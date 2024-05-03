Flaus Flosser on Shark Tank: Making Flossing Fun

Who thought an activity like flossing could be made fun and faster? Well, the founder of Flaus definitely thought that it had the potential for a successful business. Flaus is the world’s first eco-friendly and electric flosser that doesn’t require you to put your hands in your mouth. The innovative product was presented in front of the sharks in episode 22 of season 15 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ in the hopes of getting a deal to take the brand to the next level. Since featuring on the show, it has captured the attention of more consumers as there has been a significant rise in their sales.

Flaus Flosser: Who Are They And What Do They Do?

A native of San Clemente, California, Samantha Coxe, AKA Sam, prides herself on introducing “flossophy” to the world with her baby—Flaus, the electric flosser. Sam had an interesting journey in the field of law before founding Flaus and assuming the position of CEO. She pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Southern California (The USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences) and graduated Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa. She went on to enroll at the New York University School of Law and obtained a Doctor of Law (JD) degree.

Sam kickstarted her career working as a Legal Intern for Brown White & Osborn LLP in 2011. In 2013, she held the role of a Co-Author & Researcher at the USC Psychology Department and a Research Assistant for Dr. Thomas D. Lyon at USC Gould School of Law before exiting in 2014. After serving as a Pathways Fellow for the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission for four months in 2016, Sam became a Summer Associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, and Affiliates until July 2016. A year later, in September 2017, she bagged the chance to work as a Corporate M&A Associate in the same law firm in New York.

In 2019, Sam finally decided to overcome her procrastination and got herself a dentist appointment. Though she maintained decent oral hygiene by brushing twice a day with her electric brush and drinking enough water, she always ignored flossing. In fact, Sam revealed that she would begin flossing just the week before her visit to the dentist was due so that she could answer a “yes” when inquired about whether or not she practices flossing. It was only when she was reprimanded by her dentist for not flossing regularly and had to undergo treatment for 12 cavities, leading to a whopping $2000 bill, that Sam realized she needed to step up her dental hygiene game.

She began researching and looked for an electric flosser that would do the job quickly and without causing pain. When she learned that there was no trace of such a product anywhere in the market, she spoke to her friends from her time at the USC — Elli Hanson and Taylor Jolin, AKA Founding Flausers — and the foundation for Flaus was established. Sam brainstormed about the flosser idea over the course of two years during the COVID-19 pandemic and went over 250 3D-printed prototypes and multiple ideation processes to come up with a flagship product that also had Braille packaging.

Meanwhile, Sam was still employed at the prestigious Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates. After raising over $2 million from her loved ones, she gained considerable motivation and faith in her product, enough to quit the lucrative job at the law firm in March 2021. She set up a crowdfunding campaign at Indiegogo in April. All of her hard work paid off, as her company gained over $268,092 on the crowdfunding platform by June 2021. Sam’s entrepreneurial venture managed to earn about $1 million and make a sale of 14,000 units in the inaugural year. In the same year, Sam and Elli won the USC Marshall Greif Center’s New Venture Seed Competition.

The goal behind the invention of Flaus is to “help people keep their teeth for life by transforming daily routines into delightful rituals.” Dubbed “the world’s first eco-friendly, super-healthy electric flosser,” Flaus is unique in that it assists in cleaning the food and dental plaque between the teeth and around the gum five times more efficiently and quickly than other flossers. Interestingly, since it offers an incredible 18,000 sonic vibrations every minute, you don’t even have to worry about getting your fingers dirty while using it. Plus, the soft touch silicone-made product is waterproof and rechargeable, too.

In a videoconference with Forbes, Sam shed light on the sustainable materials used in the manufacturing process. She said, “Flaus is designed to be good for both you and the planet. Flaüs is made from sustainable materials, including anodized aluminum and nontoxic bioplastics (produced from cornstarch, unlike plastics made from fossil fuels) that are completely compostable, biodegradable and BPA-free.” Besides being environmentally conscious, the convenience provided by the product makes the flossing ritual fun, thus promoting good oral hygiene and healthy teeth and gums. Just plug in the recyclable floss head, set your desired speed, let it do its magic, and pop off the head.

Flaus Flosser Update: Where Are They Now?

By 2023, Flaus had garnered over $3.5 million in funding. In the same year, it also won the TIME Magazine Invention of the Year Award. It was found a spot in Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards. Reports suggest that the number has only increased over the past year and crossed $4 million. Considering Samantha Coxe started with an initial cost of approximately less than $100, it is an incredible feat. It has not only received a thumbs-up from several dental experts but also earned the stamp of approval from the public. Thus, as of writing, it can be said that the popularity of Flaus is increasing rapidly. Due to being owned and operated by women, it is a SHE Certified Company.

The Electric Flosser Starter Kit, which comprises 45 Recyclable mint floss heads, a charging base, and a USB-C charging cable along with the Electric Flosser, will set you back by $119. If you wish to buy a subscription for free shipping and 15% off, you can do so at $99 and receive a 3-month supply (90 recyclable flaus heads) at your doorstep. If you are running out of Flaus heads and are looking for a refill, you can buy a 90-Flaus heads pack for $19, while a subscription will cost you $15. The company also sells bundles such as Deluxe Gifting Bundle, Power Couple Bundle, Threesome Bundle, and Flaus Family Bundle, ranging from $189 to $285.

By associating with 1% for the Planet, it directly donates 1% of its sales each year to dedicated environmental organizations. Since it has joined hands with Plastic Bank, it ensures that with each sale of Flaus, the company saves 100 Plastic Bottles. With non-rush shipping, the company tries to curb its carbon footprint. It is a Public Benefit Corporation, which means that apart from ensuring good oral care, Flaus is also working towards limiting its plastic consumption by using eco-friendly materials and urging users to recycle the floss heads at an oral care recycling facility.

Talking about her vision for the future of the company, Sam stated, “There’s so many different ways we [at Flaus] can continue to further push the oral care space to make it more accessible and easier to incorporate in your daily routine. Particularly starting with kids—that is really where these habits need to be starting, because it’s scary to think about what this generation’s gum disease and oral health [problems] is going to look like with how much sugar is in our food.” Sam wishes to find Flaus in every household in the nation and pledges to do everything she can to make it happen.

