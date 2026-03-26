Gabrielle Nicole Vega: Where is the Survivor Now?

In 2013, an international trip to Morocco turned into a horrific affair for Gabrielle Nicole Vega of Montana as she was reportedly drugged and raped by the tour guide of Discover Excursions, Manuel Blanco Vela. She opened up about the traumatic experience and its aftermath in a detailed manner in Netflix’s ‘The Predator of Seville,’ a three-part documentary series. It also delves into the tour guide’s other sexual offenses linked to other young women, who also feature in the docuseries.

Gabrielle Nicole Vega Spearheaded the Investigation Against Manuel Vela That Led to His Conviction

The oldest of three girls, Gabrielle Nicole Vega, grew up in a loving household in a Montana suburb. With her father’s roots in Spain, as his ancestors were from Asturias, she was encouraged to learn Spanish. In 2013, she traveled all the way to Salamanca, Spain, to become familiar with the language and culture. There, she came across a travel agency called Discover Excursions, through which she went on a trip to Morocco. However, what was supposed to be a memorable foreign trip turned into a nightmare when she was drugged and raped by the tour guide, Manuel Blanco Vela, AKA Manu White. Around May 2014, she returned to Montana and soon opened up about the traumatic experience with her mother. Over the next few years, she learned that several other women had faced similar experiences with Manuel Vela.

It drove her to launch a personal investigation against him by talking to other survivors and collecting statements that could help incriminate him. On April 11, 2018, she also appeared on the Today Show with Megyn Kelly and made allegations of rape against Manuel. She stated, “It was like a wave of guilt and fear and just pure terror that this had been going on so many years later, so I just went to Facebook and started writing.” Gabrielle expressed her regret for not speaking out sooner, but hoped to make a difference. “I just want women to be able to experience the world without fear, and to be free to be who they are without heaving the fear of being attacked by the person who’s there to protect you,” she added. She was relieved when Manuel Vela was found guilty of his crimes and sentenced to a total of eight and a half years in prison in February 2025.

Gabrielle Nicole Vega is a Multitalented Individual Exceling in Marketing, Photography, and Art

Gabrielle Nicole Vega has built a fulfilling life for herself. After completing a one-year course of Spanish and Iberian Studies at the University of Salamanca (Universidad de Salamanca) in 2014, she enrolled at Florida State University. There, she pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine and Studio Arts and graduated in 2017. In May of the same year, she bagged a job as an Install Coordinator Intern at 621 Gallery for four months. In July 2018, she began her journey with Auxis, a consulting and outsourcing company. After working as a Graphic Designer for nearly 3 years, Gabrielle was promoted to the position of Marketing Coordinator in February 2021. Her hard work paved the way for her to become Marketing Manager in December 2022, a role she continues to hold today.

While she holds solid experience in the outsourcing/offshoring sector, Gabrielle also has a deep passion for photography. Her innate talent behind the lens brings a fresh and creative perspective to her professional work. She captures the charm and simplicity of rural life, as well as the diverse natural beauty of the western part of the country. Aside from that, she expresses her creativity through abstract oil paintings and stippling drawings, which showcase her fondness for “form, texture, and personal expression.” Since 2024, the Montana resident has been proudly displaying her stunning works on social media. From proposals and maternity shoots to family portraits and candid scenes of people doing everyday things like horse riding, fishing, and working at the barn, she loves documenting people in their natural element.

Gabrielle Finds Peace in Loved Ones and Nature on Her Healing Journey

Gabrielle holds her family the closest to her heart and never misses a chance to create beautiful memories with them. She took a trip home to Florida during the Christmas season in 2025. While it is unclear whether she has a romantic interest in her life, we know that the animal lover is a dog mom to Rooney, whom she adores from the heart. In her downtime, she loves to surround herself with the calm and peace of nature’s gifts. While the trauma she endured in her past resurfaces from time to time, Gabrielle continues to move forward with resilience, focusing on healing and growth. From what we can tell, she has no shortage of love and support, with family and friends always by her side.

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