is to get his son Ketan a jersey from the Indian Cricket Team that the kid wanted for his birthday.

The father’s struggle, guilt, and pain that is further propelled by a son for whom he cannot get a birthday gift and a wife, Vidya, who is working hard to make ends meet for her family while keeping up with his irresponsible attitude, is showcased in the film. What we also get to see is the loving relationship between the son and the father, which is exclusive of the pains of the father’s daily life. When he is with his son, he is the happiest. To see whether Arjun can play and get his son the gift, you can stream the film here.

10. Rob Peace (2024)

Chiwetel Ejiofor’s biographical drama ‘Rob Peace’ is based on the life of Robert Peace, as showcased by Jeff Hobbs in the book ‘The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace.’ It follows Peace’s life from a kid to an adult, with a special focus on his relationship with his father, who was convicted of homicide and sent to prison when the former was young. How Peace battled a tough upbringing to become an advocate so that he could clear his father’s name is what we find out in this intimate drama, which is as moving as it is heart-wrenching. As Rob grew up, his relationship with his father changed phases, and eventually, he took to dealing drugs to get the money to get his father out, meeting an unexpected and tragic fate. You can watch ‘Rob Peace’ here.



9. Sanju (2018)

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Sanju’ is an Indian Hindi-language drama based loosely on the tumultuous and controversial life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The story starts with Sanjay Dutt (Ranbir Kapoor) hitting rock bottom due to serious mistakes he made in the past, one that haunts him and leaves him in submission. In an attempt to get his message out to the public, he finds a writer (Anushka Sharma) whom he hopes can present his side of the story without prejudice or filter. His revelations to the author become the movie, beginning with Sanju’s relationship with his father, Sunil, which serves as the drama’s emotional anchor. Hirani presents Sanjay Dutt’s life in all its colors, from the darkest to the brightest. This includes Sanjay’s addictions, his career as an actor, his love life, his married life, his friendship, his alleged involvement in terrorist activities, his connection with the underworld, his arrest, and more. With a compelling performance by Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, ‘Sanju’ offers a captivating binge. It can be streamed here.

8. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (2026)

‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ is a feature sequel to the ‘Peaky Blinders’ drama series. The movie takes place in November 1940 during the Birmingham Blitz. Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is struggling with his demons in his retirement, but is forced to come out of it after he finds out that his son, Duke (Barry Keoghan), who was introduced in Season 6 of the show, is leading a new gang of Peaky Blinders and carrying out crimes in Birmingham. Duke has shaken hands with Nazi Agent John Beckett to crumple the British economy by introducing counterfeit currency. Shelby must stop Beckett and remind Duke who he truly is, and in the endeavor, atone for his own sins, if not do penance. Directed by Tom Harper, ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ is underscored by a complex father-son dynamic, which will be better understood by those who have seen the show. The movie can be streamed here.

7. Color Book (2024)

David Fortune’s indie drama ‘Color Book’ offers a powerful exploration of the father-son dynamic that is certainly universal. When Lucky (William Catlett)’s wife Tammy (Brandee Evans) passes away, he has to take care of his 11-year-old son Mason (Jeremiah Daniels) with Down syndrome on his own. As the new reality dawns on both, their journey across Atlanta to Mason’s first baseball game becomes a journey of enlightenment for them and the viewers. The adventure is filled with obstacles that put their relationship to the test, to the point where a simple yes or no affects it. Care is taken to show how a father looks after his child with Down syndrome without making the syndrome the plot’s motivation. With stunning performances by William Catlett and Jeremiah Daniels, ‘Color Book’ is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

6. Concrete Cowboy (2020)

Directed by Ricky Staub, ‘Concrete Cowboy’ is set against the backdrop of Philadelphia’s African-American horse-riding culture. It shows the strained relationship between cowboy Harp (Idris Elba) and his fifteen-year-old son, Cole (Caleb McLaughlin), whom his mother has sent to his estranged father to spend the summer with. Cole arrives at a completely different landscape ridden with hardships that are customary in a stable and, more so, a cowboy community. How the father and son get along by overcoming their differences is showcased nicely in an organic environment that is underscored by horses that are symbols of strength, courage, competitiveness, confidence, and nobility, which is a great way to address the titular dynamic. You can check out the film right here.

5. Serious Men (2020)

The second Indian Hindi-language film in this list, ‘Serious Men’ has been directed by Sudhir Mishra and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aakshath Das, Indira Tiwari and Shweta Basu Prasad. It revolves around an underprivileged man named Ayyan, who is an astronomer’s assistant, and his ten-year-old son Adi. Enraged with being unable to achieve anything in life, Ayyan plots a con by posing his son as a science prodigy by using a Bluetooth hearing device. Basically, Adi will convey to a crowd what Ayyan will tell him via the device. Ayyan’s plan works as Adi becomes a local celebrity, but when the former is offered a big sum of money by a politician, to which he says yes, trouble ensues. By showing how Ayyan makes use of Adi to fulfill his own dream, the film addresses how parents often put the weight of their own ambitions on the weak shoulders of their children while showcasing the father-son dynamic. A must-watch film; you can stream it here.

4. OMG 2 (2023)

This Indian Hindi-language movie, directed by Amit Rai, is a standalone sequel to ‘OMG – Oh My God!’ (2012). ‘OMG 2’ shows an orthodox and religious father, Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), taking on his son’s school and society itself by fighting his son’s legal battle after the latter is expelled from school following a video of him masturbating in school goes viral. A commentary on sex that is a prevalent taboo in major parts of India and the importance of sex education, this film is a topic of discussion especially among Indian audiences, more so since it has an extended cameo from Lord Shiva himself, who sends his messenger to help his devotee. A treat to watch; you can stream ‘OMG 2’ here.

3. The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019)

Directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who also stars in the film along with Maxwell Simba, Lily Banda, Philbert Falakeza, and Joseph Marcell, ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ is based on the memoir of Malawian inventor/engineer/author William Kamkwamba. The movie tells the story of William, whose knack for anything electronic ultimately allows him to build a windmill that brings water to his drought-affected village via its sole water pump. However, before he can do this, he endures a lot, including a fall-out with his father, who doesn’t let him utilize the family’s only asset, a bicycle, for the windmill’s parts. The film shows how the two come to a common ground while throwing light on the different perspectives of a son and a father. A beautiful film and a must-watch father-son flick, ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ can be streamed here.

2. The Adam Project (2022)

Directed by Shawn Levy, this sci-fi action flick stars Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. A fun-to-watch drama, it shows a 12-year-old, Adam Reed, living in the present (2022) and grieving the death of his father and his future self from 2050. They meet in the present and travel to the past to save their father and the world. In the endeavor, both mutually learn to cope with their father’s demise. What makes for the fun is that the two Adams don’t really like each other despite being the same self, leaving no stone unturned to take a dig at each other in signature Ryan Reynolds-style. The film does a rather good job of addressing the father-son dynamic while offering some great action sequences. You can stream the movie here.



1. Falling (2020)

Directed by Viggo Mortensen, ‘Falling’ explores the relationship between middle-aged gay man John Peterson (Mortensen) and his deeply conservative father, Willis (Lance Henriksen). Willis’ oncoming dementia has John bring him home to Los Angeles from the man’s farm in upstate New York to care for him. However, Willis’s homophobic remarks make it tough for John and his husband. Furthermore, dementia has Willis confused between past and present, revealing his abusive relationship with John, the latter’s childhood trauma, and the events surrounding John’s late mother, Gwen. Vortensen paints an intimate portrait of a father-son relationship that cannot be ignored, offering viewers hard-hitting insights into domestic life. You can watch the emotional drama right here.

Read More: Best Mom-Daughter Movies on Netflix