Full Circle Season 2: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Created by Ed Solomon, Max’s ‘Full Circle’ is a crime drama series that follows the Browne family, whose lives are changed following a botched kidnapping. Jared Browne had been the target, but another boy was kidnapped in his place by the Guyanese mob in New York. As the investigation begins, several secrets about Jared’s parents come to light, and the connection between their past actions and their current situation becomes apparent.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the show has a lot going on, but it has a brooding aura that adds to the tension. Every episode unravels one layer after another until we get to the core of the mystery. If you loved the first season of ‘Full Circle’ and are wondering if it’ll return for another season, here’s what you should know. SPOILERS AHEAD

Will There Be a Full Circle Season 2?

‘Full Circle’ premiered on Max on July 13, 2023. The show received a two-episode premiere, with the rest of the episodes airing in a batch of two in the following weeks. The final two episodes were released on July 27, 2023. All six episodes in the season have a runtime of around 45-50 minutes. The show was received well by the critics, with the praise directed towards Soderbergh’s direction. As of now, there has been no official announcement from Max about a second season. However, it must be noted that the show has been tagged as a miniseries, which means that the chances of another season are rather low.

The first season of ‘Full Circle’ focuses on Sam and Derek Browne, who discover each other’s secrets in the aftermath of their son’s botched kidnapping. The task force assigned to solve the case consists of the FBI and the NYPD, who are looking to gain more than just finding the kidnappers. They are after the Guyanese mob and its leader, Savi Mahabir, hoping to get them on the charges of kidnapping and extending the accusations from there.

Ultimately, the case is resolved as Mahabir and her men are arrested in a raid. The situation with the kidnapping also comes to rest, and Jared can finally come home. Sam and Derek resolve the issue of Derek’s infidelity all those years ago and his relationship with Nicky, which had been non-existent before all this. Sam decides to come forward with the evidence that will implicate her, but it will also prove useful against Mahabir and her crime family.

The finale ties up all loose ends, even if not neatly. It leaves some things for the audience to extrapolate and figure out on their own, but when it comes to the major conflicts of the season, everything is resolved. This proves that the show’s creator never intended to extend the story beyond the first season. The show also remains restrained to the conflict at hand and never strays from it to create another path for any character that could be explored in the following seasons.

We believe the ending of ‘Full Circle’ does not warrant another season. However, TV networks are known to have gone forward with sophomore seasons for the shows initially supposed to be miniseries. In the case of ‘Full Circle,’ the chances are not so good, but if Solomon and Soderbergh agree to do it, Max might greenlight a second season. They could extend the story, focusing on characters like Xavier and Inspector Harmony, or make it an anthology series focusing on a different crime. Should the show receive a second season, we expect it to land on Max sometime in 2025.

