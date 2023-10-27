Five Nights at Freddy’s: Mid-Credits Scene, Explained

After the startling conclusion of Mike Schmidt’s search for the kidnapper of his brother Garrett, Peacock/Universal Pictures’ horror film ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ offers a scary mid-credits scene that features the cab driver who takes Golden Freddy and Abby to Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza and Balloon Boy (BB), a tiny but still terrifying animatronic that resides in the pizzeria. The unnamed cab driver is shocked severely after seeing BB, who opens the door to the passenger seat of the car on his own, beside him. So, what’s really the significance of the mid-credits scene? Does it tease the future of the film? Well, let us share our take on it! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Balloon Boy’s Adventures

The unnamed taxi driver first comes across a possessed animatronic mascot of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza when Abby and Golden Freddy, a variant of Freddy Fazbear possessed by the boy with blonde hair, hire him to take them to the pizzeria. The experience astounds the cab driver immensely, which motivates him to put an end to his day as a driver and rest. After seeing Golden Freddy, the driver prefers not to have any more surprises at night, which leads him to sleep inside the car. His expectation of a calm night changes when Balloon Boy shows up unexpectedly.

Although most of the animatronics at the pizzeria have been murderous, Balloon Boy is an exception, at least in director Emma Tammi’s take on the eponymous video game series. He doesn’t set out to kill the invaders of the pizzeria like Freddy, Chica, Foxy, or Bonnie does. However, it doesn’t mean that he is completely harmless. BB cherishes immense pleasure whenever he gets a chance to shock or surprise others. He is the first one who “welcomes” Mike Schmidt after the latter gets into the pizzeria as the new security guard. BB must have been happy seeing Mike’s terrified face, which is similar to the face of the cab driver after confronting the tiny animatronic.

Therefore, we may not need to worry about the cab driver’s life getting threatened by Balloon Boy. He may have bid adieu to the man soon after giving one of the shocks of his life. Having said that, BB’s appearance in the scene likely holds more significance than a jump scare. First of all, the scene can be teasing BB’s increased involvement in the potential sequel to the film. A sequel to the project is eagerly anticipated by the viewers, especially after the creators indicated their interest in making one. If the same materializes, BB may play a vital role in the movie.

Since Balloon Boy first appears in ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2,’ the second game in the game series, it is safe to expect him in the potential follow-up to the film. Furthermore, BB’s appearance makes it evident that the pizzeria’s animatronics don’t mind stepping out of their “home” if they want. The same holds unignorable importance, especially considering Abby’s wish to spend time with her “friends” at the pizzeria. It will not be a surprise if other animatronics leave the entertainment center, like BB does in the mid-credits scene, to visit Abby. After the mascots’ realization that they have been betrayed by William Afton, they may crave company.

Considering that Mike doesn’t disapprove of Abby meeting her friends, their occasional visits to the household can’t be ruled out. The murdered children may find a companion in the little girl, who has been nothing but endearing to them. If that’s the case, Mike can expect to see Balloon Boy when he wakes up from sleep. Abby may even cherish his mischievous presence when her brother leaves for work.

