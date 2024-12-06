Felisha Pearson: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

Felisha Pearson was reported missing in July 2018 in Longview, Texas, leaving her family desperate for answers. A few days into the police investigation, her remains were discovered in a wooded area not far from her home. Felisha was a hardworking woman striving to provide for her daughters, making it difficult to fathom who could have harmed her so brutally. NBC’s episode of ‘Dateline’ titled ‘The Woman With No Name,’ delves into the details of Felisha’s case, her perpetrator, and how it ultimately helped solve a separate murder from 2006.

Felisha Pearson Worked Hard to Provide as a Single Mother

Felisha M. Pearson was born on August 16, 1989, and spent most of her life in Longview, Texas. Known for her strong work ethic, she was determined to provide the best life for herself and her family. After marrying Joseph Pearson, she envisioned building a happy home with him, a dream they brought to life with their daughters, whose presence filled their home with love and laughter. Felisha worked tirelessly to ensure her children had every opportunity, often juggling multiple jobs. Among her roles, she was known to have worked at a bikini bar on East Marshall Avenue in Longview, Texas.

However, Felisha’s marriage eventually ended. Despite their separation, both she and Joseph prioritized their children and worked hard to maintain a sense of normalcy for them. They shared custody amicably, ensuring a stable environment for their kids. By July 2018, Felisha was living at the Contessa Inn with a man named Joseph Wayne Burnette. At the time, she was reportedly employed at a food establishment called Jesus Burger and had previously worked at a local nursing home. Colleagues described her as someone who took time to open up but, once she did, was an incredibly pleasant and engaging person to be around. Felisha held high expectations for herself and consistently strived to meet them.

The last known sighting of Felisha was on July 14, 2018. Shortly after, she stopped showing up for work and ceased all communication with her family. Concerned, her loved ones reported her missing to the authorities on July 19, prompting an investigation into her disappearance. On July 24, her remains were discovered in a wooded area off West Birdsong Street in Longview, Texas. While the exact cause of her death has not been publicly disclosed, the circumstances strongly indicated homicide. Determined to uncover the truth, the police worked diligently to provide her family with the answers they deserved.

Investigation Into a Former Convict Helped Solve Felisha’s Case

From the very beginning of the investigation, Felisha Pearson’s family directed attention toward the man she had been living with—Joseph Wayne Burnette. According to her mother, she had encountered Burnette at the inn where the two were staying and asked about her daughter’s whereabouts. Burnette claimed he had no idea, stating that the last time he saw Felisha, she had gone out and never returned. His response raised suspicions, which deepened for the police when they delved into his prior criminal history.

Burnette had been involved in criminal activities since 1994, and he was also a registered sex offender. In 2007, he had been identified as a suspect in the 2006 murder of an unidentified 21-year-old woman, later confirmed to be Dana Lynn Dodd. Police discovered that Burnette was still wanted for failing to register as a sex offender. Following the discovery of Felisha’s remains, he was arrested on July 26 for this outstanding charge. During questioning, he eventually confessed on August 27 to both Felisha’s murder and the murder of Dana. He pled guilty to the numerous charges against him and was handed a 50-year sentence for Felisha’s murder.

Joseph Pearson, Felisha’s former husband, shared that when he broke the news of her passing to their daughters, they immediately suspected Burnette’s involvement. His eldest daughter recounted troubling incidents, including one where Burnette had choked Felisha. The family expressed frustration that the warrant for his failure to register as a sex offender had not been executed until after Felisha’s disappearance was investigated. They believed that if the warrant had been acted on earlier, her life might have been spared. They struggled to comprehend how she had ended up living with someone with such a troubling history.

