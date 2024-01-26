Where to Watch Ferrari Online? VOD Options

One of the most popular luxury car brands of today — Ferrari — has a rich and interesting origin story, which is detailed in ‘Ferrari,’ a biographical sports drama movie adapted from the 1991 biography titled ‘Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine’ written by motorsport journalist Brock Yates. Helmed by Michael Mann, the car-based film is led by Adam Driver portraying the titular character while being accompanied by other talented actors in supporting roles, including Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell, and Patrick Dempsey. Given the fact that it garnered positive reviews from critics upon its premiere, many of you might be more than eager to learn all about the film.

What is Ferrari About?

The narrative unfolds in the summer of 1957 when Enzo Ferrari and his company are on the verge of bankruptcy — a company he built from the ground up along with his wife. Their marriage struggles even further when they lose one of their sons. Despite everything crumbling around him, he decides to risk it all by pushing his drivers to the edge and putting everything on the line in one race — the iconic Mille Miglia. The rest is history. To find out how Ferrari managed to steer his way out of the lowest point in his life, you will have to watch the movie yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Ferrari on Netflix?

Even though Netflix doesn’t house ‘Ferrari’ in its expansive collection, the streaming giant gives its subscribers access to plenty of other alternatives. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘Overhaul‘ and ‘Go Karts.’

Is Ferrari on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘Ferrari’ is not a part of the platform. But you might feel better to find out that you can use your subscription to catch similar movies on HBO Max, like ‘Kart Racer‘ and ‘Speed Racer.’

Is Ferrari on Hulu?

No, ‘Ferrari’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. However, you can still use your subscription to watch other biographical movies such as ‘Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game.’

Is Ferrari on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime does not include ‘Ferrari’ in its regular offering but you have the option to purchase the biopic on the streaming giant. To get more information about the same, you can head over here! However, you can make the most of your regular subscription to check out some excellent alternatives that the streaming giant houses, including ‘Alabama Dirt.’

Where to Watch Ferrari Online?

‘Ferrari’ has been released in theaters and on several VOD platforms, including Vudu, AMC on Demand, Spectrum on Demand, Xfinity, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. For those who want an immersive viewing experience on the big screen, you can check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

