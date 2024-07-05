Fernando, Emiliano, and Nayah Valseca: Where Are Eduardo’s Kids Now?

In the summer of 2007, there was trouble in paradise for the picture-perfect family of the Valsecas when the man of the house, Eduardo Valseca, was abducted by a group of armed kidnappers in a peaceful Mexican town. The entire case is documented in detail in the episode titled ‘The Ranch’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline.’ Thanks to the exclusive interviews with family members of Eduardo that the episode features, the viewers get an in-depth account of how the incident affected his children — Fernando, Emiliano, and Nayah Valseca.

Fernando, Emiliano, and Nayah Valseca Lost Their Mother in 2012

Eduardo and Jayne Valsseca’s marriage led to the birth of three adorable children — Fernando, Emiliano, and Nayah Valseca. All three siblings grew up on a ranch in the quaint Mexican town of San Miguel de Allende. Reminiscing about the time they were growing up, Nayah, the youngest of the three, called it paradise. “I remember we used to have a cage full of rabbits, like tons of bunny rabbits and that was my favorite thing,” she said. They went to the Waldorf school their parents had founded in the town. A loving household, supporting parents, and the peace and quiet of the town; the siblings had it all and led a picture-perfect life.

However, on June 13, 2007, when their parents dropped them off at school, they had no idea that their entire lives would have turned upside down by the time they returned home after school. Their father, Eduardo, had been abducted by a group of armed men soon after he and Jayne had left school in the morning. The kidnappers also hurt Jayne before letting her go and driving away with her husband. When Emiliano and Nayah asked her about the whereabouts of their father, she came up with a lie. However, since 12-year-old Fernando was mature enough to understand and handle the situation, Jayne decided to tell him the truth. She assured him she would do everything possible to bring back his father.

After months of negotiating with the kidnappers via email and newspapers, Eduardo was released after seven and a half months. Upon seeing his father after such a long time, Fernando couldn’t contain his emotions and gave him a hug. He claimed, “…he didn’t have any meat on him at all. It was just like if I was grabbing his carcass.” He had wished for his father’s safe return on his birthday. Soon after Eduardo returned, the Valseca family relocated to the United States and settled in Maryland. A few years later, the Valseca siblings faced another tragedy when they tragically lost their 45-year-old mother to breast cancer on May 3, 2012. In the show, Nayah talked emotionally about her mother and said that she was her hero and hoped to grow up to be like her.

Fernando Valseca is in a Healthy Relationship with His Long-Time Girlfriend

Determined to achieve great things in life, Fernando Valseca studied Communication and Media Studies at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. In 2015, he landed a job at Wpfw as the Assistant Director and Co-host at The Latin Media Collective. After his 4-year stint in the Washington, DC-based company, he reportedly moved to Denver, Colorado, where he began working at EcoMark Solar as a Senior Installer. After gaining experience, he moved up the ranks and became a Crew Lead. Then, he was employed at The Solar Revolution as a Field Manager & Sales Representative. Meanwhile, he founded a solar startup named GV Solar Contractors in April 2021. Almost a couple of years later, he relocated to Vancouver, British Columbia, where he got a job as a Business Development Representative at Briq.

Having an adventurous soul, Fernando likes to feel the adrenaline rush while indulging in different kinds of activities, like skateboarding and snowboarding, in different cities and countries across the world. He also has a fondness for fishing and camping. From what we can tell, Fernando also follows various sports closely, especially soccer, and is a supporter of FC Barcelona. Currently residing in Vancouver, British Columbia, he is dating Emma Lubben, with whom he loves exploring new places. Both are dog lovers, and they own a furry little friend themselves. Recently, they attended a party at the Hollywood Theatre in Vancouver, Canada, and had a dreamy evening.

Emiliano Valseca Works in a Lyon, Colorado-Based Company Today

For a year, Emiliano Valseca worked as a caterer at Fox Hall in Bethesda, Maryland. After completing his High School diploma from Washington Waldorf School and earning his Master’s in Natural Resources Management and Environmental Science from Colorado State University, he got a job at his brother’s startup as a part-time Photovoltaic Installer. His professional path led him to Edgarval, where he serves as a part-time Finance Manager. Like his brother Fernando, he is deeply into watching and playing soccer. During his university days, he was also a part of the university’s soccer team and played as a right winger. Currently, he resides in Lyons, Colorado, and maintains a healthy relationship with his siblings and father.

Nayah Valseca Shuffles Between Maryland and Colorado

Since Nayah Valseca loves traveling like his brothers, she has visited various places, not only within the nation but also outside of it, ever since she moved to the US after the kidnapping incident of her father. Sharing a close-knit bond with her family, she never misses a chance to reunite with them. As for her current whereabouts, it appears that she moves between Maryland and Colorado. However, in general, she seems to be a more private person compared to her brothers.

