Is Firecracker Dead? Did Valorie Curry Leave The Boys?

The final season of Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ packs a punch with every episode, as the characters come face-to-face with some very difficult choices. While the good guys continue their search for something that will kill Homelander for good, the bad guys face tough decisions as well. With his increasing power and the possibility of him becoming immortal once he has V1, Homelander decides to declare himself God. Because Firecracker is the face of Vought’s media propaganda machine, it falls on her to introduce this concept to the world. Despite her best efforts, she falls short at one critical turn, and that’s what leads her to her shocking, but not entirely unexpected fate. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Firecracker Pays the Price for Doubt in Homelander’s Reign

Homelander has never been the one to tolerate doubt or questions, and Firecracker knows this, which is why, when he tells her that he is the Messiah, she keeps her questions to herself. Born and raised as a devout Christian, Firecracker has complete love and faith for Jesus, even if she doesn’t necessarily remember all of his teachings about love and forgiveness. In the fifth episode, we discover that she was practically raised by a priest at her local church in Daytona. Despite the conditions at her home, the priest made sure that she was always fed and cared for. Firecracker, too, holds him in high esteem and becomes concerned about him when he reveals that his church has been attacked for not giving in to Homelander’s whims.

When Firecracker tells him to just give in and join the franchise, he says that he doesn’t have the money for it. More importantly, he doesn’t think Homelander is God. The truth is, neither does Firecracker, but she knows what will happen if she says it to his face. Later, as she discusses the situation with Soldier Boy, she also makes the mistake of telling him about her own doubts. She does it because Soldier Boy isn’t scared of Homelander and doesn’t exactly see him as the modern Lord and Savior either. When Firecracker says that she might not have the same space for Homelander in her heart that she has for God and Jesus, he assures her that Homelander is certainly no God.

When Firecracker shares these doubts, she thinks they will remain between them. However, later, Soldier Boy seems to have a change of heart when Homelander is attacked by Mister Marathon and Malchemical. It makes him realize that he cares more about the guy than he thought. So, he not only kills the other two Supes, but he also comes clean about his relationship with Firecracker, which wasn’t exactly a secret, and the part about her pillow talk. Because Soldier Boy doesn’t take Homelander’s God-complex seriously, he doesn’t think that Homelander will care too much about Firecracker’s doubt. But he turns out to be terribly wrong.

Firecracker’s Fate Sends a Dangerous Message to Homelander’s Followers

Following a narcissist and fascist like Homelander comes with a price, and Firecracker is not the first person to pay it. The Supe has had a history of killing people that he once claimed to have loved more than anything else. Often, those deaths have been because of a breach of trust, where they either kept secrets from him or worked secretly with his enemies. With Firecracker, the criteria becomes even more finetuned as his God-complex reaches its pinnacle. One of the reasons why Homelander went to Firecracker first, with the idea of him being the Messiah, is because he thought she really was one of his blindly ardent followers. Since Day One, she had hung on to his every word, doing his bidding no matter, never seemingly wavering in her loyalty.

It is this unconditional love and faith that Homelander had thirsted after his entire life. So, when he discovered that even Firecraker had doubts, that she lied to his face about complete faith but actually loved God and Jesus more than him flipped something in him. He asks her to pack up her things and leave, but by this point, Firecracker has given so much to the role that she doesn’t know where else to go. The church where she grew up, and which she called home, has been destroyed, and she played a huge role in it, even if she was forced to do it. Being so close to Homelander’s power, Firecracker believed she had become untouchable, but the very thing for which she had condemned others comes back to bite her.

Eventually, Firecracker is defeated by the very system she helped build. And now that she is being asked to leave for one moment of doubt, she cannot bear it. She desperately tries to convince Homelander otherwise, even reminding him of the time when he drank her milk. However, her words have no effect on him. In fact, it irritates him to the point that he pushes her head into the wing of the eagle statue (a rather ironic and befitting end). Perhaps, if Firecracker had accepted her fate and just left the tower, she would have been able to walk out alive. But her desperation to cling to Homelander and his fascist empire leads her to her own downfall, becoming a lesson for the others following Homelander on the same path.

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