Gabriel Wortman: What Happened to the Mass Shooter?

In the episode titled ‘The Mayor’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Fear Thy Neighbor,’ the primary focus is on the horrific crimes of a 51-year-old dental technician named Gabriel Wortman. He appeared to be an ideal member of the community in Halifax, Nova Scotia, but in April 2020, he went on a killing spree that took the lives of more than 20 people across Nova Scotia. The documentary features insightful interviews with several officials involved in the investigation and loved ones of the victims.

Gabriel Wortman Had Many Complaints Against Him From His Patients

Born in the late 1960s, Gabriel Wortman was alleged to have grown up in an unstable household, where he and his mother were allegedly abused by his father. Although he dreamed of becoming a cop as per his yearbook, he later allegedly harbored a strong dislike for law enforcement. In 2001, he crossed paths with Lisa Banfield at a bar in downtown Halifax. As the two formed a romantic connection, they began dating before eventually tying the knot. After getting involved in an assault case in 2002, he pleaded guilty to the same and spent nine months on probation. He was ordered to undergo anger management counselling and not to possess any weapons during his probation.

Besides that, he also had a couple of civil lawsuits against him in connection with two property disputes. On the professional front, he was a dental technician who had his dental clinic in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Novalea Drive. Given his close friendship with a former lawyer, he inherited all his possessions and a rifle after his passing in November 2009. Due to his dental practice, he was well-known across the community. Gabriel also had a hobby of collecting law enforcement memorabilia and refurbishing old police cruisers. Not only did he reduce his rates to help the people of the community meet their needs, but he also frequently offered cash to people in need.

However, beneath the kind facade, he reportedly used to take advantage of his position and allegedly displayed abusive behavior towards his female patients. Between 1998 and 2020, more than eight complaints were filed against Gabriel about his unprofessional conduct. His patients claimed that he tried to exchange his dental services for sex and also made sexually suggestive comments to marginalized clients. In light of the complaints against him, the Denturist Licensing Board of Nova Scotia ordered him to get counselling. Meanwhile, in his defense, he claimed that the patients who filed complaints had mental health issues or were framing him.

Gabriel Wortman Died in a Fatal Confrontation With the Police

It was on the night of April 18, 2020, that Gabriel Wortman reportedly beat and tied up his wife, Lisa, and went on a murderous rampage for more than 12 hours across dozens of kilometers in Nova Scotia, posing as a police officer. The police were alerted around 10:30 pm when they were informed about multiple gunshots. While searching for the suspect, the authorities came across multiple victims and numerous burning houses across the province. The next morning, around 6 am, Lisa told the police that he had physically assaulted her and had gone outside heavily armed in a replica police vehicle. During his killing spree, Gabriel killed 22 people in different Nova Scotia communities, including a primary school teacher, a police constable, a pregnant woman, and a minor teenager.

He also reportedly set multiple properties on fire while riding his mock police cruiser. His victims included acquaintances, strangers, and people who tried to intervene in the attacks. Finally, after chasing Gabriel for several hours, they located him at a gas station in Enfield around 11:26 am. While he was refueling his car at the Irving Big Stop service area, two RCMP officers fired multiple rounds at him after the suspect reportedly aimed at them. While one officer fired 11 rounds, the other shot him 12 times. Gabriel had two gunshot wounds in the head, two in the neck, one in the left arm, seven in the right arm, and about 25 in his torso. At 11:40 am, his death was pronounced by the authorities.

