Fred Goldman and Sharon Rufo: What Happened to Ron Goldman’s Parents?

Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson’ highlights the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman on June 12, 1994. Kim Goldman opens up, advocating for her brother and pointing out how his story has often been overshadowed in this high-profile case. She also discusses the immense pain her parents, Fred Goldman and Sharon Rufo, endured in the years following her brother’s death. While it’s unimaginable what they went through, their story is just as vital in understanding the significance of achieving justice.

Fred Goldman and Sharon Rufo Were No Longer Married When Ron Goldman Died

Frederic “Fred” Goldman and Sharon Fohrman married in 1967. They were deeply in love and dreaming of a family. It finally became a reality with the birth of their son, Ronald Goldman, on July 2, 1968, followed by their daughter, Kimberly Goldman, in 1972. The family settled in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, where they enjoyed a happy and fulfilling life. However, their marriage began to deteriorate, and it led to a divorce in 1974. Sharon initially had custody of the children for a brief time, but in the following years, Fred was awarded full custody.

After the divorce, Sharon moved to St. Louis, Illinois, and allegedly lost contact with her ex-husband and children. In a later interview, Kimberly claimed that she and Ron had tried to maintain a relationship with her over the years, but it never fully developed. Fred relocated his family to Southern California when Ron turned 18, and they eventually settled there. Both children became independent and thrived on their own. Fred was proud to see them grow into vibrant adults. However, on the morning of June 13, 1994, when he received a call from the police informing him that Ron had been killed the previous night in Brentwood, California, he couldn’t believe it. He called his daughter and then informed Sharon and the entire family was left in utter shock.

Both Sharon and Fred attended the 1995 trial of O.J. Simpson for their son’s murder. In an interview, Fred shared that based on the evidence presented in court, he was fully convinced that the former athlete would be found guilty. Therefore, when the jury returned a “not guilty” verdict, it was incredibly difficult for both of them to accept. They refused to give up their fight, and along with Nicole Brown Simpson’s parents, they filed a civil lawsuit against O.J. The jury ultimately found him guilty of wrongful death and ordered him to pay $33.5 million to the Brown and Goldman families. For Fred and Sharon, it felt like, after years of waiting for justice, it had finally come.

Fred Goldman and Sharon Rufo Had to Constantly Fight for Rightful Justice

However, Fred Goldman and Sharon Rufo’s struggles did not end there. In 1998, frustrated by not receiving any payments, Sharon filed a civil lawsuit against O.J. for wrongful death and was awarded $9 million. In 2014, she put up the judgment for auction, citing the high interest rate and the fact that she had not received any money. She set the price at $1 million, though it remains unclear whether she was able to sell it. The couple frequently spoke about how painful it was to hear people continue to praise O.J., feeling as though they were reliving their nightmare over and over again. On April 10, 2024, when O.J. Simpson passed away, Fred issued a statement reflecting on how his death reminded them of their son and the time that had passed. He remarked that O.J.’s death was “no great loss to the world” and emphasized his continued advocacy for victims’ rights both in and outside the courtroom.

In July 2024, Fred filed a creditor’s claim against O.J. Simpson’s estate for $117 million, representing the balance and interest that had not been paid from the 1997 civil suit. He made it clear that the claim was not about the money but about the justice they were promised. He is currently settled in Chicago, Illinois, where he works independently with his real estate venture, RETHINK Real Estate. He is also remarried now and will be celebrating his 38th anniversary in 2025. Sharon Rufo has kept a low profile and has stayed away from the public eye. It is clear that both of them never stopped fighting for their son and have ensured that Ron’s story would not be forgotten or ignored.

